  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. T&D Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8795   JP3539220008

T&D HOLDINGS INC.

(8795)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-29 am EST
1630.00 JPY   +0.49%
09:12aCanada 3Q GDP Rises Strong-Than-Expected 2.9% -- Update
DJ
09:04aCanada 3Q GDP Rises Strong-Than-Expected 2.9%
DJ
11/28Japan's Nikkei seen rallying 6% to key 30,000 level by mid-2023: Reuters Poll
RE
Canada 3Q GDP Rises Strong-Than-Expected 2.9%

11/29/2022 | 09:04am EST
By Robb M. Stewart


OTTAWA--Canada's economy grew more strongly than expected in the third quarter as growth in exports, non-residential structures and business investment in inventories offset weakness in housing investment and household spending.

Gross domestic product, a broad measure of goods and services produced in the economy, rose 2.9% at an annual rate in the third quarter to 2.19 trillion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of $1.62 trillion, Statistics Canada said Tuesday. Market expectations anticipated a 1.5% advance for the three-month period, according to economists at TD Securities.

Canada's economy had expanded by a revised 3.2% annualized rate in the second quarter.

Monthly GDP data for September rose 0.1% and an early estimate indicates that October's GDP will remain essentially unchanged from the previous month, Statistics Canada said.


Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-22 0903ET

Financials
Sales 2023 2 541 B 18 299 M 18 299 M
Net income 2023 -114 064 M -821 M -821 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -7,83x
Yield 2023 3,81%
Capitalization 905 B 6 516 M 6 516 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,36x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 19 645
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart T&D HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
T&D Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T&D HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1 622,00 JPY
Average target price 1 913,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hirohisa Uehara President & Representative Director
Shuichi Nakamura Manager-Business Administration
Naoki Ohgo Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Seiji Higaki Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Haruka Matsuyama Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T&D HOLDINGS INC.10.19%6 516
AIA GROUP LIMITED-8.02%109 047
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-25.47%108 570
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-16.72%106 647
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-13.53%28 049
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.19.76%27 599