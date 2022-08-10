Log in
    8795   JP3539220008

T&D HOLDINGS INC.

(8795)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-10 am EDT
1432.00 JPY   -1.38%
04:06aT&D : 1Q 2022 T&D Financial Financial Statements
PU
04:06aT&D : 1Q 2022 T&D Financial Supplementary Materials
PU
03:56aT&D : 1Q 2022 Taiyo Supplementary Materials
PU
T&D : 1Q 2022 T&D Financial Financial Statements

08/10/2022 | 04:06am EDT
T&D Financial Life Unaudited Non-Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Millions of yen)

As of

As of

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

Assets:

Cash and deposits

225,960

177,409

Cash

0

0

Deposits

225,960

177,409

Call loans

504

736

Monetary trusts

1,315,540

1,385,984

Securities

404,867

405,905

Government bonds

348,636

346,261

Municipal bonds

1,799

1,792

Corporate bonds

349

311

Domestic stocks

124

124

Foreign securities

15,756

12,221

Other securities

38,200

45,193

Loans

2,253

2,216

Policy loans

2,253

2,216

Tangible fixed assets

26

27

Buildings

18

20

Other tangible fixed assets

7

6

Intangible fixed assets

2,841

2,901

Software

2,841

2,901

Other intangible fixed assets

0

0

Due from agencies

7

9

Reinsurance receivable

33,017

36,996

Other assets

18,989

11,771

Accounts receivable

4,391

2,946

Prepaid expenses

518

821

Accrued income

992

1,147

Deposit for rent

186

184

Derivatives

12,893

6,666

Suspense payments

4

4

Other assets

1

1

Deferred tax assets

3,564

7,328

Reserve for possible loan losses

(3)

(4)

Total assets

2,007,568

2,031,283

─ 1 ─

T&D Financial Life Insurance Company

(Millions of yen)

As of

As of

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

Liabilities:

Policy reserves

1,875,148

1,891,511

Reserve for outstanding claims

12,028

12,555

Policy reserve

1,862,689

1,878,531

Reserve for policyholder dividends

430

424

Due to agencies

1,676

2,089

Reinsurance payable

11,918

34,517

Other liabilities

46,414

40,264

Payable under securities lending

31,102

30,723

transactions

Income taxes payable

8

633

Accounts payable

352

292

Accrued expenses

1,500

1,046

Unearned income

0

Deposit received

31

101

Derivatives

710

551

Cash collateral received for financial

12,090

6,082

instruments

Suspense receipts

617

832

Provision for employees' retirement

3,734

3,567

benefits

Reserve for price fluctuations

4,724

4,932

Total liabilities

1,943,616

1,976,883

Net assets:

Capital stock

56,000

56,000

Capital surplus

46,000

46,000

Capital reserve

46,000

46,000

Retained earnings

(27,891)

(25,453)

Other retained earnings

(27,891)

(25,453)

Unappropriated retained earnings

(27,891)

(25,453)

Total shareholders' equity

74,108

76,546

Valuation difference on available-for-

(10,155)

(22,147)

sale securities

Total valuation and translation

(10,155)

(22,147)

adjustments

Total net assets

63,952

54,399

Total liabilities and net assets

2,007,568

2,031,283

─ 2 ─

T&D Financial Life Insurance Company

T&D Financial Life Unaudited Non-Consolidated Statement of Operations

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

Ordinary revenues

101,463

227,139

Income from insurance premiums

96,747

161,543

Insurance premiums

91,498

138,798

Ceded reinsurance recoveries

5,249

22,745

Investment income

3,079

64,497

Interest, dividends and income from real estate for rent

1,677

1,550

Interest income from deposits

-

0

Interest income and dividends from securities

1,620

1,493

Interest income from loans

19

18

Other income from interest and dividends

37

39

Gains from monetary trusts, net

-

60,096

Gains on sales of securities

709

-

Gains from derivatives, net

513

-

Foreign exchange gains, net

-

2,850

Other investment income

0

0

Gains on separate accounts, net

178

-

Other ordinary income

1,636

1,097

Income related to withheld insurance claims and other

1,255

927

payments for future annuity payments

Reversal of reserve for outstanding claims

223

-

Reversal of provision for employees' retirement benefits

153

167

Other ordinary income

3

2

Ordinary expenses

99,838

223,530

Insurance claims and other payments

59,952

194,315

Insurance claims

12,253

14,241

Annuity payments

3,142

3,017

Insurance benefits

1,601

2,609

Surrender payments

17,689

77,343

Other payments

690

778

Reinsurance premiums

24,574

96,326

Provision for policy and other reserves

32,666

16,368

Provision for reserve for outstanding claims

-

526

Provision for policy reserves

32,666

15,842

Interest portion of reserve for policyholder dividends

0

0

Investment expenses

547

4,255

Interest expenses

1

0

Losses from monetary trusts, net

342

-

Losses on sales of securities

112

-

Losses from derivatives, net

-

2,436

Foreign exchange losses, net

61

-

Provision for reserve for possible loan losses

0

0

Other investment expenses

30

31

Losses on separate accounts, net

-

1,785

Operating expenses

5,636

7,224

Other ordinary expenses

1,035

1,365

Payments related to withheld insurance claims

11

1

Taxes

787

1,084

Depreciation

194

232

Other ordinary expenses

41

46

Ordinary profit

1,625

3,608

─ 3 ─

T&D Financial Life Insurance Company

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

Extraordinary losses

230

208

Provision for reserve for price fluctuations

230

208

Income before income taxes

1,394

3,400

Current income taxes

(75)

600

Deferred income taxes

480

361

Total income taxes

405

961

Net income

989

2,438

─ 4 ─

T&D Financial Life Insurance Company

Disclaimer

T&D Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 08:05:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
