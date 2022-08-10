T&D : 1Q 2022 T&D Financial Financial Statements
T&D Financial Life Unaudited Non-Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Millions of yen)
As of
As of
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2022
Assets:
Cash and deposits
225,960
177,409
Cash
0
0
Deposits
225,960
177,409
Call loans
504
736
Monetary trusts
1,315,540
1,385,984
Securities
404,867
405,905
Government bonds
348,636
346,261
Municipal bonds
1,799
1,792
Corporate bonds
349
311
Domestic stocks
124
124
Foreign securities
15,756
12,221
Other securities
38,200
45,193
Loans
2,253
2,216
Policy loans
2,253
2,216
Tangible fixed assets
26
27
Buildings
18
20
Other tangible fixed assets
7
6
Intangible fixed assets
2,841
2,901
Software
2,841
2,901
Other intangible fixed assets
0
0
Due from agencies
7
9
Reinsurance receivable
33,017
36,996
Other assets
18,989
11,771
Accounts receivable
4,391
2,946
Prepaid expenses
518
821
Accrued income
992
1,147
Deposit for rent
186
184
Derivatives
12,893
6,666
Suspense payments
4
4
Other assets
1
1
Deferred tax assets
3,564
7,328
Reserve for possible loan losses
(3)
(4)
Total assets
2,007,568
2,031,283
T&D Financial Life Insurance Company
(Millions of yen)
As of
As of
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2022
Liabilities:
Policy reserves
1,875,148
1,891,511
Reserve for outstanding claims
12,028
12,555
Policy reserve
1,862,689
1,878,531
Reserve for policyholder dividends
430
424
Due to agencies
1,676
2,089
Reinsurance payable
11,918
34,517
Other liabilities
46,414
40,264
Payable under securities lending
31,102
30,723
transactions
Income taxes payable
8
633
Accounts payable
352
292
Accrued expenses
1,500
1,046
Unearned income
0
－
Deposit received
31
101
Derivatives
710
551
Cash collateral received for financial
12,090
6,082
instruments
Suspense receipts
617
832
Provision for employees' retirement
3,734
3,567
benefits
Reserve for price fluctuations
4,724
4,932
Total liabilities
1,943,616
1,976,883
Net assets:
Capital stock
56,000
56,000
Capital surplus
46,000
46,000
Capital reserve
46,000
46,000
Retained earnings
(27,891)
(25,453)
Other retained earnings
(27,891)
(25,453)
Unappropriated retained earnings
(27,891)
(25,453)
Total shareholders' equity
74,108
76,546
Valuation difference on available-for-
(10,155)
(22,147)
sale securities
Total valuation and translation
(10,155)
(22,147)
adjustments
Total net assets
63,952
54,399
Total liabilities and net assets
2,007,568
2,031,283
T&D Financial Life Insurance Company
T&D Financial Life Unaudited Non-Consolidated Statement of Operations
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
Ordinary revenues
101,463
227,139
Income from insurance premiums
96,747
161,543
Insurance premiums
91,498
138,798
Ceded reinsurance recoveries
5,249
22,745
Investment income
3,079
64,497
Interest, dividends and income from real estate for rent
1,677
1,550
Interest income from deposits
-
0
Interest income and dividends from securities
1,620
1,493
Interest income from loans
19
18
Other income from interest and dividends
37
39
Gains from monetary trusts, net
-
60,096
Gains on sales of securities
709
-
Gains from derivatives, net
513
-
Foreign exchange gains, net
-
2,850
Other investment income
0
0
Gains on separate accounts, net
178
-
Other ordinary income
1,636
1,097
Income related to withheld insurance claims and other
1,255
927
payments for future annuity payments
Reversal of reserve for outstanding claims
223
-
Reversal of provision for employees' retirement benefits
153
167
Other ordinary income
3
2
Ordinary expenses
99,838
223,530
Insurance claims and other payments
59,952
194,315
Insurance claims
12,253
14,241
Annuity payments
3,142
3,017
Insurance benefits
1,601
2,609
Surrender payments
17,689
77,343
Other payments
690
778
Reinsurance premiums
24,574
96,326
Provision for policy and other reserves
32,666
16,368
Provision for reserve for outstanding claims
-
526
Provision for policy reserves
32,666
15,842
Interest portion of reserve for policyholder dividends
0
0
Investment expenses
547
4,255
Interest expenses
1
0
Losses from monetary trusts, net
342
-
Losses on sales of securities
112
-
Losses from derivatives, net
-
2,436
Foreign exchange losses, net
61
-
Provision for reserve for possible loan losses
0
0
Other investment expenses
30
31
Losses on separate accounts, net
-
1,785
Operating expenses
5,636
7,224
Other ordinary expenses
1,035
1,365
Payments related to withheld insurance claims
11
1
Taxes
787
1,084
Depreciation
194
232
Other ordinary expenses
41
46
Ordinary profit
1,625
3,608
T&D Financial Life Insurance Company
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
Extraordinary losses
230
208
Provision for reserve for price fluctuations
230
208
Income before income taxes
1,394
3,400
Current income taxes
(75)
600
Deferred income taxes
480
361
Total income taxes
405
961
Net income
989
2,438
T&D Financial Life Insurance Company
