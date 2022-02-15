T&D : 3Q 2021 T&D Holdings Material of Conference Call

Earnings Forecasts of Three Life Insurance Companies for the Year Ending March 31, 2022

(Billions of yen) Taiyo Life Daido Life T&D Financial Life Nine Months Nine Months Nine Months Ended Full-year Progress Rate Ended Full-year Progree Rate Ended Full-year Progree Rate December 31, Forecast December 31, Forecast December 31, Forecast 2021 2021 2021 Ordinary Revenues 651.9 1,340.0 48.7% 762.4 1,000.0 76.2% 307.3 360.0 85.4% [760.0] Ordinary Profit 30.3 (84.0) - 94.3 111.0 85.0% 1.1 (1.0) - [37.0] Net income 13.1 (72.0) - 58.8 68.0 86.6% 0.1 (1.0) - [15.0] Income from insurance premiums 464.3 600.0 77.4% 595.5 810.0 73.5% 266.5 340.0 78.4% Core profit 41.0 48.0 85.5% 99.4 116.0 85.8% (2.8) (5.0) - Positive spread 28.3 33.0 85.9% 43.6 47.0 92.8% (2.1) (3.0) - Key performance indicators of policies*2 Protection-type annualized premiums*3 Policy amount*4 Annualized premiums New policy sales results 13.8 17.0 81.2% 3,294.4 3,790.0 86.9% 20.0 26.0 77.3% Policy in force sales results 156.5 157.0 46,881.7 46,300.0 160.1 160.0

Full-year forecasts revised on February 14th, 2022

*1 [ ] figures show the full-year forecasts pre-revision.

*2 Key performance indicators of policies are the sum of individual insurance and individual annuities. New policy sales results include net increase from conversion. *3 Equals a key performance indicator of Taiyo Life: consists of protection portion of the annualized premiums mainly excluding savings-type products.

*4 For Daido Life, new policy sales results and policy in force sales results in the above table include not only individual insurance and individual annuities but also J-

type, T-type,and Kaigo Relief alpha, etc.