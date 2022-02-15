T&D : 3Q 2021 T&D Holdings Material of Conference Call
02/15/2022 | 03:37am EST
Financial Results for the
Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
T&D Holdings, Inc.
(Code Number: 8795, TSE First Section )
February 14, 2022
Consolidated Full-year Earnings Forecasts
The consolidated full-year forecast was revised to reflect impact from Taiyo Life's ceding of inforce business through reinsurance and strong performance of Fortitude.
Earnings Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2022 (consolidated)
Ordinary revenues
Ordinary profit
Net income
＊1
[Ref.] Group adjusted
profit
[Ref.] Core Profit
(Sum of Three Life
Insurance Companies)
（Billions of yen)
Nine Months
Full-year
Full-year
[Reference]
Ended
Forecasts
Forecasts
Change
December 31,
(Pre-revision)
(Post-revision)
((2)-(1))
FY2020
2
3
(2)
2021*
(1)*
1,686.1
2,155.0
2,365.0
+210.0
2,413.9
106.9
99.0
41.0
(58.0)
228.1
54.2
36.0
3.0
(33.0)
162.3
84.8
30.0
(63.0)
93.0
77.9
137.6
159.0
-
159.0
161.0
*1 Profit attributable to owners of parent
*2 Before reflecting retrospective accounting treatments in connection with the group restructuring in Fortitude
*3 Announced on November 12, 2021
3
Breakdown of the Revised Full-year Forecast
Group Adjusted Profit *1
（Billions of yen）
+8
(70)
93
101
30
Adjusted profit
TDUC
Adjusted profit
Taiyo Life's planned
Adjusted profit
(previous forecast)
(pre-Taiyo Life's reinsurance)
reinsurance
(updated forecast)
*1 Group Adjusted Profit = Net income ± valuation gains/losses caused by discrepancy of accounting treatment of assets and liabilities + additional internal reserves in excess of the legal standard requirements.
4
Earnings Forecasts of Three Life Insurance Companies for the Year Ending March 31, 2022
(Billions of yen)
Taiyo Life
Daido Life
T&D Financial Life
Nine Months
Nine Months
Nine Months
Ended
Full-year
Progress Rate
Ended
Full-year
Progree Rate
Ended
Full-year
Progree Rate
December 31,
Forecast
December 31,
Forecast
December 31,
Forecast
2021
2021
2021
Ordinary Revenues
651.9
1,340.0
48.7%
762.4
1,000.0
76.2%
307.3
360.0
85.4%
[760.0]
Ordinary Profit
30.3
(84.0)
-
94.3
111.0
85.0%
1.1
(1.0)
-
[37.0]
Net income
13.1
(72.0)
-
58.8
68.0
86.6%
0.1
(1.0)
-
[15.0]
Income from insurance premiums
464.3
600.0
77.4%
595.5
810.0
73.5%
266.5
340.0
78.4%
Core profit
41.0
48.0
85.5%
99.4
116.0
85.8%
(2.8)
(5.0)
-
Positive spread
28.3
33.0
85.9%
43.6
47.0
92.8%
(2.1)
(3.0)
-
Key performance indicators of policies*2
Protection-type annualized premiums*3
Policy amount*4
Annualized premiums
New policy sales results
13.8
17.0
81.2%
3,294.4
3,790.0
86.9%
20.0
26.0
77.3%
Policy in force sales results
156.5
157.0
46,881.7
46,300.0
160.1
160.0
Full-year forecasts revised on February 14th, 2022
*1 [ ] figures show the full-year forecasts pre-revision.
*2 Key performance indicators of policies are the sum of individual insurance and individual annuities. New policy sales results include net increase from conversion. *3 Equals a key performance indicator of Taiyo Life: consists of protection portion of the annualized premiums mainly excluding savings-type products.
*4 For Daido Life, new policy sales results and policy in force sales results in the above table include not only individual insurance and individual annuities but also J-
