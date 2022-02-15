Log in
    8795   JP3539220008

T&D HOLDINGS INC.

(8795)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Japan Exchange - 02/15 01:00:00 am
1734 JPY   -3.67%
T&D : 3Q 2021 T&D Holdings Material of Conference Call

02/15/2022
Financial Results for the

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021

T&D Holdings, Inc.

(Code Number: 8795, TSE First Section )

February 14, 2022

Consolidated Full-year Earnings Forecasts

  • The consolidated full-year forecast was revised to reflect impact from Taiyo Life's ceding of inforce business through reinsurance and strong performance of Fortitude.

Earnings Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2022 (consolidated)

Ordinary revenues

Ordinary profit

Net income

1

[Ref.] Group adjusted

profit

[Ref.] Core Profit

(Sum of Three Life

Insurance Companies)

Billions of yen)

Nine Months

Full-year

Full-year

[Reference]

Ended

Forecasts

Forecasts

Change

December 31,

(Pre-revision)

(Post-revision)

((2)-(1))

FY2020

2

3

(2)

2021*

(1)*

1,686.1

2,155.0

2,365.0

+210.0

2,413.9

106.9

99.0

41.0

(58.0)

228.1

54.2

36.0

3.0

(33.0)

162.3

84.8

30.0

(63.0)

93.0

77.9

137.6

159.0

-

159.0

161.0

*1 Profit attributable to owners of parent

*2 Before reflecting retrospective accounting treatments in connection with the group restructuring in Fortitude

*3 Announced on November 12, 2021

3

Breakdown of the Revised Full-year Forecast

Group Adjusted Profit *1

Billions of yen

+8

(70)

93

101

30

Adjusted profit

TDUC

Adjusted profit

Taiyo Life's planned

Adjusted profit

(previous forecast)

(pre-Taiyo Life's reinsurance)

reinsurance

(updated forecast)

*1 Group Adjusted Profit = Net income ± valuation gains/losses caused by discrepancy of accounting treatment of assets and liabilities + additional internal reserves in excess of the legal standard requirements.

4

Earnings Forecasts of Three Life Insurance Companies for the Year Ending March 31, 2022

(Billions of yen)

Taiyo Life

Daido Life

T&D Financial Life

Nine Months

Nine Months

Nine Months

Ended

Full-year

Progress Rate

Ended

Full-year

Progree Rate

Ended

Full-year

Progree Rate

December 31,

Forecast

December 31,

Forecast

December 31,

Forecast

2021

2021

2021

Ordinary Revenues

651.9

1,340.0

48.7%

762.4

1,000.0

76.2%

307.3

360.0

85.4%

[760.0]

Ordinary Profit

30.3

(84.0)

-

94.3

111.0

85.0%

1.1

(1.0)

-

[37.0]

Net income

13.1

(72.0)

-

58.8

68.0

86.6%

0.1

(1.0)

-

[15.0]

Income from insurance premiums

464.3

600.0

77.4%

595.5

810.0

73.5%

266.5

340.0

78.4%

Core profit

41.0

48.0

85.5%

99.4

116.0

85.8%

(2.8)

(5.0)

-

Positive spread

28.3

33.0

85.9%

43.6

47.0

92.8%

(2.1)

(3.0)

-

Key performance indicators of policies*2

Protection-type annualized premiums*3

Policy amount*4

Annualized premiums

New policy sales results

13.8

17.0

81.2%

3,294.4

3,790.0

86.9%

20.0

26.0

77.3%

Policy in force sales results

156.5

157.0

46,881.7

46,300.0

160.1

160.0

Full-year forecasts revised on February 14th, 2022

*1 [ ] figures show the full-year forecasts pre-revision.

*2 Key performance indicators of policies are the sum of individual insurance and individual annuities. New policy sales results include net increase from conversion. *3 Equals a key performance indicator of Taiyo Life: consists of protection portion of the annualized premiums mainly excluding savings-type products.

*4 For Daido Life, new policy sales results and policy in force sales results in the above table include not only individual insurance and individual annuities but also J-

type, T-type,and Kaigo Relief alpha, etc.

5

Disclaimer

T&D Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
