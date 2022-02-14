Log in
T&D : Announcement of Taiyo Life's plan to cede inforce business through reinsurance and Revisions of Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

02/14/2022
February 14, 2022

T&D Holdings, Inc.

Hirohisa Uehara, President

(Security Code: 8795, TSE First Section)

Announcement of Taiyo Life's plan to cede inforce business through reinsurance and

Revisions of Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

T&D Holdings, Inc. ("T&D", "We") hereby announces that Taiyo Life Insurance Company ("Taiyo"), T&D's subsidiary, today determined its plan to cede its inforce individual annuity business through a reinsurance arrangement. In addition, T&D announces that it has revised the consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. Please see below for further details.

1. Taiyo's plan of reinsurance of inforce business

(1) Purpose of the reinsurance

Taiyo aims to reduce its investment risk and to enhance its future profitability and capital efficiency through offloading inforce individual annuity business, which guarantees high interest rate, via reinsurance.

The reinsurance transaction which Taiyo is contemplating, is to transfer the economic risk of the inforce business and does not cause any changes upon the insurance contracts between the policyholders and Taiyo.

(2) Overview of the planned reinsurance

Subject business

A part of inforce business of individual annuity (deferred or

annuitized)

Type of reinsurance

Coinsurance*1

Reinsurer(s)

In discussion with more than one reinsurer*2

Transaction size*3

Approx. 580 billion yen in Policy reserve

Reinsurance premium*4

Approx. 710 billion yen

Closing

Plan to close on March 31, 2022.

*1 Coinsurance is a type of reinsurance and under which a reinsurer shall take the liability of that terms are identical to the terms of the insurance which a cedant (Taiyo, as to the planned reinsurance transaction) issues, and the economic risk of the subject business is transferred to the reinsurer through such reinsurance transaction.

*2 Reinsurers hereon, with which Taiyo is in discussion, include Fortitude Reinsurance Company, Ltd. ("Fortitude Re"), T&D's equity method affiliate. Fortitude Re has not made any commitments in terms of the reinsurance arrangement described hereon yet. In addition, Fortitude Re has not verified and is not responsible for any of the disclosures set forth herein.

*3 Transaction size shown hereon is figures based on Taiyo's current expectation.

*4 Reinsurance premium shown hereon is high level estimate based on Taiyo's current expectation and subject to change.

(3) Expected impact

The expected impact*5 on T&D's consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, in case that reinsurance arrangement is executed as planned, is as follows.

Ordinary Profit

Approx. (100) billion yen

Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

Approx. (70) billion yen

Group adjusted profit*6

Approx. (70) billion yen

*5 The impact shown hereon is an estimate based on Taiyo's current expectation and subject to change significantly due to factors including but not limited to future interest rate fluctuation.

*6 Group adjusted profit is one of the indicators of T&D Insurance Group adjusted a certain temporary valuation gains or losses resulting from market fluctuations on accounting etc.

T&D expects, in case that reinsurance arrangement is executed as planned, that while the losses as the above are to be reported for the consolidated figures of fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, the expected reduction in assumed interest cost which Taiyo bears amounts approx. 25 billion yen, and that the impact of the reduction will diminish as time lapses.

2. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022

(1) Details of the Revisions

(Millions of yen)

Profit

Net Income

Ordinary

Ordinary

Attributable

Per Share

Revenues*8

Profit

to Owners

(Yen)

of Parent

Previous Forecasts

2,155,000

99,000

36,000

61.42

(A)*7

Revised Forecasts

2,365,000

41,000

3,000

5.13

(B)

Amount of Change

210,000

(58,000)

(33,000)

-

(B)-(A)

Percentage of

9.7

(58.6)

(91.7)

-

Change (%)

(Reference)

Results of the

2,413,953

228,132

162,316

271.55

Previous Fiscal

Year*9

Group

Adjusted

Profit

93,000

30,000

(63,000)

(67.7)

77,973

*7"Previous Forecasts (A)" is the forecast previously announced on November 12, 2021.

*8 Ordinary Revenues is expected to increase as a result of reduction in policy reserve caused by the planned reinsurance arrangement.

*9 "Results of the Previous Fiscal Year" are figures before the application of retrospective accounting treatment resulting from the group restructuring at Fortitude Re, as announced on October 1, 2021.

(2) Reasons for Revisions

The above revisions are reflecting the expected impact above in relation to Taiyo's plan of reinsurance of inforce business and the greater equity in earnings of Fortitude Re than the initial estimates, which is due to reasons such as the favourable net investment return at Fortitude Re and the reduction in valuation losses caused by the lower U.S. interest rates than expected (originally assumed based on the interest rate as of March 31, 2021).

Disclaimer

  • The description with regard to the reinsurance arrangement hereon includes terms and conditions currently under discussion and are subject to change, including timing. Taiyo may also suspend the planned reinsurance arrangement.
  • Fortitude Re has not made any commitments in terms of the reinsurance arrangement described hereon yet. In addition, Fortitude Re has not verified and is not responsible for any of the disclosures set forth herein.
  • The above forecasts are based on the information available at the date of this announcement. Actual results may differ from the stated forecast figures due to various factors.
  • We will promptly disclose any information arising in the future which requires disclosure such as significant difference from the description hereon, upon identification.

[Contact Information]

T&D Holdings, Inc., Group Planning Department, Investor Relations Division

Tel: +81-3-3272-6103

Disclaimer

T&D Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 06:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
