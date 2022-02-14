T&D : Announcement of Taiyo Life's plan to cede inforce business through reinsurance and Revisions of Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

February 14, 2022

T&D Holdings, Inc.

Hirohisa Uehara, President

(Security Code: 8795, TSE First Section)

Announcement of Taiyo Life's plan to cede inforce business through reinsurance and

Revisions of Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

T&D Holdings, Inc. ("T&D", "We") hereby announces that Taiyo Life Insurance Company ("Taiyo"), T&D's subsidiary, today determined its plan to cede its inforce individual annuity business through a reinsurance arrangement. In addition, T&D announces that it has revised the consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. Please see below for further details.

1. Taiyo's plan of reinsurance of inforce business

(1) Purpose of the reinsurance

Taiyo aims to reduce its investment risk and to enhance its future profitability and capital efficiency through offloading inforce individual annuity business, which guarantees high interest rate, via reinsurance.

The reinsurance transaction which Taiyo is contemplating, is to transfer the economic risk of the inforce business and does not cause any changes upon the insurance contracts between the policyholders and Taiyo.

(2) Overview of the planned reinsurance

Subject business A part of inforce business of individual annuity (deferred or annuitized) Type of reinsurance Coinsurance*1 Reinsurer(s) In discussion with more than one reinsurer*2 Transaction size*3 Approx. 580 billion yen in Policy reserve Reinsurance premium*4 Approx. 710 billion yen Closing Plan to close on March 31, 2022.

*1 Coinsurance is a type of reinsurance and under which a reinsurer shall take the liability of that terms are identical to the terms of the insurance which a cedant (Taiyo, as to the planned reinsurance transaction) issues, and the economic risk of the subject business is transferred to the reinsurer through such reinsurance transaction.

*2 Reinsurers hereon, with which Taiyo is in discussion, include Fortitude Reinsurance Company, Ltd. ("Fortitude Re"), T&D's equity method affiliate. Fortitude Re has not made any commitments in terms of the reinsurance arrangement described hereon yet. In addition, Fortitude Re has not verified and is not responsible for any of the disclosures set forth herein.

*3 Transaction size shown hereon is figures based on Taiyo's current expectation.

*4 Reinsurance premium shown hereon is high level estimate based on Taiyo's current expectation and subject to change.