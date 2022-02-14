T&D : Announcement of Taiyo Life's plan to cede inforce business through reinsurance and Revisions of Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
02/14/2022 | 01:12am EST
February 14, 2022
T&D Holdings, Inc.
Hirohisa Uehara, President
(Security Code: 8795, TSE First Section)
Announcement of Taiyo Life's plan to cede inforce business through reinsurance and
Revisions of Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
T&D Holdings, Inc. ("T&D", "We") hereby announces that Taiyo Life Insurance Company ("Taiyo"), T&D's subsidiary, today determined its plan to cede its inforce individual annuity business through a reinsurance arrangement. In addition, T&D announces that it has revised the consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. Please see below for further details.
1. Taiyo's plan of reinsurance of inforce business
(1) Purpose of the reinsurance
Taiyo aims to reduce its investment risk and to enhance its future profitability and capital efficiency through offloading inforce individual annuity business, which guarantees high interest rate, via reinsurance.
The reinsurance transaction which Taiyo is contemplating, is to transfer the economic risk of the inforce business and does not cause any changes upon the insurance contracts between the policyholders and Taiyo.
(2) Overview of the planned reinsurance
Subject business
A part of inforce business of individual annuity (deferred or
annuitized)
Type of reinsurance
Coinsurance*1
Reinsurer(s)
In discussion with more than one reinsurer*2
Transaction size*3
Approx. 580 billion yen in Policy reserve
Reinsurance premium*4
Approx. 710 billion yen
Closing
Plan to close on March 31, 2022.
*1 Coinsurance is a type of reinsurance and under which a reinsurer shall take the liability of that terms are identical to the terms of the insurance which a cedant (Taiyo, as to the planned reinsurance transaction) issues, and the economic risk of the subject business is transferred to the reinsurer through such reinsurance transaction.
*2 Reinsurers hereon, with which Taiyo is in discussion, include Fortitude Reinsurance Company, Ltd. ("Fortitude Re"), T&D's equity method affiliate. Fortitude Re has not made any commitments in terms of the reinsurance arrangement described hereon yet. In addition, Fortitude Re has not verified and is not responsible for any of the disclosures set forth herein.
*3 Transaction size shown hereon is figures based on Taiyo's current expectation.
*4 Reinsurance premium shown hereon is high level estimate based on Taiyo's current expectation and subject to change.
(3) Expected impact
The expected impact*5 on T&D's consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, in case that reinsurance arrangement is executed as planned, is as follows.
Ordinary Profit
Approx. (100) billion yen
Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent
Approx. (70) billion yen
Group adjusted profit*6
Approx. (70) billion yen
*5 The impact shown hereon is an estimate based on Taiyo's current expectation and subject to change significantly due to factors including but not limited to future interest rate fluctuation.
*6 Group adjusted profit is one of the indicators of T&D Insurance Group adjusted a certain temporary valuation gains or losses resulting from market fluctuations on accounting etc.
T&D expects, in case that reinsurance arrangement is executed as planned, that while the losses as the above are to be reported for the consolidated figures of fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, the expected reduction in assumed interest cost which Taiyo bears amounts approx. 25 billion yen, and that the impact of the reduction will diminish as time lapses.
2. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022
(1) Details of the Revisions
(Millions of yen)
Profit
Net Income
Ordinary
Ordinary
Attributable
Per Share
Revenues*8
Profit
to Owners
(Yen)
of Parent
Previous Forecasts
2,155,000
99,000
36,000
61.42
(A)*7
Revised Forecasts
2,365,000
41,000
3,000
5.13
(B)
Amount of Change
210,000
(58,000)
(33,000)
-
(B)-(A)
Percentage of
9.7
(58.6)
(91.7)
-
Change (%)
(Reference)
Results of the
2,413,953
228,132
162,316
271.55
Previous Fiscal
Year*9
Group
Adjusted
Profit
93,000
30,000
(63,000)
(67.7)
77,973
*7"Previous Forecasts (A)" is the forecast previously announced on November 12, 2021.
*8 Ordinary Revenues is expected to increase as a result of reduction in policy reserve caused by the planned reinsurance arrangement.
*9 "Results of the Previous Fiscal Year" are figures before the application of retrospective accounting treatment resulting from the group restructuring at Fortitude Re, as announced on October 1, 2021.
(2) Reasons for Revisions
The above revisions are reflecting the expected impact above in relation to Taiyo's plan of reinsurance of inforce business and the greater equity in earnings of Fortitude Re than the initial estimates, which is due to reasons such as the favourable net investment return at Fortitude Re and the reduction in valuation losses caused by the lower U.S. interest rates than expected (originally assumed based on the interest rate as of March 31, 2021).
Disclaimer
The description with regard to the reinsurance arrangement hereon includes terms and conditions currently under discussion and are subject to change, including timing. Taiyo may also suspend the planned reinsurance arrangement.
Fortitude Re has not made any commitments in terms of the reinsurance arrangement described hereon yet. In addition, Fortitude Re has not verified and is not responsible for any of the disclosures set forth herein.
The above forecasts are based on the information available at the date of this announcement. Actual results may differ from the stated forecast figures due to various factors.
We will promptly disclose any information arising in the future which requires disclosure such as significant difference from the description hereon, upon identification.
T&D Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.