T&D : FY2021 Forecast

Earnings Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2022
T&D Holdings (Consolidated)
The Company has revised its consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2022, released on November 12, 2021.
(Billions of yen)
Year Ended March 31, 2021
Year Ending March 31, 2022(Forecasts)
(Results)
Previous Forecasts
Revised Forecasts
Amount of change
Ordinary revenues
2,413.9
2,155.0
2,365.0
+210.0
Ordinary profit
228.1
99.0
41.0
(58.0)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
162.3
36.0
3.0
(33.0)
Group adjusted profit
77.9
93.0
30.0
(63.0)
Reasons for Revisions
Estimating costs such as reinsurance premiums for Taiyo Life's plan of reinsurance of in-force business of individual annuity
Expected reduction in assumed interest cost which Taiyo bears amounts approx. 25 billion yen in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023
The greater equity in earnings of the affiliated foreign reinsurance company (Fortitude Re) than the initial estimates, which is due to reasons such as the favorable net investment return and the reduction in valuation losses caused by the lower U.S. interest rates than expected (originally assumed based on the interest rate as of March 31, 2021)
The annual dividend per share
There has been no change from the announcement on May 14, 2021.
(Yen)
Year Ended March 31, 2021 (result)
Year Ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast)
Annual dividends per share
46.0 (including interim dividends: 22.0)
56.0 (including interim dividends: 28.0)
Please refer to the news release for Taiyo Life's plan to cede inforce business through reinsurance and revisions of consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, released today.
Actual results may differ significantly from the earnings forecasts stated above due to various factors going forward.
