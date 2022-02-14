Log in
T&D : FY2021 Forecast

02/14/2022
Earnings Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2022

  • T&D Holdings (Consolidated)

The Company has revised its consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2022, released on November 12, 2021.

(Billions of yen)

Year Ended March 31, 2021

Year Ending March 31, 2022(Forecasts)

(Results)

Previous Forecasts

Revised Forecasts

Amount of change

Ordinary revenues

2,413.9

2,155.0

2,365.0

+210.0

Ordinary profit

228.1

99.0

41.0

(58.0)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

162.3

36.0

3.0

(33.0)

Group adjusted profit

77.9

93.0

30.0

(63.0)

    • Reasons for Revisions
      • Estimating costs such as reinsurance premiums for Taiyo Life's plan of reinsurance of in-force business of individual annuity
      • Expected reduction in assumed interest cost which Taiyo bears amounts approx. 25 billion yen in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023
      • The greater equity in earnings of the affiliated foreign reinsurance company (Fortitude Re) than the initial estimates, which is due to reasons such as the favorable net investment return and the reduction in valuation losses caused by the lower U.S. interest rates than expected (originally assumed based on the interest rate as of March 31, 2021)
  • The annual dividend per share

There has been no change from the announcement on May 14, 2021.

(Yen)

Year Ended March 31, 2021 (result)

Year Ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast)

Annual dividends per share

46.0 (including interim dividends: 22.0)

56.0 (including interim dividends: 28.0)

  • Please refer to the news release for Taiyo Life's plan to cede inforce business through reinsurance and revisions of consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, released today.
  • Actual results may differ significantly from the earnings forecasts stated above due to various factors going forward.

Disclaimer

T&D Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 06:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
