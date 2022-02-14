T&D : Non-Consolidated Financial Data of the Three Life Insurance Companies for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021

Profit and Loss

(Billions of yen) T&D Holdings (Consolidated) Taiyo Life Daido Life T&D Financial Life 3Q2021 Change 3Q2021 Change 3Q2021 Change 3Q2021 Change

Ordinary revenues 1,686.1 (37.4) 651.9 +59.4 762.4 +14.0 307.3 +36.2 (2.2%) +10.0% +1.9% +13.4% Income from insurance premiums 1,332.6 +49.6 464.3 (2.5) 595.5 +1.0 266.5 +50.2 and others +3.9% (0.5%) +0.2% +23.2% Investment income 291.7 +0.6 118.4 +1.1 137.8 +6.4 37.0 (12.5) +0.2% +1.0% +4.9% (25.2%) Interest, dividends and income 239.0 +29.9 110.6 +4.0 124.6 +26.4 5.0 (0.3) from real estate for rent +14.3% +3.8% +26.9% (6.4%) Equity in earnings of affiliates - (94.3) - - - - - - - - - - Ordinary expenses 1,579.2 +46.9 621.6 +59.0 668.0 (9.8) 306.1 +31.7 +3.1% +10.5% (1.5%) +11.6% Insurance claims and other 1,106.5 +126.1 521.7 +75.8 388.5 +8.1 192.4 +41.4 payments +12.9% +17.0% +2.1% +27.4% Provision for policy and other 189.1 (90.2) 0.0 (13.2) 154.0 (4.7) 95.2 (11.8) reserves (32.3%) (100.0%) (3.0%) (11.0%) Investment expenses 44.7 (20.7) 21.7 (5.9) 22.7 (20.8) 0.3 +0.2 (31.7%) (21.4%) (47.8%) +287.3% Equity in losses of affiliates 17.8 +17.8 - - - - - - - - - - Ordinary profit 106.9 (84.4) 30.3 +0.3 94.3 +23.8 1.1 +4.4 (44.1%) +1.3% +33.9% - Extraordinary gains/losses (7.0) +2.8 (2.7) +0.5 (3.5) +2.3 (0.7) (0.0) - - - - Provision for reserve for 17.4 (0.2) 9.2 +0.0 8.1 (0.3) 0.0 (0.0) policyholder dividends (1.5%) +0.6% (3.8%) (95.8%) Income before income taxes 82.4 (81.3) 18.2 +0.8 82.5 +26.5 0.4 +4.3 (49.6%) +4.9% +47.4% - Total income taxes 28.1 +5.3 5.1 +0.1 23.7 +7.0 0.3 +1.3 +23.7% +3.0% +42.0% - Profit attributable to owners of 54.2 (86.7) 13.1 +0.7 58.8 +19.5 0.1 +2.9 parent (61.5%) +5.7% +49.7% - Group adjusted profit 84.8 +24.4 13.1 +0.7 58.8 +19.5 (0.0) +0.5 +40.6% +5.7% +49.7% - Core profit 137.6 +21.5 41.0 +1.6 99.4 +21.1 (2.8) (1.2) +18.6% +4.3% +27.0% -

Notes 1. "Change" is presented in comparison with the same period of the previous fiscal year.

2. T&D Holdings' consolidated figures do not always correspond to the sum of the three life insurance companies' figures.

3. The amount of net income is stated in the column of profit attributable to owners of parent for the three life insurance companies.

4. Group adjusted profit is calculated by reflecting the adjustment of temporary valuation gains or losses resulting from such market fluctuations on accounting etc. to net income.