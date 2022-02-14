Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

T&D : Non-Consolidated Financial Data of the Three Life Insurance Companies for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021

02/14/2022 | 01:12am EST
[Reference]

Non-Consolidated Financial Data of the Three Life Insurance Companies for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021

February 14, 2022

MCEV

Ｇｒｏｕｐ MCEV

Billions of yen

(Billions of yen)

3,377.6 3,560.6

2,588.1

2020/032021/032021/12

2021/12

Change

Group MCEV

3,560.6

+183.0

Insurance business

3,441.9

+189.9

Taiyo Life

1,145.4

+30.7

Daido Life

2,138.6

+79.7

T&D Financial Life

115.5

+7.3

Net asset value of business other than

118.6

(6.8)

life insurance business

Note: "Change" is presented in comparison with the previous fiscal year-end.

  • Embedded Value ("EV") is one of the indices for evaluating the corporate value of life insurance companies, which is the sum of the "net asset value of net assets on the balance sheet, internal reserves such as reserve for price fluctuation and contingency reserve, and unrealized gains (losses) etc., of assets not marked to market," and the "current value of future expected profits derived from currently held insurance policies".
  • Change of net asset value of business other than life insurance business, (6.8) billion yen includes (30.8) billion yen of temporary valuation gains and losses associated with Fortitude.

1

Domestic life insurance business ( Sales Result)

  • Status of new policies

(Billions of yen)

Sum of three insurance

Taiyo Life

Daido Life

T&D Financial Life

Companies

3Q2021

Change

3Q2021

Change

3Q2021

Change

3Q2021

Change

Value of new business

125.4

+16.6

39.0

+2.8

83.6

+11.8

2.8

+1.9

Notes 1. "Change" is presented in comparison with the same period of the previous fiscal year.

2. Value of new business states the Value of new policies (including conversion policies) sold during the appropriate fiscal year.

(Billions of yen)

Sum of three insurance

Taiyo Life

Daido Life

T&D Financial Life

Companies

3Q2021

Change

3Q2021

Change

3Q2021

Change

3Q2021

Change

Annualized premiums of

93.8

+13.3

25.3

+1.0

48.4

+8.4

20.0

+3.8

new policies

+16.6%

+4.2%

+21.2%

+23.8%

Medical benefits, living

27.2

+2.9

14.2

+1.2

12.4

+1.3

0.5

+0.2

benefits, and others

+12.0%

+9.7%

+12.4%

+104.2%

Notes 1. "Change" is presented in comparison with the same period of the previous fiscal year.

2. New policy amount includes increase from conversion.

  • Status of policies in force

(Billions of yen)

Sum of three insurance

Taiyo Life

Daido Life

T&D Financial Life

companies

2021/12

Change

2021/12

Change

2021/12

Change

2021/12

Change

Annualized premiums of

1,541.7

+6.3

580.2

(9.4)

801.4

+3.5

160.1

+12.2

policies in force

+0.4%

( 1.6%)

+0.5%

+8.3%

Medical benefits, living

275.2

+7.8

125.4

+4.5

146.4

+2.9

3.3

+0.3

benefits, and others

+2.9%

+3.7%

+2.0%

+12.6%

Note: "Change" is presented in comparison with the previous fiscal year-end.

2

Financial Soundness Indicators

  • Solvency Margin Ratio

T&D Holdings(Consolidated)

Taiyo Life

Daido Life

T&D Financial Life

2021/12

Change

2021/12

Change

2021/12

Change

2021/12

Change

Solvency margin ratio

1,096.8%

+2.0 points

851.7%

(1.1 points)

1,244.7%

(48.8 points)

850.7%

+23.9 points

Note: "Change" is presented in comparison with the previous fiscal year-end.

  • Adjusted Net Assets

(Billions of yen)

T&D Holdings (Consolidated)

Taiyo Life

Daido Life

T&D Financial Life

2021/12

Change

2021/12

Change

2021/12

Change

2021/12

Change

Adjusted net assets

3,238.5

+86.3

1,115.9

(38.3)

1,735.2

+49.4

201.5

+8.6

Note: "Change" is presented in comparison with the previous fiscal year-end.

  • Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Securities (General Account)

(Billions of yen)

Sum of Three Companies

Taiyo Life

Daido Life

T&D Financial Life

2021/12

Change

2021/12

Change

2021/12

Change

2021/12

Change

Unrealized gains (losses) on securities

1,354.4

+36.6

598.0

(11.0)

641.0

+39.8

115.3

+7.7

Domestic bonds

569.9

(24.3)

275.3

(11.1)

241.3

(10.4)

53.2

(2.6)

Domestic stocks

281.2

(30.9)

99.6

(31.7)

181.5

+0.8

-

-

Foreign securities

363.6

+76.1

191.5

+34.2

171.6

+42.4

0.4

(0.6)

Unrealized gains (losses) on land, etc.

141.5

+0.6

62.4

(0.1)

79.0

+0.7

-

-

Note 1. "Change" is presented in comparison with the previous fiscal year-end.

  1. Figures of net unrealized gains (losses) on securities are those of securities excluding stocks and partnerships and so forth without market prices.
  2. Net unrealized gains (losses) on land, etc., are basically calculated based on the appraisal price. Less important properties are calculated based on the posted price.

3

Profit and Loss

(Billions of yen)

T&D Holdings (Consolidated)

Taiyo Life

Daido Life

T&D Financial Life

3Q2021

Change

3Q2021

Change

3Q2021

Change

3Q2021

Change

Ordinary revenues

1,686.1

(37.4)

651.9

+59.4

762.4

+14.0

307.3

+36.2

(2.2%)

+10.0%

+1.9%

+13.4%

Income from insurance premiums

1,332.6

+49.6

464.3

(2.5)

595.5

+1.0

266.5

+50.2

and others

+3.9%

(0.5%)

+0.2%

+23.2%

Investment income

291.7

+0.6

118.4

+1.1

137.8

+6.4

37.0

(12.5)

+0.2%

+1.0%

+4.9%

(25.2%)

Interest, dividends and income

239.0

+29.9

110.6

+4.0

124.6

+26.4

5.0

(0.3)

from real estate for rent

+14.3%

+3.8%

+26.9%

(6.4%)

Equity in earnings of affiliates

-

(94.3)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Ordinary expenses

1,579.2

+46.9

621.6

+59.0

668.0

(9.8)

306.1

+31.7

+3.1%

+10.5%

(1.5%)

+11.6%

Insurance claims and other

1,106.5

+126.1

521.7

+75.8

388.5

+8.1

192.4

+41.4

payments

+12.9%

+17.0%

+2.1%

+27.4%

Provision for policy and other

189.1

(90.2)

0.0

(13.2)

154.0

(4.7)

95.2

(11.8)

reserves

(32.3%)

(100.0%)

(3.0%)

(11.0%)

Investment expenses

44.7

(20.7)

21.7

(5.9)

22.7

(20.8)

0.3

+0.2

(31.7%)

(21.4%)

(47.8%)

+287.3%

Equity in losses of affiliates

17.8

+17.8

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Ordinary profit

106.9

(84.4)

30.3

+0.3

94.3

+23.8

1.1

+4.4

(44.1%)

+1.3%

+33.9%

-

Extraordinary gains/losses

(7.0)

+2.8

(2.7)

+0.5

(3.5)

+2.3

(0.7)

(0.0)

-

-

-

-

Provision for reserve for

17.4

(0.2)

9.2

+0.0

8.1

(0.3)

0.0

(0.0)

policyholder dividends

(1.5%)

+0.6%

(3.8%)

(95.8%)

Income before income taxes

82.4

(81.3)

18.2

+0.8

82.5

+26.5

0.4

+4.3

(49.6%)

+4.9%

+47.4%

-

Total income taxes

28.1

+5.3

5.1

+0.1

23.7

+7.0

0.3

+1.3

+23.7%

+3.0%

+42.0%

-

Profit attributable to owners of

54.2

(86.7)

13.1

+0.7

58.8

+19.5

0.1

+2.9

parent

(61.5%)

+5.7%

+49.7%

-

Group adjusted profit

84.8

+24.4

13.1

+0.7

58.8

+19.5

(0.0)

+0.5

+40.6%

+5.7%

+49.7%

-

Core profit

137.6

+21.5

41.0

+1.6

99.4

+21.1

(2.8)

(1.2)

+18.6%

+4.3%

+27.0%

-

Notes 1. "Change" is presented in comparison with the same period of the previous fiscal year.

2. T&D Holdings' consolidated figures do not always correspond to the sum of the three life insurance companies' figures.

3. The amount of net income is stated in the column of profit attributable to owners of parent for the three life insurance companies.

4. Group adjusted profit is calculated by reflecting the adjustment of temporary valuation gains or losses resulting from such market fluctuations on accounting etc. to net income.

5. Core profit for T&D Holdings is sum of three life insurance companies.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

T&D Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 06:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 199 B 18 975 M 18 975 M
Net income 2022 41 668 M 359 M 359 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,6x
Yield 2022 3,15%
Capitalization 1 015 B 8 754 M 8 754 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,46x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 19 901
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart T&D HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
T&D Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T&D HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 1 779,00 JPY
Average target price 1 849,17 JPY
Spread / Average Target 3,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hirohisa Uehara President & Representative Director
Shuichi Nakamura Manager-Business Administration
Naoki Ohgo Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Seiji Higaki Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Haruka Matsuyama Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T&D HOLDINGS INC.20.86%8 754
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY23.42%159 635
AIA GROUP LIMITED11.07%135 078
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED15.63%117 788
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.6.31%40 124
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.1.31%37 135