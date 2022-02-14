T&D : Non-Consolidated Financial Data of the Three Life Insurance Companies for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
02/14/2022 | 01:12am EST
[Reference]
Non-Consolidated Financial Data of the Three Life Insurance Companies for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
February 14, 2022
MCEV
Ｇｒｏｕｐ MCEV
（Billions of yen）
(Billions of yen)
3,377.6 3,560.6
2,588.1
2020/032021/032021/12
2021/12
Change
Group MCEV
3,560.6
+183.0
Insurance business
3,441.9
+189.9
Taiyo Life
1,145.4
+30.7
Daido Life
2,138.6
+79.7
T&D Financial Life
115.5
+7.3
Net asset value of business other than
118.6
(6.8)
life insurance business
Note: "Change" is presented in comparison with the previous fiscal year-end.
Embedded Value ("EV") is one of the indices for evaluating the corporate value of life insurance companies, which is the sum of the "net asset value of net assets on the balance sheet, internal reserves such as reserve for price fluctuation and contingency reserve, and unrealized gains (losses) etc., of assets not marked to market," and the "current value of future expected profits derived from currently held insurance policies".
Change of net asset value of business other than life insurance business, (6.8) billion yen includes (30.8) billion yen of temporary valuation gains and losses associated with Fortitude.
1
Domestic life insurance business ( Sales Result)
Status of new policies
(Billions of yen)
Sum of three insurance
Taiyo Life
Daido Life
T&D Financial Life
Companies
3Q2021
Change
3Q2021
Change
3Q2021
Change
3Q2021
Change
Value of new business
125.4
+16.6
39.0
+2.8
83.6
+11.8
2.8
+1.9
Notes 1. "Change" is presented in comparison with the same period of the previous fiscal year.
2. Value of new business states the Value of new policies (including conversion policies) sold during the appropriate fiscal year.
(Billions of yen)
Sum of three insurance
Taiyo Life
Daido Life
T&D Financial Life
Companies
3Q2021
Change
3Q2021
Change
3Q2021
Change
3Q2021
Change
Annualized premiums of
93.8
+13.3
25.3
+1.0
48.4
+8.4
20.0
+3.8
new policies
+16.6%
+4.2%
+21.2%
+23.8%
Medical benefits, living
27.2
+2.9
14.2
+1.2
12.4
+1.3
0.5
+0.2
benefits, and others
+12.0%
+9.7%
+12.4%
+104.2%
Notes 1. "Change" is presented in comparison with the same period of the previous fiscal year.
2. New policy amount includes increase from conversion.
Status of policies in force
(Billions of yen)
Sum of three insurance
Taiyo Life
Daido Life
T&D Financial Life
companies
2021/12
Change
2021/12
Change
2021/12
Change
2021/12
Change
Annualized premiums of
1,541.7
+6.3
580.2
(9.4)
801.4
+3.5
160.1
+12.2
policies in force
+0.4%
( 1.6%)
+0.5%
+8.3%
Medical benefits, living
275.2
+7.8
125.4
+4.5
146.4
+2.9
3.3
+0.3
benefits, and others
+2.9%
+3.7%
+2.0%
+12.6%
Note: "Change" is presented in comparison with the previous fiscal year-end.
2
Financial Soundness Indicators
Solvency Margin Ratio
T&D Holdings(Consolidated)
Taiyo Life
Daido Life
T&D Financial Life
2021/12
Change
2021/12
Change
2021/12
Change
2021/12
Change
Solvency margin ratio
1,096.8%
+2.0 points
851.7%
(1.1 points)
1,244.7%
(48.8 points)
850.7%
+23.9 points
Note: "Change" is presented in comparison with the previous fiscal year-end.
Adjusted Net Assets
(Billions of yen)
T&D Holdings (Consolidated)
Taiyo Life
Daido Life
T&D Financial Life
2021/12
Change
2021/12
Change
2021/12
Change
2021/12
Change
Adjusted net assets
3,238.5
+86.3
1,115.9
(38.3)
1,735.2
+49.4
201.5
+8.6
Note: "Change" is presented in comparison with the previous fiscal year-end.
Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Securities (General Account)
(Billions of yen)
Sum of Three Companies
Taiyo Life
Daido Life
T&D Financial Life
2021/12
Change
2021/12
Change
2021/12
Change
2021/12
Change
Unrealized gains (losses) on securities
1,354.4
+36.6
598.0
(11.0)
641.0
+39.8
115.3
+7.7
Domestic bonds
569.9
(24.3)
275.3
(11.1)
241.3
(10.4)
53.2
(2.6)
Domestic stocks
281.2
(30.9)
99.6
(31.7)
181.5
+0.8
-
-
Foreign securities
363.6
+76.1
191.5
+34.2
171.6
+42.4
0.4
(0.6)
Unrealized gains (losses) on land, etc.
141.5
+0.6
62.4
(0.1)
79.0
+0.7
-
-
Note 1. "Change" is presented in comparison with the previous fiscal year-end.
Figures of net unrealized gains (losses) on securities are those of securities excluding stocks and partnerships and so forth without market prices.
Net unrealized gains (losses) on land, etc., are basically calculated based on the appraisal price. Less important properties are calculated based on the posted price.
3
Profit and Loss
(Billions of yen)
T&D Holdings (Consolidated)
Taiyo Life
Daido Life
T&D Financial Life
3Q2021
Change
3Q2021
Change
3Q2021
Change
3Q2021
Change
Ordinary revenues
1,686.1
(37.4)
651.9
+59.4
762.4
+14.0
307.3
+36.2
(2.2%)
+10.0%
+1.9%
+13.4%
Income from insurance premiums
1,332.6
+49.6
464.3
(2.5)
595.5
+1.0
266.5
+50.2
and others
+3.9%
(0.5%)
+0.2%
+23.2%
Investment income
291.7
+0.6
118.4
+1.1
137.8
+6.4
37.0
(12.5)
+0.2%
+1.0%
+4.9%
(25.2%)
Interest, dividends and income
239.0
+29.9
110.6
+4.0
124.6
+26.4
5.0
(0.3)
from real estate for rent
+14.3%
+3.8%
+26.9%
(6.4%)
Equity in earnings of affiliates
-
(94.3)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Ordinary expenses
1,579.2
+46.9
621.6
+59.0
668.0
(9.8)
306.1
+31.7
+3.1%
+10.5%
(1.5%)
+11.6%
Insurance claims and other
1,106.5
+126.1
521.7
+75.8
388.5
+8.1
192.4
+41.4
payments
+12.9%
+17.0%
+2.1%
+27.4%
Provision for policy and other
189.1
(90.2)
0.0
(13.2)
154.0
(4.7)
95.2
(11.8)
reserves
(32.3%)
(100.0%)
(3.0%)
(11.0%)
Investment expenses
44.7
(20.7)
21.7
(5.9)
22.7
(20.8)
0.3
+0.2
(31.7%)
(21.4%)
(47.8%)
+287.3%
Equity in losses of affiliates
17.8
+17.8
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Ordinary profit
106.9
(84.4)
30.3
+0.3
94.3
+23.8
1.1
+4.4
(44.1%)
+1.3%
+33.9%
-
Extraordinary gains/losses
(7.0)
+2.8
(2.7)
+0.5
(3.5)
+2.3
(0.7)
(0.0)
-
-
-
-
Provision for reserve for
17.4
(0.2)
9.2
+0.0
8.1
(0.3)
0.0
(0.0)
policyholder dividends
(1.5%)
+0.6%
(3.8%)
(95.8%)
Income before income taxes
82.4
(81.3)
18.2
+0.8
82.5
+26.5
0.4
+4.3
(49.6%)
+4.9%
+47.4%
-
Total income taxes
28.1
+5.3
5.1
+0.1
23.7
+7.0
0.3
+1.3
+23.7%
+3.0%
+42.0%
-
Profit attributable to owners of
54.2
(86.7)
13.1
+0.7
58.8
+19.5
0.1
+2.9
parent
(61.5%)
+5.7%
+49.7%
-
Group adjusted profit
84.8
+24.4
13.1
+0.7
58.8
+19.5
(0.0)
+0.5
+40.6%
+5.7%
+49.7%
-
Core profit
137.6
+21.5
41.0
+1.6
99.4
+21.1
(2.8)
(1.2)
+18.6%
+4.3%
+27.0%
-
Notes 1. "Change" is presented in comparison with the same period of the previous fiscal year.
2. T&D Holdings' consolidated figures do not always correspond to the sum of the three life insurance companies' figures.
3. The amount of net income is stated in the column of profit attributable to owners of parent for the three life insurance companies.
4. Group adjusted profit is calculated by reflecting the adjustment of temporary valuation gains or losses resulting from such market fluctuations on accounting etc. to net income.
5. Core profit for T&D Holdings is sum of three life insurance companies.
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
T&D Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 06:11:04 UTC.