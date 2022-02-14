T&D : Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
Taiyo Life Unaudited Non-Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Millions of yen)
As of
As of
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2021
Assets:
Cash and deposits
406,604
476,433
Cash
111
104
Deposit
406,492
476,329
Call loans
40,000
30,000
Monetary claims purchased
127,740
134,534
Securities
6,167,711
6,303,048
Government bonds
1,583,734
1,616,043
Municipal bonds
214,131
224,817
Corporate bonds
1,388,740
1,410,587
Domestic stocks
469,537
427,184
Foreign securities
2,388,754
2,499,686
Other securities
122,813
124,728
Loans
1,110,529
1,061,487
Policy loans
34,520
31,209
Commercial loans
1,076,009
1,030,277
Tangible fixed assets
233,814
231,270
Land
132,778
132,935
Buildings
96,195
93,251
Lease assets
2,192
1,874
Construction in progress
2,173
2,774
Other tangible fixed assets
474
432
Intangible fixed assets
10,989
11,053
Software
10,048
9,699
Lease assets
492
909
Other intangible fixed assets
447
444
Reinsurance receivable
48
25
Other assets
137,951
45,494
Accounts receivable
86,517
4,287
Prepaid expenses
3,748
5,175
Accrued income
29,395
26,929
Deposit for rent
564
567
Derivatives
977
2,137
Cash collateral paid for financial instruments
15,787
5,596
Suspense payments
334
146
Other assets
626
654
Prepaid pension cost
1,851
3,075
Reserve for possible loan losses
(1,866)
(2,006)
Total assets
8,235,372
8,294,415
─ 1 ─
Taiyo Life Insurance Company
(Millions of yen)
As of
As of
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2021
Liabilities:
Policy reserves
6,654,572
6,595,900
Reserve for outstanding claims
20,727
20,566
Policy reserve
6,609,420
6,549,975
Reserve for policyholder dividends
24,425
25,358
Reinsurance payable
47
117
Bonds
37,000
37,000
Other liabilities
836,574
980,473
Payables under securities lending transactions
656,183
863,630
Borrowings
63,000
63,000
Income taxes payable
252
298
Accounts payable
32,793
2,686
Accrued expenses
11,370
8,711
Unearned income
1,043
1,002
Deposit received
622
1,821
Guarantee deposits
8,901
8,880
Derivatives
58,608
26,228
Cash collateral received for financial
99
-
instruments
Lease obligations
2,985
3,109
Suspense receipts
710
1,099
Other liabilities
3
3
Provision for bonuses to directors and audit &
120
92
supervisory board members
Provision for employees' retirement benefits
19,431
19,614
Reserve for price fluctuations
127,615
130,584
Deferred tax liabilities
29,013
28,508
Deferred tax liabilities on land revaluation
4,505
4,492
Total liabilities
7,708,881
7,796,785
Net assets:
Capital stock
62,500
62,500
Capital surplus
62,500
62,500
Capital reserve
62,500
62,500
Retained earnings
177,568
149,184
Other retained earnings
177,568
149,184
Provision for advanced depreciation on
449
437
real estate
General reserve
60,000
60,000
Unappropriated retained earnings
117,119
88,746
Total shareholders' equity
302,568
274,184
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
261,622
261,064
securities
Deferred gains (losses) on hedging instruments
(2,681)
(2,566)
Revaluation reserve for land
(35,018)
(35,051)
Total valuation and translation adjustments
223,923
223,446
Total net assets
526,491
497,630
Total liabilities and net assets
8,235,372
8,294,415
─ 2 ─
Taiyo Life Insurance Company
Taiyo Life Unaudited Non-Consolidated Statement of Operation
(Millions of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
Ordinary revenues
592,529
651,947
Income from insurance premiums
466,857
464,321
Insurance premiums
466,668
464,252
Ceded reinsurance recoveries
189
68
Investment income
117,307
118,463
Interest, dividends and income from real estate
106,533
110,632
for rent
Interest income from deposits
16
12
Interest income and dividends from securities
87,791
91,622
Interest income from loans
7,701
7,376
Interest from real estate for rent
7,836
8,069
Other income from interest and dividends
3,187
3,550
Gains on sales of securities
10,505
3,210
Gains on redemption of securities
-
417
Foreign exchange gains, net
-
4,162
Other investment income
233
24
Gains on separate accounts, net
35
16
Other ordinary income
8,364
69,162
Income related to withheld insurance claims and
299
155
other payments for future annuity payments
Income due to withheld insurance payments
4,300
6,912
Reversal of reserve for outstanding claims
384
160
Reversal of policy reserve
-
59,444
Reversal of provision for employees' retirement
1,866
1,040
benefits
Other ordinary income
1,514
1,447
Ordinary expenses
562,582
621,608
Insurance claims and other payments
445,880
521,774
Insurance claims
167,986
168,984
Annuity payments
146,320
157,491
Insurance benefits
53,276
55,227
Surrender payments
52,294
86,347
Other payments
25,687
53,479
Reinsurance premiums
314
244
Provision for policy and other reserves
13,275
0
Provision for policy reserve
13,274
-
Interest portion of reserve for policyholder
0
0
dividends
Investment expenses
27,626
21,715
Interest expenses
757
777
Losses on sales of securities
6,057
8,160
Devaluation losses on securities
1,766
108
Losses from derivatives, net
11,495
7,401
Foreign exchange losses, net
2,325
-
Provision for reserve for possible loan losses
167
139
Depreciation of real estate for rent
2,689
2,756
Other investment expenses
2,365
2,371
Operating expenses
56,322
59,169
Other ordinary expenses
19,477
18,947
Payments related to withheld insurance claims
6,967
6,496
Taxes
5,874
5,971
Depreciation
5,205
4,900
Other ordinary expenses
1,430
1,578
Ordinary profit
29,946
30,338
─ 3 ─
Taiyo Life Insurance Company
(Millions of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
Extraordinary gains
960
254
Gains on disposal of fixed assets
960
254
Extraordinary losses
4,250
3,024
Losses on disposal of fixed assets
163
55
Impairment loss
183
-
Provision for reserve for price fluctuations
2,872
2,968
Losses from COVID-19
1,030
-
Provision for reserve for policyholder dividends
9,232
9,289
Income before income taxes
17,423
18,280
Current income taxes
6,971
6,071
Deferred income taxes
(1,962)
(913)
Total income taxes
5,009
5,158
Net income (loss)
12,414
13,122
─ 4 ─
Taiyo Life Insurance Company
Disclaimer
T&D Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 06:11:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about T&D HOLDINGS INC.
Analyst Recommendations on T&D HOLDINGS INC.
Sales 2022
2 199 B
18 975 M
18 975 M
Net income 2022
41 668 M
359 M
359 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
24,6x
Yield 2022
3,15%
Capitalization
1 015 B
8 754 M
8 754 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,46x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,46x
Nbr of Employees
19 901
Free-Float
91,0%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends T&D HOLDINGS INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
1 779,00 JPY
Average target price
1 849,17 JPY
Spread / Average Target
3,94%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.