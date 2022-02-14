Log in
T&D : Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021

02/14/2022
Taiyo Life Unaudited Non-Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Millions of yen)

As of

As of

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2021

Assets:

Cash and deposits

406,604

476,433

Cash

111

104

Deposit

406,492

476,329

Call loans

40,000

30,000

Monetary claims purchased

127,740

134,534

Securities

6,167,711

6,303,048

Government bonds

1,583,734

1,616,043

Municipal bonds

214,131

224,817

Corporate bonds

1,388,740

1,410,587

Domestic stocks

469,537

427,184

Foreign securities

2,388,754

2,499,686

Other securities

122,813

124,728

Loans

1,110,529

1,061,487

Policy loans

34,520

31,209

Commercial loans

1,076,009

1,030,277

Tangible fixed assets

233,814

231,270

Land

132,778

132,935

Buildings

96,195

93,251

Lease assets

2,192

1,874

Construction in progress

2,173

2,774

Other tangible fixed assets

474

432

Intangible fixed assets

10,989

11,053

Software

10,048

9,699

Lease assets

492

909

Other intangible fixed assets

447

444

Reinsurance receivable

48

25

Other assets

137,951

45,494

Accounts receivable

86,517

4,287

Prepaid expenses

3,748

5,175

Accrued income

29,395

26,929

Deposit for rent

564

567

Derivatives

977

2,137

Cash collateral paid for financial instruments

15,787

5,596

Suspense payments

334

146

Other assets

626

654

Prepaid pension cost

1,851

3,075

Reserve for possible loan losses

(1,866)

(2,006)

Total assets

8,235,372

8,294,415

─ 1 ─

Taiyo Life Insurance Company

(Millions of yen)

As of

As of

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2021

Liabilities:

Policy reserves

6,654,572

6,595,900

Reserve for outstanding claims

20,727

20,566

Policy reserve

6,609,420

6,549,975

Reserve for policyholder dividends

24,425

25,358

Reinsurance payable

47

117

Bonds

37,000

37,000

Other liabilities

836,574

980,473

Payables under securities lending transactions

656,183

863,630

Borrowings

63,000

63,000

Income taxes payable

252

298

Accounts payable

32,793

2,686

Accrued expenses

11,370

8,711

Unearned income

1,043

1,002

Deposit received

622

1,821

Guarantee deposits

8,901

8,880

Derivatives

58,608

26,228

Cash collateral received for financial

99

-

instruments

Lease obligations

2,985

3,109

Suspense receipts

710

1,099

Other liabilities

3

3

Provision for bonuses to directors and audit &

120

92

supervisory board members

Provision for employees' retirement benefits

19,431

19,614

Reserve for price fluctuations

127,615

130,584

Deferred tax liabilities

29,013

28,508

Deferred tax liabilities on land revaluation

4,505

4,492

Total liabilities

7,708,881

7,796,785

Net assets:

Capital stock

62,500

62,500

Capital surplus

62,500

62,500

Capital reserve

62,500

62,500

Retained earnings

177,568

149,184

Other retained earnings

177,568

149,184

Provision for advanced depreciation on

449

437

real estate

General reserve

60,000

60,000

Unappropriated retained earnings

117,119

88,746

Total shareholders' equity

302,568

274,184

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

261,622

261,064

securities

Deferred gains (losses) on hedging instruments

(2,681)

(2,566)

Revaluation reserve for land

(35,018)

(35,051)

Total valuation and translation adjustments

223,923

223,446

Total net assets

526,491

497,630

Total liabilities and net assets

8,235,372

8,294,415

─ 2 ─

Taiyo Life Insurance Company

Taiyo Life Unaudited Non-Consolidated Statement of Operation

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

Ordinary revenues

592,529

651,947

Income from insurance premiums

466,857

464,321

Insurance premiums

466,668

464,252

Ceded reinsurance recoveries

189

68

Investment income

117,307

118,463

Interest, dividends and income from real estate

106,533

110,632

for rent

Interest income from deposits

16

12

Interest income and dividends from securities

87,791

91,622

Interest income from loans

7,701

7,376

Interest from real estate for rent

7,836

8,069

Other income from interest and dividends

3,187

3,550

Gains on sales of securities

10,505

3,210

Gains on redemption of securities

-

417

Foreign exchange gains, net

-

4,162

Other investment income

233

24

Gains on separate accounts, net

35

16

Other ordinary income

8,364

69,162

Income related to withheld insurance claims and

299

155

other payments for future annuity payments

Income due to withheld insurance payments

4,300

6,912

Reversal of reserve for outstanding claims

384

160

Reversal of policy reserve

-

59,444

Reversal of provision for employees' retirement

1,866

1,040

benefits

Other ordinary income

1,514

1,447

Ordinary expenses

562,582

621,608

Insurance claims and other payments

445,880

521,774

Insurance claims

167,986

168,984

Annuity payments

146,320

157,491

Insurance benefits

53,276

55,227

Surrender payments

52,294

86,347

Other payments

25,687

53,479

Reinsurance premiums

314

244

Provision for policy and other reserves

13,275

0

Provision for policy reserve

13,274

-

Interest portion of reserve for policyholder

0

0

dividends

Investment expenses

27,626

21,715

Interest expenses

757

777

Losses on sales of securities

6,057

8,160

Devaluation losses on securities

1,766

108

Losses from derivatives, net

11,495

7,401

Foreign exchange losses, net

2,325

-

Provision for reserve for possible loan losses

167

139

Depreciation of real estate for rent

2,689

2,756

Other investment expenses

2,365

2,371

Operating expenses

56,322

59,169

Other ordinary expenses

19,477

18,947

Payments related to withheld insurance claims

6,967

6,496

Taxes

5,874

5,971

Depreciation

5,205

4,900

Other ordinary expenses

1,430

1,578

Ordinary profit

29,946

30,338

─ 3 ─

Taiyo Life Insurance Company

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

Extraordinary gains

960

254

Gains on disposal of fixed assets

960

254

Extraordinary losses

4,250

3,024

Losses on disposal of fixed assets

163

55

Impairment loss

183

-

Provision for reserve for price fluctuations

2,872

2,968

Losses from COVID-19

1,030

-

Provision for reserve for policyholder dividends

9,232

9,289

Income before income taxes

17,423

18,280

Current income taxes

6,971

6,071

Deferred income taxes

(1,962)

(913)

Total income taxes

5,009

5,158

Net income (loss)

12,414

13,122

─ 4 ─

Taiyo Life Insurance Company

Disclaimer

T&D Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
