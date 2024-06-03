Delayed
T&D : Notice Regarding the Status of Acquisition of Treasury Shares
June 03, 2024 at 02:08 am EDT
June 3, 2024
T&D Holdings, Inc.
Masahiko Moriyama, President
(Security Code: 8795, TSE Prime Market)
Notice Regarding the Status of Acquisition of Treasury Shares
(Under the Provision of its Articles of Incorporation
pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act of Japan)
T&D Holdings, Inc. of the T&D Insurance Group hereby announces that it acquired treasury shares under the provisions of Article 31 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation complying with Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Companies Act of Japan, as follows.
1.
Type of shares to be acquired
: Shares of common stock
2.
Total number of acquired shares
: 185,800 shares
3.
Total amount of acquisition
: 518,994,650 yen
4.
Period of acquisition
: From May 23, 2024, to May 31, 2024
on the basis of execution date
5.
Method of acquisition
: Open-market repurchase by the discretionary
trading method
(Reference)
Details of the resolution regarding the acquisition of treasury shares at the board of directors meeting held on May 15, 2024.
1)
Type of shares to be acquired
: Shares of common stock
2)
Number of shares to be acquired
: Up to 50,000,000 shares
(9.43% of total shares outstanding (excluding
treasury shares))
3)
Total amount of acquisition
: Up to 50 billion yen
4)
Period of acquisition
: From May 23, 2024, to May 13, 2025
5)
Method of acquisition
: Open-market repurchase by the discretionary
trading method
[Contact Information]
T&D Holdings, Inc., Investor Relations Department, Investor Relations Division Tel: +81-3-3272-6103
