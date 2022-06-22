Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. T Engineering Corporation Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSG   TH0922010Y06

T ENGINEERING CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PSG)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-20
1.000 THB   -0.99%
07:35aT ENGINEERING PUBLIC : Report on the execution of a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Lao PDR in relation to undertaking of feasibility studies for development of pumped storage hydroelectric power in the Lao PDR
PU
05/23T ENGINEERING PUBLIC : Notification on the Public Presentation Date
PU
05/17PSG Corporation Public Company Limited Announces Company Secretary Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

T Engineering Public : Report on the execution of a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Lao PDR in relation to undertaking of feasibility studies for development of pumped storage hydroelectric power in the Lao PDR

06/22/2022 | 07:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IR.013/2022

June 22, 2022

Re: Report on the execution of a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Lao PDR in relation to undertaking of feasibility studies for development of pumped storage hydroelectric power in the Lao PDR

To President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

PSG Corporation Public Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to inform the Stock Exchange of Thailand ("SET") that on June 22, 2022, the Company and the Government of the Lao PDR ("GOL") represented by the Ministry of Planning and Investment, Investment Promotion Department, has entered into a binding Memorandum of Understanding in relation to undertaking of feasibility studies for development of pumped storage hydroelectric power in the Lao PDR (the "MOU"). This MOU is effective for a period of 24 months.

This MOU grants exclusive rights to the Company to conduct feasibility studies on 214 potential site areas in the Lao PDR suitable for pumped storage hydroelectric power generation. If the results of the study confirm there are economically viable locations for further project development, the Company is entitled to develop the project(s). The GOL and the Company shall negotiate the terms and conditions of the project(s) concession agreement in the next phases after the feasibility studies have been completed.

Please be informed accordingly.

Very truly yours,

Mr. David Van Dau

Chief Executive Officer

PSG Corporation Public Company Limited

Disclaimer

PSG Corporation pcl published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 11:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about T ENGINEERING CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
07:35aT ENGINEERING PUBLIC : Report on the execution of a memorandum of understanding with the G..
PU
05/23T ENGINEERING PUBLIC : Notification on the Public Presentation Date
PU
05/17PSG Corporation Public Company Limited Announces Company Secretary Changes
CI
05/17PSG Corporation Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter E..
CI
04/22T ENGINEERING PUBLIC : Notification of the Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Sh..
PU
04/01T ENGINEERING PUBLIC : Relocation of Head Office
PU
04/01PSG Corporation Public Company Limited Announces Relocation of Head Office
CI
03/04T ENGINEERING PUBLIC : Report on Plan and Progress for Solving "C" Caution Sign
PU
02/23PSG Corporation Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended..
CI
2021PSG Corporation Public Company Limited Announces Management Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 18,5 M 0,52 M 0,52 M
Net income 2021 -63,1 M -1,79 M -1,79 M
Net cash 2021 1 046 M 29,6 M 29,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -192x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 64 992 M 1 840 M 1 840 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,02x
EV / Sales 2021 1 982x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 11,4%
Chart T ENGINEERING CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
T Engineering Corporation Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tradsin Chongussayakul Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Prasit Chongussayakul Chairman
Udom Chatsirikun Independent Director
Chanchai Suwisuttagul Independent Director
Chatri Worawanichanun Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T ENGINEERING CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED72.41%1 840
VINCI-9.08%50 304
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED10.80%34 735
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-20.81%26 997
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.43%21 752
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED-0.47%18 672