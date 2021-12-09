Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. T&G Global Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGG   NZTURE0002S5

T&G GLOBAL LIMITED

(TGG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

T&G Global : Creating sustainable apple and pear varieties for a warming world

12/09/2021 | 04:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Hot Climate Programme, an industry leading breeding programme, is capturing the attention of fresh produce companies globally, as the demand for climate resistant fruit increases.

Initiated in 2002, the Hot Climate Programme is a global collaboration between partners, VentureFruit, Plant & Food Research, the Institute of Agrifood Research and Technology (IRTA) and Fruit Futur.

Gary Wellwood, VentureFruit Global Variety Development Manager, says the apple and pear sector is facing multiple challenges due to climatic and environmental influences, yet this breeding programme offers a solution.

"We identified very early on the need to support growers through these challenges, and to ensure that consumers can continue to enjoy crisp, tasty apples and pears well into the future. The programme is now in its advanced stage, with a strong pipeline and identified superior selections on offer."

The recent annual Hot Climate Programme Field Days hosted in Spain, evaluated 17 new apple and pear varieties that have shown superior hot climate performance and resilience in comparison to traditional varieties, while producing high quality fruit that meets production, supply and market requirements.

Eva Ogué, Institute of Agrifood Research and Technology (IRTA), says: "The evaluation sessions gave the breeding team the opportunity to have fruitful and enriching discussions with professionals from across the industry. With representatives from eight countries and more than 20 fresh produce companies, it provided valuable insights and opinions which will contribute to the Hot Climate Programme's alignment to market expectations and trends."

All fruit is evaluated for taste, flavour, texture and appearance and benchmarked against commercial varieties. This data is then combined with consumer insights to present a clear competitive market position for each variety. Testing partners actively participate in evaluating the fruit and feedback to the programme on varietal parameters and future development.

The 'HOT84A1' variety has been successfully trialled in Spain, where temperatures regularly reach more than 40oC.

VentureFruit, T&G Global's newly established genetics and variety management business, is leading the programme's commercialisation and recognises the importance of the Field Daysfor the development of the programme and the industry as a whole.

"We are very aware of the changing environment we're growing in and are committed to responding to climate change impacts, grower concerns and future market demands. These varieties are expected to not only benefit growers in traditional regions where temperatures are rising, but we can potentially extend into new regions previously not suitable for apple and pear growing, and therefore build sustainability, resilience and performance into the category overall," says Gary Wellwood.

Hot climate tolerant varieties are increasingly in demand worldwide. VentureFruit is looking to develop its global network of testing partners who, by way of an annual program fee, will have access to all varieties for growing and evaluation within their respective territories. VentureFruit is specifically canvassing for partners in North and South America, if you would like to learn more, please get in touch.

Share this article
Stay informed
Subscribe to receive our T&G news, fresh off the press.
Email Address

Disclaimer

T&G Global Limited published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 21:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about T&G GLOBAL LIMITED
04:43pT&G GLOBAL : Creating sustainable apple and pear varieties for a warming world
PU
11/22T&G GLOBAL : Envy™ growth backed by NZ Super Fund
PU
11/16T&G GLOBAL : Sowing the seeds for a regenerative horticultural partnership
PU
08/04T&G Global Limited Reports Unaudited Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, ..
CI
03/01T&G Global Limited Announces Earnings Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
01/21T&G GLOBAL : announces new Chief Financial Officer
PU
01/20T&G GLOBAL : 21 January 2021 – New T&G Chief Financial Officer
PU
2020T&G GLOBAL : Sell-out season puts Envy™ apples on track to be billion-dollar brand
PU
2020T&G GLOBAL : Red “Hot” apple continues to impress
PU
2020GIVING EVERYONE A FAIRGROW : helping to get fresh fruit and veges to K
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 413 M 959 M 959 M
Net income 2020 11,1 M 7,50 M 7,50 M
Net Debt 2020 186 M 126 M 126 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,0x
Yield 2020 2,01%
Capitalization 362 M 245 M 245 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 4,11%
Chart T&G GLOBAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
T&G Global Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gareth Edgecombe Chief Executive Officer
Douglas James Bygrave Chief Financial Officer
Benedikt Mangold Chairman
Peter Landon-Lane Director-Technical & Innovation
Monique Mallon Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T&G GLOBAL LIMITED-1.01%246
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA9.38%2 659
BAYWA AG24.31%1 547
GRAINCORP LIMITED72.08%1 180
THE ANDERSONS, INC.41.78%1 137
MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION7.43%1 103