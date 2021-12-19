Log in
T&G Global : Fairgrow donates one million kilograms of fresh produce to Kiwis in need

12/19/2021 | 05:30pm EST
Just one year since its inception, T&G Fresh's charity Fairgrow has today achieved the massive milestone of donating its one millionth kilogram of fresh produce to Kiwis in need across Aotearoa.

Fairgrow has partnered with growers from across the country to capture surplus and donated fresh fruit and vegetables for distribution by the New Zealand Food Network and their network to community food rescue organisations, iwi and charities. The one million kilograms is equal to 5.5 million servings being distributed directly to food insecure communities.

Gareth Edgecombe, T&G Chief Executive says it's incredible to see the real impact Fairgrow is having on communities in need throughout Aotearoa.

"We know this past year has been challenging for many Kiwi families, with widespread increased demand for food support. As a country of nutritious fresh food producers, it's vital we work together and support those who need it most," he says.

"Together with our network of growers, we've ensured one million kilograms of surplus produce or produce without a commercial home, has not gone to waste. I'm immensely proud of our combined efforts and this huge milestone reflects the generosity of our growers and partners."

In addition to capturing and aggregating donated produce from grower partners, as well as from T&G's own business, Fairgrow also raises funds to buy produce to donate when it's not in season, or not readily available.

"Along with the financial contributions from T&G, we've welcomed the support of our partners and our team members via our employee matched giving programme to help ensure a consistent supply of donated produce year-round. These funds were vital in the wake of New Zealand's nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, which resulted in surges in demand for food support," says Gareth.

Gavin Findlay, Chief Executive of New Zealand Food Network, says "The most recent lockdown has exacerbated existing food insecurity levels with demand for support reaching an all-time high.

"While many of our food hubs have been working tirelessly on the ground getting food into our local communities, ensuring there is enough food to go around has had its challenges. Fresh produce from Fairgrow and its network of growers has made an enormous difference, giving families the nutritious food they need," adds Gavin.

Disclaimer

T&G Global Limited published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 22:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
