T&G Global Limited    TGG

T&G GLOBAL LIMITED

(TGG)
T&G Global : Fresh announces independent board to lead fresh produce future.

09/02/2020 | 05:15pm EDT

Dave Chambers

T&G Global announces a new Board of Directors structure for its New Zealand focused business - T&G Fresh, which was launched in May 2020, following the acquisition of the domestic division of Freshmax NZ by T&G Global.

The Board includes T&G Global CEO, Gareth Edgecombe as Chairman, along with Board members T&G Global Chief Financial Officer Bastian Von Streit, T&G Global Director Innovation & Technical, Peter Landon-Lane and Independent Director Dave Chambers, former managing director of Progressive Enterprises (New Zealand), and current director of Watercare and Paper Plus.

Chairman Gareth Edgecombe said the T&G Fresh Board brings a wide range of experience in retail, operations, growing and finance to enable T&G Fresh to take the next step in transforming the fresh produce sector.

'We see the importance of having the right governance structure in place to enable Andrew Keaney, T&G Fresh Managing Director, and his T&G Fresh leadership team, to drive the business forward, focussing on being the produce partner of choice for growers and customers. A key focus for Andrew and his team will be to extend its vertically integrated growing operations, investment in new categories and building leading brands supported with the best genetics.'

'We'll also see the team drive the digital transformation of the markets business to create more value for grower and retail customers through data driven insights, and better utilization of technology to remove cost from the supply chain.

'We're excited about this next phase for T&G Fresh. During the past few months, we have seen how important it is to have a strong business model and a robust supply chain so we can keep fresh produce flowing to New Zealanders and to those communities in need,' he said.

Gareth is pleased to welcome Dave Chambers to the newly formed Board with his wealth of governance experience and customer-led leadership, including with one of New Zealand's leading retail businesses.

'With more than 30 years' experience at Progressive Enterprises New Zealand, with the last six as Managing Director, Dave is a highly experienced business leader, with a proven track record in transforming businesses and overseeing significant capital, technology and digital investment. This experience will be an asset for our Board.'

Dave said he is excited to be joining the inaugural T&G Fresh Board as the group continues its integration of the Freshmax business and adapts to the changing needs of New Zealanders.

'For our growers and our customers, T&G has an excellent, dedicated team focussed on serving their needs and I'm delighted to be able to be part of the new future for T&G Fresh,' he said.

Disclaimer

T&G Global Limited published this content on 03 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2020 21:14:09 UTC
