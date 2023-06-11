Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  New Zealand
  New Zealand Stock Exchange
  T&G Global Limited
  News
  Summary
    TGG   NZTURE0002S5

T&G GLOBAL LIMITED

(TGG)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-06
2.010 NZD   +1.01%
05:30pT&g Global : Grace Rehu wins Ahuwhenua Young Māori Grower Award
PU
05/29T&g Global : commissions state-of-the-art automated Hawke's Bay packhouse
PU
05/02T&g Global : New partnership brings hot climate apple and pear varieties to South America
PU
Summary 
Summary

T&G Global : Grace Rehu wins Ahuwhenua Young Māori Grower Award

06/11/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
Grace Rehu, a Leading Hand at T&G Global in Hawke's Bay, took home the 2023 Ahuwhenua Young Māori Grower Award at the prestigious Awards on Friday night.

The Ahuwhenua Young Māori Farmer and Grower award, established in 2012, recognises and celebrates Māori excellence in Aotearoa New Zealand's agricultural sectors. Each year it alternates between dairy, sheep and beef, and horticulture - and in 2023 it was for Māori horticultural growers.

Grace was selected as a finalist in February, competing against two other strong wāhine through a number of fieldays and events.

"I'm honoured to be given this recognition, and incredibly grateful to be part of this incredible competition," says Grace.

"When they called my name I was stunned, and winning this award is very much a shared win with my other finalists - especially as it was the first time for all finalists to be wāhine toa!

"Participating in Ahuwhenua is an absolute honour. It has challenged me to step outside my comfort zone and learn new things and create friendships and strong bonds which I know I'll have throughout my life.

"Since I was young, I've loved being outside and on the whenua. I love what I do at T&G and the opportunities it provides, and I want to help other young wāhine and tane to pursue their dreams and explore a career in horticulture," says Grace.

T&G Director Operations, Craig Betty says the awards are a great way to showcase up and coming young Māori in Aotearoa's horticulture sector.

"We're incredibly proud of Grace and this achievement. Over the last four years we've seen her develop and grow into an incredible young leader. Her passion for the land and its fresh produce, and our people and industry is evident, and she's a fantastic role model within our business and in the community. Grace has an incredible future ahead of her," says Craig.

Email Address

Attachments

Disclaimer

T&G Global Limited published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2023 21:29:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
