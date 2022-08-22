Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  New Zealand
  New Zealand Stock Exchange
  T&G Global Limited
  News
  Summary
    TGG   NZTURE0002S5

T&G GLOBAL LIMITED

(TGG)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-21
2.690 NZD   +2.28%
05:46pT&G GLOBAL : New mandarin variety arrives for T&G Fresh
PU
08/05T&G Global Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/04T&G GLOBAL : reports its 2022 Interim Results
PU
Summary 
Summary

T&G Global : New mandarin variety arrives for T&G Fresh

08/22/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
T&G Fresh this week welcomes the newest addition to its citrus range - the Afourer mandarin.

After a fantastic Satsuma mandarin season that wrapped up in July, the new Afourer mandarin opens up a new seasonal window with harvest occurring towards the end of the year, traditionally from September to December.

Rob Fisher, General Manager of Diversified Crops, says it's exciting to introduce a different mandarin variety to supplement the Satsuma season.

"It's great to add the tasty Afourer mandarin into our wider citrus family. By introducing a new variety, we can offer mandarins to our customers for most of the year, and we've now got a different tasting mandarin available in the warmer months leading up to summer," says Rob.

"The Afourer is an exceptional mandarin, with a richer orange colour, and slightly sweeter taste than the Satsuma. It's also seedless, and is super convenient as a nutritious snack and boasts a number of amazing health benefits."

T&G Fresh invested in Afourer mandarin production in 2018, by converting 20 hectares of Afourer mandarin trees in Kerikeri, which is the only commercial Afourer crop in Northland.

New Zealand consumers will be familiar with the variety, as it is grown in small volumes in Gisborne and largely imported from Australia.

It's expected there will be 150 tonnes of Afourer mandarins distributed this year, this will increase to 500 tonnes by 2025.

Disclaimer

T&G Global Limited published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 21:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 365 M 842 M 842 M
Net income 2021 8,88 M 5,48 M 5,48 M
Net Debt 2021 141 M 87,0 M 87,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 41,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 330 M 203 M 203 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 4,06%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gareth Edgecombe Chief Executive Officer
Douglas James Bygrave Chief Financial Officer
Benedikt Mangold Chairman
Peter Landon-Lane Director-Technical & Innovation
Monique Mallon Director-Information Technology
