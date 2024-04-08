The first of T&G Global's premium new season Envy™ branded apples have departed Aotearoa New Zealand, bound for China.

The anticipated 2024 Aotearoa New Zealand Envy™ crop is the largest to-date, with 2.9 million tray carton equivalents (TCEs)-or 205 million apples-expected to be exported to customers in 60 countries this season. This brings T&G's total global Envy™ volumes, grown across 13 countries in the northern and southern hemisphere, to 8.8 million TCEs-or over 700 million apples for the 2023/24 season.

Shane Kingston, T&G's Director of International Sales & Marketing says with growing global consumer demand for Envy™, it's fantastic to be exporting a bumper crop of high-quality fruit following last year's cyclone.

"Over the last 15 years, Envy™ has grown to become one of the leading premium apple brands in key global markets, including China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Thailand, and in recent years it has experienced double-digit growth in the United States and Vietnam," says Shane.

"In the premium apple category there are many new and established varieties, however Envy™ continues to be a standout performer, with consumers seeking the apple out for its sweet, crisp and crunchy taste, and distinctive bright red colour.

"While some Hawke's Bay orchards were significantly impacted during last year's cyclone, our T&G growing team and independent growers have pulled out all stops to remediate orchards, and this, combined with the first fruit coming off new plantings, means we're exporting our largest Aotearoa New Zealand Envy™ crop to-date.

"This season's harvest looks to be one of the best yet, with the fruit having superb colour, size and brix. And over coming years our Envy™ volumes will continue to increase as new plantings in Hawke's Bay, Tairāwihiti Gisborne and Nelson continue to mature."

T&G has invested heavily in its dual-hemisphere multi-sourcing strategy and the Aotearoa New Zealand apples season perfectly complements its Northern Hemisphere counterpart in order to meet consumer demand for high-quality Envy™ year-round. Globally, over 4,600 hectares are planted with Envy™.

"This year's North American-grown Envy™ crop was exceptional, with the fruit sold domestically as well as exported to Asia. The United States is an important, highly-competitive market and it's great to see Envy™ stocked in approximately 70% of supermarkets including Walmart, Costco, Safeway, Kroger and Sam's Club," Shane explains.

"In Asia, our North American crop has driven strong sales during Chinese New Year and Tet celebrations, preparing us well to continue this momentum as we begin to transition across to Aotearoa New Zealand-grown Envy™. In the year ahead, we have strong activations planned to showcase the apple's premium eating experience to new consumers."