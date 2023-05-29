Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. T&G Global Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGG   NZTURE0002S5

T&G GLOBAL LIMITED

(TGG)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-28
2.040 NZD   +2.51%
05:15pT&g Global : commissions state-of-the-art automated Hawke's Bay packhouse
PU
05/02T&g Global : New partnership brings hot climate apple and pear varieties to South America
PU
03/27T&g Global : New season New Zealand apples headed for international markets
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

T&G Global : commissions state-of-the-art automated Hawke's Bay packhouse

05/29/2023 | 05:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

T&G Global has commissioned one of the largest apple packhouses in the Southern Hemisphere at its Whakatū site in Hawke's Bay.

The highly automated facility, with 1.7 hectares of roof space, will be able to pack more than 125 million kilograms of apples per season once its two phased-construction is complete - twice the volume of apples currently packed.

T&G Global Chief Executive, Gareth Edgecombe, says the world-class packhouse has been built to help meet future global consumer demand for premium apples from Aotearoa New Zealand.

"This state-of-the-art post-harvest facility will be instrumental in enabling us to manage increased volume growth, lift productivity and ensure our fruit arrives in market in an excellent condition," says Gareth.

"The packhouse, which cost close to $100 million, is being commissioned in two phases and integrates leading automation and technology, from the wet infeed area and defect sorting, to soft fruit handling technology and robotic fruit packers and palletisers, enabling us to do more with less.

"The completion of the facility and the installation of the first 220 metre packing line is a real testament to the team. It's been a remarkable team effort to build the packhouse and deliver it on budget and on time, while dealing with labour and material constraints during COVID-19. The new facility will enable our Whakatū team to pack 90-100 bins per hour on the one line, lifting the productivity rate up to 1 bin per person per hour. When the second line is installed, we'll be able to pack up to 190 bins per hour, with a similar number of people.

"We see this packhouse playing a key role in helping create increased value from Aotearoa New Zealand's unique benefits and intellectual property. Over the last five years, T&G has redeveloped hundreds of hectares into modern 2D growing systems, with increased plantings of our premium Envy™ brand, which is on track to be a billion-dollar brand by 2027. Many of our independent grower partners have done the same. By building this packhouse we can accommodate this increased volume and help support the domestic and export growth of the region, sector and nation."

As part of T&G's kaitiakitanga strategy and commitment, the packhouse has been designed with demanding sustainability standards to help conserve and protect Aotearoa New Zealand's natural resources. It has 1,200,000 litre water tanks, enabling the packhouse to absorb large downpours and removing this volume of water from flowing immediately into the public stormwater system. This allows the company to meter this water out, reducing the impact on the stormwater system and local rivers, and using it for watering onsite trees and vegetation. In addition, the packhouse's filtration system allows for reduced water use from its own bore, with final discharges being drinking quality standard.

Interior of packhouse showing one of the 220 metre packing lines

Soft fruit robotic apple packers sort and place apples into trays in the same direction and uniform position

Automac forms the empty carton ready to pack, then when packed, closes and labels the carton for shipping.

Robotic Carton Palletisers take cartons and combines/stacks on a pallet ready for shipping

Share this article
Stay informed
Subscribe to receive our T&G news, fresh off the press.
Email Address

Attachments

Disclaimer

T&G Global Limited published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 21:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about T&G GLOBAL LIMITED
05:15pT&g Global : commissions state-of-the-art automated Hawke's Bay packhouse
PU
05/02T&g Global : New partnership brings hot climate apple and pear varieties to South America
PU
03/27T&g Global : New season New Zealand apples headed for international markets
PU
02/27T&g Global : Difficult year impacts T&G Global 2022 annual results
PU
02/27T&G Global Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/08T&g Global : New dragon fruit varieties to delight growers and consumers
PU
2022T&g Global : NZ Super Fund extends partnership and expansion plans with T&G
PU
2022T&g Global : announces new $10,000 tertiary student grant on 125th anniversary
PU
2022T&g Global : Regan Judd wins 2022 Young Horticulturist of the Year
PU
2022T&g Global : BayWa Global Produce looks forward to Asia Fruit Logistica
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 305 M 790 M 790 M
Net income 2022 -5,47 M -3,31 M -3,31 M
Net Debt 2022 247 M 149 M 149 M
P/E ratio 2022 -53,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 250 M 151 M 151 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 1 718
Free-Float 4,06%
Chart T&G GLOBAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
T&G Global Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gareth Edgecombe Chief Executive Officer
Douglas James Bygrave Chief Financial Officer
Benedikt Mangold Chairman
Monique Mallon Director-Information Technology
Craig Betty Operational Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T&G GLOBAL LIMITED-13.92%147
CHONGQING HONGJIU FRUIT CO., LIMITED-44.19%3 231
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA-12.79%1 974
BAYWA AG-9.57%1 481
THE ANDERSONS, INC.17.38%1 375
DELICA FOODS HOLDINGS CO., LTD.24.15%68
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer