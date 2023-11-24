Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (six months) under review (Changes in subsidiaries accompanying change in the scope of consolidation): Yes

The main reasons for the decrease in both sales and profit were a decline in commission income due to a fall in the number of contracts for mobile phones such as smartphones (below, "mobile phone contracts") as well as increases in both temporary costs for invoice compliance and depreciation associated with IT system investment.

Consolidated business results for the period under review marked net sales of 202,850 million yen (-4.7% compared with the year- earlier period), with operating profit of 2,574 million yen (-29.1%). Ordinary profit marked 4,356 million yen (-22.9%) and profit attributable to owners of parent posted 2,840 million yen (-31.4%).

We also set up a project organization in April 2023 to transform our shops, mainly carrier shops, to adopt a customer-centric business model. This is a foothold to promote horizontal collaboration across all businesses, under which, we are working on "provision of smart life-related services at shops," "DX support for small and medium-sized businesses," and "collaboration with local governments." Both our consumer and enterprise client businesses are shifting focus from a product-out approach, or product sales-oriented approach, to a market-in approach, in which we provide services in line with customer requests, aiming to expand revenue.

Under this business environment, the Group steadily worked toward the realization of the TG Universe (the ecosystem within T- Gaia), the Group-wide strategy in our medium-term management plan (FY2022-FY2024), and initiatives to achieve the TG Material Issues (eight priority issues). With the aim of transforming the well-balanced business portfolio so that it is not dependent on the Consumer Mobile Business Segment, we are actively carrying out growth investments, particularly in the Enterprise Solutions Business Segment and Smart Life & QUO Card Business Segment.

In the market for mobile phone handsets, which is the main business field of the Group (the Company, its consolidated subsidiaries, and its equity-method affiliates), the replacement cycle of mobile phone handsets is lengthening due to soaring smartphone prices and other factors. In addition, some telecommunications carriers have been optimizing carrier shops. Meanwhile, in telecommunications services provided by telecommunications carriers, progress has been made on the shift to 5G. Smartphones are more than just communication devices: they play an important role in realizing a smart life for each and every customer by linking with various services such as finance, payment, and entertainment. In this way, great change is underway in the role played by mobile phone distributors, including the Company, and the competitive environment.

In the period under review (April to September 2023), amid the continuation of global monetary tightening, etc., the downturn in overseas business conditions has been a downward risk on the business conditions in Japan. Looking ahead, careful attention needs to be paid to the impacts of rises in commodity prices, fluctuations in the financial and capital markets, etc.

T-Gaia Corporation (3738) / Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (Six Months Ended September 30, 2023) (Based on J-GAAP)

[Consumer Mobile Business Segment]

The Consumer Mobile Business Segment is engaged in intermediary services specializing in contracts for telecommunications services, and other types of contracts provided by each telecommunications carrier, as well as the sales of smartphones, etc. For the Group's shops across Japan, we are aiming to realize shops that are "regional ICT hubs" rather than mere "points of sale," and which provide impressive experience to customers through high quality services and proposals with utility value that meets customer requirements.

The number of mobile phone contracts in the Consumer Mobile Business Segment was 1,441,000 (a decrease of 9.2% compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year) due to the lengthening replacement cycle of mobile phones caused by soaring smartphone prices and other factors. Meanwhile, some telecommunications carriers released new rate plans in the second quarter of the current fiscal year, which has helped bring about a recovery trend in the number of customer visits to our directly managed shops relative to the number prior to release of such rate plans.

We have introduced Smart Online Support at our carrier shops, which provides remote support for initial setup and instructions on smartphone use, to make our operations more efficient and increase customer satisfaction through the provision of support tailored to each customer by specialist staff. Also, in addition to consolidating or abolishing shops throughout the previous fiscal year, we have been more effective in providing on-site sales services at shopping malls and for remote locations where there are no local carrier shops, thereby controlling selling, general and administrative expenses.

Sales of original products, especially glass coatings and security products, remained solid, which contributed to the increase in operating profit.

As a result, net sales marked 168,667 million yen (-4.8% compared with the year-earlier period), with profit attributable to owners of parent of 1,382 million yen (-13.9%). The decrease in profit attributable to owners of parent is attributable to factors that include effects of having posted extraordinary income in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

[Enterprise Solutions Business Segment]

The Enterprise Solutions Business Segment is engaged in the sales of smartphones, etc. to enterprise clients, the provision of solution services related to devices and network management services, etc., and sales and intermediary services specializing in optical communication line service contracts for enterprise clients and individual customers. The Group is expanding products and services to create a one-stop channel for meeting customers' requirements through its Life Cycle Management (LCM) business which revolves around administrative and support services for device life cycles spanning from procurement, propositions, and introduction support for smart devices including PCs, to building Wi-Fi environment, maintenance, operations, and updating services.

The number of mobile phone contracts in the Enterprise Solutions Business Segment was 152,000 (a decrease of 2.8% compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year). Moreover, whereas net sales and commission income also decreased due in part to languishing sales particularly with respect to smart devices, we have been focusing on expanding sales channels while seeking to enhance our sales capabilities in part by engaging in human resource development on a Group-wide basis.

We expanded products and services in the LCM business and the number of management IDs for network administrative services (movino star), helpdesks, and the like surpassed the same period of the previous fiscal year. In addition to proposing new business areas such as proposing the building, operation and maintenance of networks that use edge functions, we continue to focus on local government sales against the background of the "Vision for a Digital Garden City Nation" advocated by the Japanese government. On the other hand, depreciation and other expenses increased from the same period of the previous fiscal year due to the enhancement of sales system functions.

In products related to fixed-line telecommunications, despite a steadily increasing cumulative number of lines owned by the Company's own "TG Hikari" fiber-optics access service, such gains were not sufficient to compensate for the decreases in net sales and commission income that were due to factors such as languishing sales.

As a result, net sales marked 19,388 million yen (+7.2% compared with the year-earlier period), with profit attributable to owners of parent of 331 million yen (-72.4%).

[Smart Life & QUO Card Business Segment]

The Smart Life & QUO Card Business Segment is mainly engaged in sales of PIN (prepaid codes), gift cards, and smartphone accessories through major nationwide convenience store chains, as well as ESG-related businesses such as renewable energy, healthcare, ICT schools for children, and e-sports. It also includes the Company's consolidated subsidiary QUO CARD Co., Ltd. which is tasked with the issuance and settlement of "QUO CARD" and "QUO CARD Pay" and the sales and repair/maintenance of card-handling equipment, etc.

In the Smart Life Business, PIN and gift card transaction volumes were down compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year. The demand for a variety of digital content, including games, music, and video streaming, is gradually declining along with changing lifestyles. Sales in the wholesale of smartphone accessories mainly to convenience stores were robust, and sales of wearable device "Fitbit" were also strong.

We are also working on new businesses, including the launch of VOYAGEESIM, an eSIM data service for travelers to Europe, in April 2023 and to Taiwan and Southeast Asia, in August 2023.

In the QUO Card Business, the amount of issuance for QUO CARD and QUO CARD Pay decreased compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, primarily due to effects of significant initiatives undertaken for local governments during the same period of the previous fiscal year. Since July 2023, we have been striving to expand our network of member stores in part by adding major convenience stores as QUO CARD Pay member stores. Moreover, we have added QUO CARD Pay to our selection of benefits for the Company's shareholders on the record date of September 30, 2023, with the aims of promoting more widespread use of the service enhancing convenience.

As a result, net sales marked 14,776 million yen (-16.1% compared with the year-earlier period), with profit attributable to owners of parent of 1,105 million yen (-11.8%).

