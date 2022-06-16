T Gaia : Presentation Materials on Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 2022

Disclaimer

The performance forecast provided in this document is prepared based on the management's judgment and prediction derived from currently available information and includes a number of hypotheses and ideas based on information that contains risks and uncertainties.

It should be noted that actual results could materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this presentation due to various factors.

The factors affecting actual results include business environment, the deterioration of economic conditions, the trends of laws and other relevant regulations, and the adverse judgement of litigation, but are not limited to those.