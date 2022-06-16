Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. T-Gaia Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3738   JP3893700009

T-GAIA CORPORATION

(3738)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-16 am EDT
1606.00 JPY    0.00%
02:13aT GAIA : Presentation Materials on Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 2022
PU
05/27T GAIA : Full Version of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
PU
05/02T GAIA : Summary Version of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
PU
T Gaia : Presentation Materials on Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 2022

06/16/2022 | 02:13am EDT
Consolidated Financial Results for the FY Ended March 31, 2022

May 2, 2022

T-Gaia Corporation

1

Disclaimer

The performance forecast provided in this document is prepared based on the management's judgment and prediction derived from currently available information and includes a number of hypotheses and ideas based on information that contains risks and uncertainties.

It should be noted that actual results could materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this presentation due to various factors.

The factors affecting actual results include business environment, the deterioration of economic conditions, the trends of laws and other relevant regulations, and the adverse judgement of litigation, but are not limited to those.

2

Table of Contents

  • Outline of the Consolidated Financial Results for the FY Ended March 31, 2022 Consolidated ･･････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････ P.Consumer Mobile Business ････････････････････････････････････････････････ P. 11 Enterprise Solutions Business ･･････････････････････････････････････････････ P. 14

Payment Service Business and Others ･････････････････････････････････････ P. 17

II Performance Forecast for the FY Ending March 31, 2023････････････････ P. 19

  1. Future Initiatives･･･････････････････ ･･･････ ･･････････････････････････････ P. 24

IV

References････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････ P. 47

3

Outline of the Consolidated Financial Results for the FY Ended March 31, 2022

Financial Result Highlights for the FY Ended March 31, 2022

Net sales

Consolidated

Net profit

476.46

10.57

Y-o-y

Against the plan

billion yen

+12.6%

5.2

billion yen

Y-o-y

Against the plan

▲18.9%

11.8

Consumer Mobile Business

Enterprise Solutions Business

Payment Service Business and Others

Net sales

407.1

billion yen

Net profit

5.60

billion yen

Y-o-y +14.6% Against the plan 9.4

Y-on-y ▲23.5% Against the plan ▲20.8

Net sales

35.2

billion yen

Net profit

1.86

billion yen

Y-on-y +9.1% Against the plan ▲19.2

Y-on-y ▲3.8% Against the plan ▲11.3

Net sales

Y-on-y

34.0

▲3.4%

Against the plan

billion yen

▲8.8

Net profit

Y-on-y

3.10

▲17.8%

Against the plan

billion yen

10.3

Net profit: Net profit for the FY attributable to the parent company's shareholders

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

T-Gaia Corporation published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 06:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
