T Gaia : Presentation Materials on Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 2022
06/16/2022 | 02:13am EDT
Consolidated Financial Results for the FY Ended March 31, 2022
May 2, 2022
T-Gaia Corporation
Disclaimer
The performance forecast provided in this document is prepared based on the management's judgment and prediction derived from currently available information and includes a number of hypotheses and ideas based on information that contains risks and uncertainties.
It should be noted that actual results could materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this presentation due to various factors.
The factors affecting actual results include business environment, the deterioration of economic conditions, the trends of laws and other relevant regulations, and the adverse judgement of litigation, but are not limited to those.
Table of Contents
Outline of the Consolidated Financial Results for the FY Ended March 31, 2022Consolidated ･･････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････ P. ４ Consumer Mobile Business ････････････････････････････････････････････････ P. 11 Enterprise Solutions Business ･･････････････････････････････････････････････ P. 14
Payment Service Business and Others ･････････････････････････････････････ P. 17
II Performance Forecast for the FY Ending March 31, 2023････････････････P. 19
Future Initiatives･･･････････････････ ･･･････ ･･････････････････････････････ P. 24
IV
References････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････ P. 47
Outline of the Consolidated Financial Results for the FY Ended March 31, 2022
Financial Result Highlights for the FY Ended March 31, 2022
Net sales
Consolidated
Net profit
476.46
10.57
Y-o-y
Against the plan
billion yen
+12.6%
＋5.2％
billion yen
Y-o-y
Against the plan
▲18.9%
▲11.8％
Consumer Mobile Business
Enterprise Solutions Business
Payment Service Business and Others
Net sales
407.1
billion yen
Net profit
5.60
billion yen
Y-o-y +14.6% Against the plan ＋9.4％
Y-on-y ▲23.5% Against the plan ▲20.8％
Net sales
35.2
billion yen
Net profit
1.86
billion yen
Y-on-y +9.1% Against the plan ▲19.2％
Y-on-y ▲3.8% Against the plan ▲11.3％
Net sales
Y-on-y
34.0
▲3.4%
Against the plan
billion yen
▲8.8％
Net profit
Y-on-y
3.10
▲17.8%
Against the plan
billion yen
＋10.3％
Net profit: Net profit for the FY attributable to the parent company's shareholders
