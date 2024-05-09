Changes in accounting principles other than those mentioned above: None

Changes in accounting principles caused by revision of accounting standards, etc.: None

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (twelve months) under review (Changes in subsidiaries accompanying change in the scope of consolidation): Yes

Note: Consolidated forecasts for the first half of FY 2025 have not been disclosed.

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

Number of issued shares (including treasury shares) at the end of the period

Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements

(Disclaimer on forward-looking statements, etc.)

These materials contain forward-looking information including earnings projections based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions considered reasonable in the judgment of the Company. Nothing contained in these materials is meant to suggest that the Company promises to attain the said projections. Moreover, due to various factors, actual results may materially differ from projections.

(How to obtain supplementary documents on financial results)

The Company is scheduled to hold an online financial results presentation meeting for institutional investors and analysts on May 9, 2024 (Thursday). The Company plans to post the documents used in this presentation on its website on the same day the meeting is held.

【社外秘/CONFIDENTIAL】T-Gaia Corp.