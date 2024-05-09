Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024
(Based on J-GAAP)
May 9, 2024
Company name:
T-Gaia Corporation
Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange
Stock code:
3738
URL:
https://www.t-gaia.co.jp/english/ir/
Representative:
Masato Ishida, President and Representative Director
Contact:
Kaoru Hayashi, Senior Executive Officer & General Manager of Corporate Planning & Strategy Dept.
Tel: +81-3-6409-1010
Scheduled date of Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: June 21, 2024
Scheduled date of filing Annual Securities Report: June 21, 2024
Scheduled commencement date of dividend payout: June 24, 2024
Financial results supplementary explanatory documents: Yes
Financial results presentation: Yes (for institutional investors & analysts)
(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
(1) Consolidated results of operations (twelve months)
(Percentages represent year-over-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
FY 2024
448,954
(1.0)
8,051
15.1
12,390
6.5
7,013
(11.7)
FY 2023
453,604
(4.8)
6,994
(33.8)
11,637
(24.3)
7,938
(25.0)
Note: Comprehensive income (million yen):
FY 2024: 6,619 / [(16.8)%]
FY 2023: 7,959 / [(24.8)%]
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings
Return on equity
Ratio of ordinary
Ratio of operating
per share
profit to total assets
profit to net sales
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
FY 2024
125.66
-
9.2
5.0
1.8
FY 2023
142.31
-
11.0
4.8
1.5
Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method (million yen):
FY 2024: (31)
FY 2023: 14
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
FY 2024
248,260
77,404
31.2
1,385.42
FY 2023
246,068
74,887
30.2
1,333.28
Reference: Shareholders' equity (million yen):
FY 2024: 77,334
FY 2023: 74,385
(3) Consolidated cash flow position
Cash flows from
Cash flow from investing
Cash flows from
Cash and cash
equivalents at end of
operating activities
activities
financing activities
period
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
FY 2024
8,411
(4,143)
(7,826)
43,022
FY 2023
9,996
(3,558)
(17,165)
45,652
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
Total dividend
Dividend
Dividend on equity
payout ratio
(annual)
(consolidated)
(consolidated)
1Q-end
Interim
3Q-end
Year-end
Annual
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Million yen
%
%
FY 2023
-
37.50
-
37.50
75.00
4,184
53.0
5.8
FY 2024
-
37.50
-
37.50
75.00
4,185
59.7
5.5
FY 2025
-
37.50
-
37.50
75.00
52.3
(forecasts)
3. Consolidated Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025 (April 1, 2024 - March 31, 2025)
(Percentages represent year-over-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per
owners of parent
share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
418,400
(6.8)
8,800
9.3
14,300
15.4
8,000
14.1
143.31
Note: Consolidated forecasts for the first half of FY 2025 have not been disclosed.
Notes
- Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (twelve months) under review (Changes in subsidiaries accompanying change in the scope of consolidation): Yes
Newly included:
1 company (T-Gaia Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.)
- Changes in accounting principles, estimates and restatements
- Changes in accounting principles caused by revision of accounting standards, etc.: None
- Changes in accounting principles other than those mentioned above: None
- Changes in accounting estimates: None
- Restatement: None
- Number of shares issued and outstanding (common shares)
- Number of issued shares (including treasury shares) at the end of the period
- Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
- Average number of shares outstanding during the period (twelve months)
FY 2024
56,074,000 shares
FY 2023
56,074,000 shares
FY 2024
253,709 shares
FY 2023
282,309 shares
FY 2024
55,811,617 shares
FY 2023
55,783,632 shares
- Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
- Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements
(Disclaimer on forward-looking statements, etc.)
These materials contain forward-looking information including earnings projections based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions considered reasonable in the judgment of the Company. Nothing contained in these materials is meant to suggest that the Company promises to attain the said projections. Moreover, due to various factors, actual results may materially differ from projections.
(How to obtain supplementary documents on financial results)
The Company is scheduled to hold an online financial results presentation meeting for institutional investors and analysts on May 9, 2024 (Thursday). The Company plans to post the documents used in this presentation on its website on the same day the meeting is held.
