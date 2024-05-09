Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024

(Based on J-GAAP)

May 9, 2024

Company name:

T-Gaia Corporation

Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock code:

3738

URL:

https://www.t-gaia.co.jp/english/ir/

Representative:

Masato Ishida, President and Representative Director

Contact:

Kaoru Hayashi, Senior Executive Officer & General Manager of Corporate Planning & Strategy Dept.

Tel: +81-3-6409-1010

Scheduled date of Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: June 21, 2024

Scheduled date of filing Annual Securities Report: June 21, 2024

Scheduled commencement date of dividend payout: June 24, 2024

Financial results supplementary explanatory documents: Yes

Financial results presentation: Yes (for institutional investors & analysts)

(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)

(1) Consolidated results of operations (twelve months)

(Percentages represent year-over-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

FY 2024

448,954

(1.0)

8,051

15.1

12,390

6.5

7,013

(11.7)

FY 2023

453,604

(4.8)

6,994

(33.8)

11,637

(24.3)

7,938

(25.0)

Note: Comprehensive income (million yen):

FY 2024: 6,619 / [(16.8)%]

FY 2023: 7,959 / [(24.8)%]

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings

Return on equity

Ratio of ordinary

Ratio of operating

per share

profit to total assets

profit to net sales

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

FY 2024

125.66

-

9.2

5.0

1.8

FY 2023

142.31

-

11.0

4.8

1.5

Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method (million yen):

FY 2024: (31)

FY 2023: 14

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

FY 2024

248,260

77,404

31.2

1,385.42

FY 2023

246,068

74,887

30.2

1,333.28

Reference: Shareholders' equity (million yen):

FY 2024: 77,334

FY 2023: 74,385

(3) Consolidated cash flow position

Cash flows from

Cash flow from investing

Cash flows from

Cash and cash

equivalents at end of

operating activities

activities

financing activities

period

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

FY 2024

8,411

(4,143)

(7,826)

43,022

FY 2023

9,996

(3,558)

(17,165)

45,652

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

Total dividend

Dividend

Dividend on equity

payout ratio

(annual)

(consolidated)

(consolidated)

1Q-end

Interim

3Q-end

Year-end

Annual

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Million yen

%

%

FY 2023

-

37.50

-

37.50

75.00

4,184

53.0

5.8

FY 2024

-

37.50

-

37.50

75.00

4,185

59.7

5.5

FY 2025

-

37.50

-

37.50

75.00

52.3

(forecasts)

3. Consolidated Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025 (April 1, 2024 - March 31, 2025)

(Percentages represent year-over-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per

owners of parent

share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

418,400

(6.8)

8,800

9.3

14,300

15.4

8,000

14.1

143.31

Note: Consolidated forecasts for the first half of FY 2025 have not been disclosed.

Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (twelve months) under review (Changes in subsidiaries accompanying change in the scope of consolidation): Yes

Newly included:

1 company (T-Gaia Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.)

  1. Changes in accounting principles, estimates and restatements
    1. Changes in accounting principles caused by revision of accounting standards, etc.: None
    2. Changes in accounting principles other than those mentioned above: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement: None
  3. Number of shares issued and outstanding (common shares)
  1. Number of issued shares (including treasury shares) at the end of the period
  2. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
  3. Average number of shares outstanding during the period (twelve months)

FY 2024

56,074,000 shares

FY 2023

56,074,000 shares

FY 2024

253,709 shares

FY 2023

282,309 shares

FY 2024

55,811,617 shares

FY 2023

55,783,632 shares

  • Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements

(Disclaimer on forward-looking statements, etc.)

These materials contain forward-looking information including earnings projections based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions considered reasonable in the judgment of the Company. Nothing contained in these materials is meant to suggest that the Company promises to attain the said projections. Moreover, due to various factors, actual results may materially differ from projections.

(How to obtain supplementary documents on financial results)

The Company is scheduled to hold an online financial results presentation meeting for institutional investors and analysts on May 9, 2024 (Thursday). The Company plans to post the documents used in this presentation on its website on the same day the meeting is held.

