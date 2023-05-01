T Gaia : Summary Version of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023
3. Consolidated Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
(Percentages represent year-over-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per
owners of parent
share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
459,500
1.3
8,200
17.2
12,400
6.5
8,000
0.8
143.39
Note 1: Consolidated forecasts for the first half of FY 2024 have not been disclosed.
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (twelve months) under review (Changes in subsidiaries accompanying change in the scope of consolidation): Yes
Newly included:
1 company (Relay2, Inc.)
Excluded:
-
Changes in accounting principles, estimates and restatements
Changes in accounting principles caused by revision of accounting standards, etc.: None
Changes in accounting principles other than those mentioned above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement: None
Number of shares issued and outstanding (shares of common stock)
Number of shares outstanding (including treasury shares) at the end of the period
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
Average number of shares outstanding during the period twelve months
FY 2023
56,074,000 shares
FY 2022
56,074,000 shares
FY 2023
282,309 shares
FY 2022
308,866 shares
FY 2023
55,783,632 shares
FY 2022
55,756,422 shares
(Reference) Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results
Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)
(1) Non-consolidated results of operations
(Percentages represent year-over-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
FY 2023
447,773
(5.1)
8,823
(26.7)
10,021
(24.4)
6,652
(30.6)
FY 2022
471,907
18.2
12,038
(24.5)
13,252
(21.7)
9,590
(15.9)
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings
per share
Yen
Yen
FY 2023
119.25
-
FY 2022
172.00
-
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
FY 2023
161,337
67,255
41.7
1,205.48
FY 2022
170,068
64,688
38.0
1,160.02
Reason for difference compared with the previous fiscal year's actual non-consolidated financial results
As stated in "Notice Regarding Revision to Full-Year Consolidated Forecasts" announced on April 18, 2023, the Company has revised down its full-year consolidated earnings forecasts for the current fiscal year. For the same reason provided for the revision of the full-year consolidated earnings forecasts, as a result of a significant decline in the number of contracts for mobile phones compared with the previous fiscal year, net sales, operating profit, ordinary profit and profit have fallen below that of the previous fiscal year.
Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements
(Disclaimer on forward-looking statements, etc.)
These materials contain forward-looking information including earnings projections based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions considered reasonable in the judgment of the Company. Nothing contained in these materials is meant to suggest that the Company promises to attain the said projections. Moreover, due to various factors, actual results may materially differ from projections.
(How to obtain supplementary documents on financial results)
The Company is scheduled to hold an online financial results presentation meeting for institutional investors and analysts on May 1, 2023 (Monday). The Company plans to post the documents used in this presentation on its website on the same day the meeting is held.