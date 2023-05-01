T Gaia : Summary Version of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

(Based on J-GAAP)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

(1) Consolidated results of operations (twelve months) (Percentages represent year-over-year changes) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % FY 2023 453,604 (4.8) 6,994 (33.8) 11,637 (24.3) 7,938 (25.0) FY 2022 476,464 12.6 10,567 (24.7) 15,381 (22.3) 10,579 (18.9)

Note: Comprehensive income (million yen): FY 2023: 7,959 / [(24.8)%] FY 2022: 10,579 / [(19.8)%] Earnings per share Diluted earnings Return on Equity Ratio of ordinary Ratio of operating per share profit to total assets profit to net sales Yen Yen % % % FY 2023 142.31 - 11.0 4.8 1.5 FY 2022 189.74 - 15.7 6.5 2.2

Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method (million yen): FY 2023: 14 FY 2022: (45) (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Million yen Million yen % Yen FY 2023 246,068 74,887 30.2 1,333.28 FY 2022 241,277 70,483 29.2 1,263.30 Reference: Shareholders' equity (million yen): FY 2023: 74,385 FY 2022: 70,448 (3) Consolidated cash flow position Cash flows from Cash flow from investing Cash flows from Cash and cash equivalents at end of operating activities activities financing activities period Million yen Million yen Million yen Million yen FY 2023 9,996 (3,558) (17,165) 45,652 FY 2022 18,864 (2,484) (7,931) 56,162 2. Dividends Annual dividends Total dividend Dividend Dividend on equity payout ratio annual consolidate consolidate 1Q-end Interim 3Q-end Year-end Annual Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Million yen % % FY 2022 - 37.50 - 37.50 75.00 4,180 39.5 6.2 FY 2023 - 37.50 - 37.50 75.00 4,184 53.0 5.8 FY 2024 - 37.50 - 37.50 75.00 52.3 (forecasts)

