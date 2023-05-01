Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  T-Gaia Corporation
  News
  Summary
    3738   JP3893700009

T-GAIA CORPORATION

(3738)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-01 am EDT
1677.00 JPY   +0.54%
T Gaia : Summary Version of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
PU
T-GAIA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
T Gaia : Consolidated Financial Results for the 3Q of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
PU
T Gaia : Summary Version of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

05/01/2023 | 02:18am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

(Based on J-GAAP)

May 1, 2023

Company name:

T-Gaia Corporation

Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock code:

3738

URL: https://www.t-gaia.co.jp/

Representative:

Masato Ishida, President & CEO

Contact:

Kaoru Hayashi, Senior Managing Officer & General Manager of Corporate Planning & Strategy Dept.

Tel: +81-3-6409-1010

Scheduled date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: June 22, 2023

Scheduled date of filing Securities Report: June 22, 2023

Scheduled commencement date of dividend payout: June 23, 2023

Financial results supplementary explanatory documents: Yes

Financial results presentation: Yes (for institutional investors & analysts)

(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

(1) Consolidated results of operations (twelve months)

(Percentages represent year-over-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

FY 2023

453,604

(4.8)

6,994

(33.8)

11,637

(24.3)

7,938

(25.0)

FY 2022

476,464

12.6

10,567

(24.7)

15,381

(22.3)

10,579

(18.9)

Note: Comprehensive income (million yen):

FY 2023: 7,959 / [(24.8)%]

FY 2022: 10,579 / [(19.8)%]

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings

Return on Equity

Ratio of ordinary

Ratio of operating

per share

profit to total assets

profit to net sales

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

FY 2023

142.31

-

11.0

4.8

1.5

FY 2022

189.74

-

15.7

6.5

2.2

Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method (million yen):

FY 2023: 14

FY 2022: (45)

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

FY 2023

246,068

74,887

30.2

1,333.28

FY 2022

241,277

70,483

29.2

1,263.30

Reference: Shareholders' equity (million yen): FY 2023: 74,385

FY 2022: 70,448

(3) Consolidated cash flow position

Cash flows from

Cash flow from investing

Cash flows from

Cash and cash

equivalents at end of

operating activities

activities

financing activities

period

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

FY 2023

9,996

(3,558)

(17,165)

45,652

FY 2022

18,864

(2,484)

(7,931)

56,162

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

Total dividend

Dividend

Dividend on equity

payout ratio

annual

consolidate

consolidate

1Q-end

Interim

3Q-end

Year-end

Annual

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Million yen

%

%

FY 2022

-

37.50

-

37.50

75.00

4,180

39.5

6.2

FY 2023

-

37.50

-

37.50

75.00

4,184

53.0

5.8

FY 2024

-

37.50

-

37.50

75.00

52.3

(forecasts)

1

3. Consolidated Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)

(Percentages represent year-over-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per

owners of parent

share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

459,500

1.3

8,200

17.2

12,400

6.5

8,000

0.8

143.39

Note 1: Consolidated forecasts for the first half of FY 2024 have not been disclosed.

Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (twelve months) under review (Changes in subsidiaries accompanying change in the scope of consolidation): Yes

Newly included:

1 company (Relay2, Inc.)

Excluded:

-

  1. Changes in accounting principles, estimates and restatements
    1. Changes in accounting principles caused by revision of accounting standards, etc.: None
    2. Changes in accounting principles other than those mentioned above: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement: None
  3. Number of shares issued and outstanding (shares of common stock)
  1. Number of shares outstanding (including treasury shares) at the end of the period
  2. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
  3. Average number of shares outstanding during the period twelve months

FY 2023

56,074,000 shares

FY 2022

56,074,000 shares

FY 2023

282,309 shares

FY 2022

308,866 shares

FY 2023

55,783,632 shares

FY 2022

55,756,422 shares

(Reference) Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results

Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

(1) Non-consolidated results of operations

(Percentages represent year-over-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

FY 2023

447,773

(5.1)

8,823

(26.7)

10,021

(24.4)

6,652

(30.6)

FY 2022

471,907

18.2

12,038

(24.5)

13,252

(21.7)

9,590

(15.9)

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings

per share

Yen

Yen

FY 2023

119.25

-

FY 2022

172.00

-

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

FY 2023

161,337

67,255

41.7

1,205.48

FY 2022

170,068

64,688

38.0

1,160.02

Reason for difference compared with the previous fiscal year's actual non-consolidated financial results

As stated in "Notice Regarding Revision to Full-Year Consolidated Forecasts" announced on April 18, 2023, the Company has revised down its full-year consolidated earnings forecasts for the current fiscal year. For the same reason provided for the revision of the full-year consolidated earnings forecasts, as a result of a significant decline in the number of contracts for mobile phones compared with the previous fiscal year, net sales, operating profit, ordinary profit and profit have fallen below that of the previous fiscal year.

  • Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements

(Disclaimer on forward-looking statements, etc.)

These materials contain forward-looking information including earnings projections based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions considered reasonable in the judgment of the Company. Nothing contained in these materials is meant to suggest that the Company promises to attain the said projections. Moreover, due to various factors, actual results may materially differ from projections.

(How to obtain supplementary documents on financial results)

The Company is scheduled to hold an online financial results presentation meeting for institutional investors and analysts on May 1, 2023 (Monday). The Company plans to post the documents used in this presentation on its website on the same day the meeting is held.

2

Disclaimer

T-Gaia Corporation published this content on 01 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2023 06:17:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
