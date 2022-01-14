Log in
T Hasegawa : Notice Concerning Determination of Certain Details Relating to the Issuance of Remuneration-type Stock Options (Stock Acquisition Rights)

01/14/2022 | 03:02am EST
This document is a translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

January 14, 2022

To whom it may concern:

Company name: T. HASEGAWA CO., LTD. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 4958 URL https://www.t-hasegawa.co.jp/

Representative: President & CEO Takao Umino

Inquiries: Director & Senior Executive Vice President Minoru Nakamura TEL: 03-3241-1151

Notice Concerning Determination of Certain Details Relating to the Issuance of

Remuneration-type Stock Options (Stock Acquisition Rights)

T. HASEGAWA CO., LTD. (the "Company") today announces the details of outstanding items determined in connection with the issuance of Stock Acquisition Rights as Remuneration-type Stock Options, for which a resolution was passed at a Board of Directors' meeting held on December 22, 2021. The details are as follows.

1Party subject allocation and number of allocated stock acquisition rights

299 units to 5 Directors (excluding Outside Directors) of T. HASEGAWA CO., LTD.

2Total number of stock acquisition rights

299 units (the number of shares subject to each stock acquisition right shall be 100 shares of common stock)

3The amount to be paid in for stock acquisition rights

221,600 yen for each stock acquisition right (2,216 yen for each share)

The aforementioned amount was calculated in accordance with the Black-Scholes Model on the date of allocation of the relevant stock acquisition rights. However, the payment obligations of the party subject to allocation based on the paid-in amount in question will be set off against the remuneration receivables (the amount of remuneration is identical to the payment receivable amount) held towards the Company that are granted to the party subject to allocation on the date of allocation of the stock acquisition right on the condition that said stock acquisition right are subscribed to.

End

Disclaimer

T.Hasegawa Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 08:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
