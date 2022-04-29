Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. T.M.C. Industrial Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMC   TH3876010002

T.M.C. INDUSTRIAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TMC)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-27
1.190 THB   +3.48%
02:02aT M C INDUSTRIAL PUBLIC : Disclosure of Minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's Website
PU
03/22T M C INDUSTRIAL PUBLIC : Disclosure of Invitation Notice to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's Website
PU
02/21T.M.C. Industrial Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

T M C Industrial Public : Disclosure of Minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's Website

04/29/2022 | 02:02am EDT
Date/Time
29 Apr 2022 12:44:39
Headline
Disclosure of Minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's Website
Symbol
TMC
Source
TMC
Full Detailed News
Financials
Sales 2021 292 M 8,48 M 8,48 M
Net income 2021 -41,0 M -1,19 M -1,19 M
Net Debt 2021 242 M 7,03 M 7,03 M
P/E ratio 2021 -14,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 546 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,81x
EV / Sales 2021 2,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,8%
Chart T.M.C. INDUSTRIAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
T.M.C. Industrial Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thaweemit Kamolmongkolsuk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Naphatra Chatvichian CFO, Secretary, Deputy MD-Finance & Account
Manu Leopairote Chairman
Pacharawalai Kamolmongkolsuk Executive Director & Deputy MD-Human Resources
Arthit Wuthikaro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T.M.C. INDUSTRIAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-7.03%16
ATLAS COPCO AB-28.24%53 223
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-13.13%34 907
FANUC CORPORATION-19.91%29 151
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-29.77%25 484
SANDVIK AB-22.82%24 827