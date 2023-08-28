Communications services companies led market gainers as traders took on more risk. Shares of Warner Bros.

Discovery rebounded after sliding last week when it announced it would delay the release of three coming, big-budget films.

Dish's Network's bid for more time to buy spectrum--already a complex affair--grew messier with engineering firm Burns & McDonnell's surprise entry.

Dish had an exclusive option to buy a chunk of T-Mobile spectrum licenses for nearly $3.6 billion, but Burns & McDonnell said it would bid for the same spectrum to serve power companies were T-Mobile to instead auction the asset.

