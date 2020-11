Communications services companies rose sharply as a split decision in the presidential election was seen as preserving the status quo on telecom regulations.

Federal regulators fined T-Mobile US $200 million after investigators determined its recently acquired Sprint subsidiary had overcharged a national wireless subsidy program for years.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-20 1739ET