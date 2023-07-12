(Alliance News) - Cordiant Digital Infrastructure LTD said on Wednesday said that its portfolio company CRA signed a 15-year contract with T-Mobile for an undisclosed sum.

Cordiant, a Guernsey-based investor in core digital infrastructure, said that the new contract expands and replaces the scope of the existing contract with T-Mobile.

The contract with T-Mobile is for the lease of space on CRA's telecommunications tower portfolio.

Cordiant said that the contract runs to 2038, and improves CRA's "visibility over future revenues" and provides the opportunity to grow.

Chief Executive Officer of CRA Milos Mastnik said: "Our infrastructure is unique, both in Czech and in European terms. We are glad that our clients appreciate its quality and that it is helping us improve our services for end users of mobile services. We are pleased that we can be a long-term and stable partner for our clients, which is reflected in the duration of the contract we have signed."

Shares in Cordiant Digital were up 2.2% at 83.00 pence in London on Wednesday morning.

By Will Neill, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved