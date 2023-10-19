By Ben Glickman

Dish Network and T-Mobile agreed to extend the date Dish can purchase spectrum licenses from T-Mobile-owned Sprint.

Dish Network Corp. said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that the two companies had amended their previous agreement giving Dish the option to purchase all of Sprint's 800 MHz spectrum licenses for $3.59 billion.

Dish now has until April 1 to purchase the spectrum under the agreement. In extending the deadline, Dish also agreed to pay $100 million to T-Mobile.

The amendment has already been approved by the Justice Department's anti-trust division and resolves all outstanding disputes between Dish and T-Mobile related to the agreement, the company said.

The amendment will be effective once the District Court for the District of Columbia enters an amended final judgement on the agreement.

