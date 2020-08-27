Log in
Everyone: Make 5G Phones Cost Less; T-Mobile: Meet REVVL 5G

08/27/2020 | 09:12am EDT

What’s the news: T-Mobile’s unveiling the new lineup of wallet-friendly, feature-packed REVVL smartphones: REVVL 4, REVVL 4+ and REVVL 5G, America’s most affordable 5G smartphone, ever. T-Mobile customers who switch or add a line can get the REVVL 4 or 4+ for free or the REVVL 5G for just $200 after 24 monthly bill credits.

Why it matters: 56% of consumers familiar with 5G are worried about the cost of 5G smartphones. T-Mobile believes that everyone should have 5G access included at no extra cost AND affordable 5G smartphones that can tap into it.

Who it’s for: Everyone, especially those who like being on the cutting edge without breaking the bank.

‘Affordable 5G smartphone’ is no longer an oxymoron. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today continued to deliver #5GforALL, unveiling the next generation of the company’s REVVL smartphones: REVVL 4, REVVL 4+ and REVVL 5G, the most affordable 5G smartphone in the US ever! And to really crush that price barrier that’s keeping people from enjoying 5G, anyone switching or adding a line can get the REVVL 5G at T-Mobile for just $200 after 24 bill credits — half off its regular $399.99 price. The REVVL 4 and REVVL4+ tap into T-Mobile’s LTE network whereas the REVVL 5G taps into T-Mobile’s LTE and 5G (600 MHz and 2.5 GHz) on the first and largest nationwide 5G network. And to truly bring #5GforALL for both prepaid and postpaid, all three REVVL phones are coming to T-Mobile and — for the first time EVER — Metro by T-Mobile on September 4.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200827005465/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

“We’ve made incredible waves in 5G — with more coverage than AT&T and Verizon combined and the WORLD’s first standalone 5G — but we knew to truly make #5GforALL a reality, we needed more affordable 5G smartphones,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “And that’s why we’re launching the REVVL 5G — to smash one of the last remaining hurdles keeping people from getting 5G, at a time when America needs reliable connectivity the most.”

Making Reliable 5G Connectivity More Affordable

People are turning to their mobile devices even more to stay connected. An eMarketer2 study found that for the first time, adults will spend more than 3 hours a day on smartphones in 2020, a 13.9% increase over 2019! People are looking for more ways to stay connected without breaking the bank … now more than ever. Yet, 5G smartphones typically cost upwards of $1000. A recent Civic Science survey1 showed that 56% of consumers familiar with 5G worry about that high cost.

With REVVL 5G, T-Mobile continues to make more reliable 5G coverage more affordable to millions, helping them stay better connected on the nation’s largest 5G network. Meanwhile, Verizon is still over there making their customers pay a premium for 5G smartphones that get a 5G signal just 0.4% of the time. #TruthHurts

Not Just Affordable. Tricked Out, Too.

The REVVL line is known for its high-end specs without the high-end price tag and that continues with this next generation of REVVL smartphones. The REVVL 5G features a 6.53” FHD+ Display, a triple rear camera and a 16MP front facing camera as well as a 4,500 mAh battery to power this 5G capable smartphone. The REVVL 4+ features a 6.52” HD+ Display, dual rear facing cameras and a 4,000 mAh battery whereas the REVVL 4 sports a 6.22” HD+ display, 13MP rear camera, and a 3500 mAh battery. To see all of these in action, check out the unboxing video here.

And here's a look at the full specs:

REVVL 5G

  • Camera: 48MP (main) + 8 MP (Super Wide) + 5MP (Macros) RFC with 16MP FFC
  • Battery: 4500 mAh
  • Color: Nebula Black
  • OS: Android 10
  • Screen: 6.53” 19:5:9 FHD+ Display
  • RAM: 6GB
  • ROM: 128GB
  • Bands: 5G n71/n2/n66/n41/n25 LTE 2/4/66/25/26/41
  • Security: Face unlock and fingerprint sensor
  • Dimensions: 6.51” X 3” X 0.37”
  • Chipset: Qualcomm SD765
  • Processor: Octa Core (6*1.8GHz, 1*2.2GHz, 1*2.4 GHz)

REVVL 4+

  • Camera: 16MP + 5MP RFC with 16MP FFC
  • Battery: 4000 mAh
  • Color: Steel Gray
  • OS: Android 10
  • Screen: 6.52” 18:9 HD+ Display
  • RAM: 4GB
  • ROM: 64GB
  • Bands: 4G 2/4/5/12/25/26/41/66/71
  • Security: Face unlock and fingerprint sensor
  • Dimensions: 6.51” X 2.96” X 0.32”
  • Chipset: Qualcomm SD665
  • Processor: 1.8 GHz Octa-core

REVVL4

  • Camera: 13MP RFC with 5MP FFC
  • Battery: 3500 mAh
  • Color: Graphite
  • OS: Android 10
  • Screen: 6.22” 19:9 HD+ Display
  • RAM: 2GB
  • ROM: 32GB
  • Bands: 4G 2/4/5/7/12/25/26/41/66/71
  • Security: Face unlock and fingerprint sensor
  • Dimensions: 6.26” X 2.99” X 0.32”
  • Chipset: MediaTek MT6761V/CA
  • Processor: 2.0 GHz Quad-core

How to Get the New REVVLs

Starting September 4, pick up any of the new REVVL smartphones online or at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile stores across the nation.

T-Mobile customers can get the REVVL 4 for $5/month (Full Retail Price (FRP): $120), the REVVL 4+ for $8/month (FRP: $192) and the REVVL 5G for $16.67/month (FRP: $399.99) – all over 24 months with $0 down for well-qualified customers on T-Mobile’s no-interest equipment installment plan.

New and existing T-Mobile and Metro customers — including T-Mobile for Business customers up to 12 lines — can get REVVL 4 and REVVL4+ for FREE or the REVVL 5G for just $200 after 24 bill credits when they switch or add a line. Metro customers can get the same great deals when they switch or activate a line and verify ID.

For more information on the new REVVL lineup at T-Mobile, visit: t-mobile.com/offers/best-value-smartphones. For more information on the lineup at Metro, visit: metrobyt-mobile.com/revvl-best-budget-smartphones.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

1 Civic Science Survey, August 2020
2 eMarketer Report, June 2020

Plus tax on full device price. Limited time offers; subject to change. Qualifying service required. $10 SIM card, and, in stores & on customer service calls, $20 assisted or upgrade support charge (or $20 activation fee for Metro by T-Mobile) may be required. First reactivate any voice lines canceled in past 90 days. T-Mobile offers: if you cancel wireless service, credits stop and remaining balance on required finance agreement becomes due. Must be active and in good standing to receive bill credits; allow 2 bill cycles. May not be combinable with some offers or discounts (e.g., Carrier Freedom). More 5G coverage based on Ookla CoverageRight® data released 8/15/20. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. Coverage not available in some areas. 5G is still developing; not all devices & signals are compatible, check device specs. See Coverage details, Terms and Conditions (including arbitration provision), and Open Internet info at T-Mobile.com and MetrobyT-Mobile.com.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.


