Everyone: Make 5G Phones Cost Less; T-Mobile: Meet REVVL 5G

What’s the news: T-Mobile’s unveiling the new lineup of wallet-friendly, feature-packed REVVL smartphones: REVVL 4, REVVL 4+ and REVVL 5G, America’s most affordable 5G smartphone, ever. T-Mobile customers who switch or add a line can get the REVVL 4 or 4+ for free or the REVVL 5G for just $200 after 24 monthly bill credits.

Why it matters: 56% of consumers familiar with 5G are worried about the cost of 5G smartphones. T-Mobile believes that everyone should have 5G access included at no extra cost AND affordable 5G smartphones that can tap into it.

Who it’s for: Everyone, especially those who like being on the cutting edge without breaking the bank.

‘Affordable 5G smartphone’ is no longer an oxymoron. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today continued to deliver #5GforALL, unveiling the next generation of the company’s REVVL smartphones: REVVL 4, REVVL 4+ and REVVL 5G, the most affordable 5G smartphone in the US ever! And to really crush that price barrier that’s keeping people from enjoying 5G, anyone switching or adding a line can get the REVVL 5G at T-Mobile for just $200 after 24 bill credits — half off its regular $399.99 price. The REVVL 4 and REVVL4+ tap into T-Mobile’s LTE network whereas the REVVL 5G taps into T-Mobile’s LTE and 5G (600 MHz and 2.5 GHz) on the first and largest nationwide 5G network. And to truly bring #5GforALL for both prepaid and postpaid, all three REVVL phones are coming to T-Mobile and — for the first time EVER — Metro by T-Mobile on September 4.

“We’ve made incredible waves in 5G — with more coverage than AT&T and Verizon combined and the WORLD’s first standalone 5G — but we knew to truly make #5GforALL a reality, we needed more affordable 5G smartphones,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “And that’s why we’re launching the REVVL 5G — to smash one of the last remaining hurdles keeping people from getting 5G, at a time when America needs reliable connectivity the most.”

Making Reliable 5G Connectivity More Affordable

People are turning to their mobile devices even more to stay connected. An eMarketer2 study found that for the first time, adults will spend more than 3 hours a day on smartphones in 2020, a 13.9% increase over 2019! People are looking for more ways to stay connected without breaking the bank … now more than ever. Yet, 5G smartphones typically cost upwards of $1000. A recent Civic Science survey1 showed that 56% of consumers familiar with 5G worry about that high cost.

With REVVL 5G, T-Mobile continues to make more reliable 5G coverage more affordable to millions, helping them stay better connected on the nation’s largest 5G network. Meanwhile, Verizon is still over there making their customers pay a premium for 5G smartphones that get a 5G signal just 0.4% of the time. #TruthHurts

Not Just Affordable. Tricked Out, Too.

The REVVL line is known for its high-end specs without the high-end price tag and that continues with this next generation of REVVL smartphones. The REVVL 5G features a 6.53” FHD+ Display, a triple rear camera and a 16MP front facing camera as well as a 4,500 mAh battery to power this 5G capable smartphone. The REVVL 4+ features a 6.52” HD+ Display, dual rear facing cameras and a 4,000 mAh battery whereas the REVVL 4 sports a 6.22” HD+ display, 13MP rear camera, and a 3500 mAh battery. To see all of these in action, check out the unboxing video here.

And here's a look at the full specs:

REVVL 5G

Camera: 48MP (main) + 8 MP (Super Wide) + 5MP (Macros) RFC with 16MP FFC

48MP (main) + 8 MP (Super Wide) + 5MP (Macros) RFC with 16MP FFC Battery: 4500 mAh

4500 mAh Color: Nebula Black

Nebula Black OS: Android 10

Android 10 Screen: 6.53” 19:5:9 FHD+ Display

6.53” 19:5:9 FHD+ Display RAM: 6GB

6GB ROM: 128GB

128GB Bands: 5G n71/n2/n66/n41/n25 LTE 2/4/66/25/26/41

5G n71/n2/n66/n41/n25 LTE 2/4/66/25/26/41 Security: Face unlock and fingerprint sensor

Face unlock and fingerprint sensor Dimensions: 6.51” X 3” X 0.37”

6.51” X 3” X 0.37” Chipset: Qualcomm SD765

Qualcomm SD765 Processor: Octa Core (6*1.8GHz, 1*2.2GHz, 1*2.4 GHz)

REVVL 4+

Camera: 16MP + 5MP RFC with 16MP FFC

16MP + 5MP RFC with 16MP FFC Battery: 4000 mAh

4000 mAh Color: Steel Gray

Steel Gray OS: Android 10

Android 10 Screen: 6.52” 18:9 HD+ Display

6.52” 18:9 HD+ Display RAM: 4GB

4GB ROM: 64GB

64GB Bands: 4G 2/4/5/12/25/26/41/66/71

4G 2/4/5/12/25/26/41/66/71 Security: Face unlock and fingerprint sensor

Face unlock and fingerprint sensor Dimensions: 6.51” X 2.96” X 0.32”

6.51” X 2.96” X 0.32” Chipset: Qualcomm SD665

Qualcomm SD665 Processor: 1.8 GHz Octa-core

REVVL4

Camera: 13MP RFC with 5MP FFC

13MP RFC with 5MP FFC Battery: 3500 mAh

3500 mAh Color: Graphite

Graphite OS: Android 10

Android 10 Screen: 6.22” 19:9 HD+ Display

6.22” 19:9 HD+ Display RAM: 2GB

2GB ROM: 32GB

32GB Bands: 4G 2/4/5/7/12/25/26/41/66/71

4G 2/4/5/7/12/25/26/41/66/71 Security: Face unlock and fingerprint sensor

Face unlock and fingerprint sensor Dimensions: 6.26” X 2.99” X 0.32”

6.26” X 2.99” X 0.32” Chipset: MediaTek MT6761V/CA

MediaTek MT6761V/CA Processor: 2.0 GHz Quad-core

How to Get the New REVVLs

Starting September 4, pick up any of the new REVVL smartphones online or at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile stores across the nation.

T-Mobile customers can get the REVVL 4 for $5/month (Full Retail Price (FRP): $120), the REVVL 4+ for $8/month (FRP: $192) and the REVVL 5G for $16.67/month (FRP: $399.99) – all over 24 months with $0 down for well-qualified customers on T-Mobile’s no-interest equipment installment plan.

New and existing T-Mobile and Metro customers — including T-Mobile for Business customers up to 12 lines — can get REVVL 4 and REVVL4+ for FREE or the REVVL 5G for just $200 after 24 bill credits when they switch or add a line. Metro customers can get the same great deals when they switch or activate a line and verify ID.

For more information on the new REVVL lineup at T-Mobile, visit: t-mobile.com/offers/best-value-smartphones. For more information on the lineup at Metro, visit: metrobyt-mobile.com/revvl-best-budget-smartphones.

