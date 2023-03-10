Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. T-Mobile US
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMUS   US8725901040

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-10 pm EST
139.51 USD   -1.12%
05:40pEx-US congressman convicted of insider trading before T-Mobile merger
RE
09:55aT-Mobile US Extends CEO's Term for Five Years
MT
08:34aT-mobile Us, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ex-US congressman convicted of insider trading before T-Mobile merger

03/10/2023 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. Congressman Stephen Buyer arrives for his insider trading trial in New York

(Reuters) - Former U.S. Congressman Stephen Buyer was convicted by a New York jury on Friday of trading on inside information he learned in 2018 as a consultant to T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O) ahead of its $23 billion merger with Sprint.

Buyer was a Republican from Indiana in the U.S. House of Representatives between 1993 and 2011 before working as a corporate consultant.

Prosecutors said at a trial that began on March 1 that Buyer bought Sprint stock after learning from a T-Mobile executive that the telecommunications companies were in merger talks in 2018 and engaged in another insider trading scheme in 2019.

Buyer took the stand at trial and denied trading on inside information. His attorney did not immediately return a request for comment on Friday.

The former congressman was found guilty on four counts of securities fraud. Judge Richard Berman will hold a sentencing hearing on July 11.

Buyer made more than $100,000 from the Sprint trades and more than $200,000 on stock in Navigant Consulting Inc, which he purchased before Guidehouse acquired the company in 2019, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors urged the jury to focus on the timing of Buyer's trades, which came as employees at his client companies learned about the mergers.

Buyer's attorneys argued that no hard evidence showed when he learned about the two mergers and said he had relied on public research to pick the stocks.

The former congressman was one of several people, including a former Goldman Sachs banker, arrested on insider trading charges in July as part of a crackdown by Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.

(Reporting by Jody Godoy in New York; Editing by Josie Kao)

By Jody Godoy


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LEARNED SE 0.00% 9.55 Delayed Quote.-6.37%
T-MOBILE US -1.12% 139.51 Delayed Quote.0.78%
All news about T-MOBILE US
05:40pEx-US congressman convicted of insider trading before T-Mobile merger
RE
09:55aT-Mobile US Extends CEO's Term for Five Years
MT
08:34aT-mobile Us, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/09Former U.S. congressman told 'cover story' about Sprint trades, prosecutor says
RE
03/08Ex-U.S. congressman denies trading on inside info about T-Mobile merger
RE
03/08T‑Mobile to Offer New Yellow Color for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus ‑ TR..
AQ
03/07Transcript : T-Mobile US, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media &..
CI
03/07Insider Sell: T-Mobile Us
MT
03/07Insider Sell: T-Mobile Us
MT
03/07T-Mobile to Offer New Yellow Color for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on T-MOBILE US
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 80 935 M - -
Net income 2023 8 532 M - -
Net Debt 2023 74 579 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 172 B 172 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,05x
EV / Sales 2024 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 71 000
Free-Float 47,5%
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 139,51 $
Average target price 179,85 $
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Osvaldik Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
Neville R. Ray President-Technology
Abdul Saad Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T-MOBILE US0.78%172 043
AT&T INC.1.09%130 619
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.46%68 415
KDDI CORPORATION3.77%65 424
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.0.99%61 140
VODAFONE GROUP PLC17.17%31 785