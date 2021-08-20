Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. T-Mobile US
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMUS   US8725901040

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FACTBOX-T-Mobile hack: what we know and what customers can do about it

08/20/2021 | 02:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc has said that more than 53 million people have been affected by a data breach where hackers accessed personal information held by the No. 3 U.S. wireless provider.

Here is what we know about the hack so far and what customers can do about it:

- Earlier this week T-Mobile said personal data, including first and last names, date of birth, social security numbers and driver's license information, of more than 40 million former and prospective customers was stolen along with data from 7.8 million existing T-Mobile wireless customers.

- On Friday, T-Mobile said its ongoing investigation revealed that hackers accessed personal information of an additional 5.3 million customers.

- As of Friday, T-Mobile said its investigation is ongoing and that they "are confident that we have closed off the access and egress points the bad actor used in the attack."

- The company, which had 104.8 million customers as of June, acknowledged the data breach on Sunday after U.S.-based digital media outlet Vice reported that a seller had posted on an underground forum offering private data, including social security numbers from the breach.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU ARE A T-MOBILE CUSTOMER:

- T-Mobile suggests customers regularly reset PINs and passwords; and says it has no information indicating passwords, postpaid PIN numbers, or financial or payment information have been compromised

- T-Mobile has posted information about the hack at https://www.t-mobile.com/brand/data-breach-2021

- The company is offering two years of identity protection services with McAfee's ID Theft Protection Service and has recommended eligible T-Mobile customers sign up for "scam-blocking protection" through Scam Shield (Reporting by Chris Sanders; Editing by Edward Tobin)


© Reuters 2021
All news about T-MOBILE US
02:35pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : T-Mobile is the Subject of a Legal Investigation
PR
02:29pFACTBOX-T-MOBILE HACK : what we know and what customers can do about it
RE
10:36aT MOBILE US : Says 5.3 Million Additional Customer Accounts Exposed in Data Brea..
MT
07:41aT MOBILE US : Mobile breach his 53 million cusomers as probe finds wider impac
RE
07:14aT MOBILE US : Mobile says hackers accessed daa of anoher 5.3 mln subscribers
RE
07:04aT MOBILE US : Mobile Shares Updaed Informaion Regarding Ongoing Invesigaion ino ..
PU
07:02aT-MOBILE US, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05:55aT-Mobile Identifies Additional Accounts That Experienced Data Breach
DJ
08/19AT&T Denies Claim of Leaked Data on Hacker Forum
DJ
08/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on T-MOBILE US
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 80 282 M - -
Net income 2021 2 875 M - -
Net Debt 2021 66 631 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 60,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 176 B 176 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,02x
EV / Sales 2022 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 140,89 $
Average target price 170,04 $
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Osvaldik Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
Cody Sanford Executive VP, Chief Information & Product Officer
Abdul Saad Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T-MOBILE US4.48%175 826
AT&T INC.-4.28%196 560
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-23.65%99 643
KDDI CORPORATION9.75%68 610
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.25.33%59 277
VODAFONE GROUP PLC0.23%45 880