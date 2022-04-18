Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. T-Mobile US
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMUS   US8725901040

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
04/18 01:36:58 pm EDT
131.69 USD   -0.96%
01:22pFastest. Most Available. T-Mobile 5G Tops Another Industry Report
BU
04/15T-MOBILE US, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/15T-Mobile US Names Deloitte & Touche as Auditors
DJ
Fastest. Most Available. T-Mobile 5G Tops Another Industry Report

04/18/2022 | 01:22pm EDT
A new independent report from Ookla shows T-Mobile continues to be the network leader for U.S. wireless customers

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), the most awarded 5G network in the country, has earned yet another win. Today’s new independent third-party report published by Ookla® shows T-Mobile is the fastest overall wireless provider in the U.S. with the most consistent speeds. In addition, T-Mobile ranks #1 for fastest median 5G download speeds and it has the most available 5G network in the country.

“Our early bet and two-year lead in mid-band 5G continues to pay off giving T-Mobile customers the fastest, most available 5G network in the country,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “Our 5G network is delivering a powerful performance boost and it’s resonating, with over 40% of our customers now using a 5G device, accounting for more than HALF of our network traffic. And we’re just getting started - this leading network experience will continue to improve as we accelerate our 5G build this year and beyond.”

In Ookla’s Q1 Speedtest® Global Index Market Analysis United States report measuring nationwide network performance, T-Mobile took the top spot for Overall Speed, Highest Consistency, Fastest 5G Speed and Best 5G Availability. Since the Q4 2021 report, T-Mobile’s overall median network speed increased 30%. And its 5G network in Q1 continued to hold its #1 ranking in speed with median downloads clocking in at more than 191 Mbps. T-Mobile’s 5G network also ranked #1 in Availability, and Ookla found that 65% of T-Mobile customers spent the majority of their time on 5G – that's nearly double Verizon.

At the state level, during Q1 2022 T-Mobile was the fastest mobile provider in 42 states. And at the city level, T-Mobile was the fastest provider in 78 of the 100 most populous cities in the U.S.

T-Mobile’s industry-leading 5G speed and coverage is only getting better. The Un-carrier’s Extended Range 5G covers nearly everyone in the country – more than 310 million people across 1.8 million square miles. More than 210 million people nationwide are covered with super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G, and T-Mobile expects to cover 260 million in 2022 and 300 million next year.

For more information on T-Mobile’s network, visit T-Mobile.com/coverage.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

5G: Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Fastest based on median, overall combined 5G speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 5G download speeds for Q1 2022. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 81 063 M - -
Net income 2022 3 194 M - -
Net Debt 2022 67 603 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 51,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 166 B 166 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,88x
EV / Sales 2023 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 47,3%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 132,96 $
Average target price 164,76 $
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Osvaldik Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
Abdul Saad Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Brian King Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T-MOBILE US14.64%166 106
AT&T INC.5.18%139 966
KDDI CORPORATION25.34%74 204
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.4.75%74 140
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.94%71 067
VODAFONE GROUP PLC17.71%48 859