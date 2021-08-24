Log in
    TMUS   US8725901040

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
Federman & Sherwood : File First Class Action Lawsuit in Oklahoma City Against T-Mobile USA, Inc.

08/24/2021 | 03:41pm EDT
Federman & Sherwood announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma on behalf of T-Mobile customers impacted by the recently announced data breach of T-Mobile’s systems. Investigations into the breach revealed that cybercriminals were able to access the following highly confidential information:

Names, addresses, Social Security numbers, birth dates, and driver’s license information.

If you received notice of the data breach or have determined that your personal information was comprised, please contact Federman & Sherwood.

To learn how to participate in this action, please visit

https://www.federmanlaw.com/blog/federman-sherwood-announces-the-investigation-of-the-clearbalance-data-breach/

The lawsuit seeks to recover damages on behalf of all T-Mobile customers who were affected by the data breach.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and participate in this litigation, or should you have any questions regarding this notice or preservation of your rights, please contact: Lauren Martin at lbm@federmanlaw.com or visit the firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 80 282 M - -
Net income 2021 2 875 M - -
Net Debt 2021 66 631 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 61,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 178 B 178 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,05x
EV / Sales 2022 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 142,54 $
Average target price 170,04 $
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Osvaldik Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
Cody Sanford Executive VP, Chief Information & Product Officer
Abdul Saad Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T-MOBILE US5.70%177 885
AT&T INC.-4.31%196 489
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-23.32%94 939
KDDI CORPORATION11.02%70 133
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.29.61%60 515
VODAFONE GROUP PLC1.14%46 454