Following Year-Long Lead in Broadband Growth, T-Mobile Publishes 2022 Report on State of Fixed Wireless

12/07/2022 | 09:11am EST
In a new report, the Un-carrier explores the sharp rise of fixed wireless access based on insights from more than two million T-Mobile broadband customers.

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today released the 2022 State of Fixed Wireless report sharing insights about the current state of fixed wireless access (FWA) and the company’s more than two million broadband customers. The report provides information on audience demographics, usage trends and activities, why people are switching to FWA and factors behind the segment’s overall growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206006152/en/

In a new report, the Un-carrier explores the sharp rise of fixed wireless access based on insights from more than two million T-Mobile broadband customers. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In the last couple years, FWA has massively disrupted the traditional internet industry. In the third quarter of 2022, T-Mobile welcomed its two millionth internet customer, doubling its total number of customers in just six months, making T-Mobile the fastest growing internet provider for the last four quarters in a row. It's clear FWA is taking a bite out of Big Internet, growing by more than 70% across all providers since Q1 of this year. In fact, over the last year, the broadband industry’s growth has come almost entirely from fixed wireless. And that shift is expected to continue. T-Mobile and Verizon are expected to have 11 to 13 million total FWA customers by the end of 2025.

A variety of factors are fueling FWA’s growth including decades of customer dissatisfaction with traditional ISPs – traditional ISPs still rank dead last in customer satisfaction among all industries – and a historic lack of choice and competition in vast portions of the country. It’s clear customers are hungry for another option for this critical service.

“It’s no secret that fixed wireless is disrupting a historically broken broadband industry, offering choice and competition at a time when consumers need it the most. Just one year after fixed wireless entered the broadband scene, we’ve seen remarkable growth, with many customers ditching their traditional ISP,” said Mike Katz, Chief Marketing Officer at T-Mobile. “This report further highlights the massive demand for a new option, and 5G’s ability to meet that need.”

Not available in all areas; customers ineligible for 5G Home Internet may be eligible for 4G LTE or other fixed wireless options. During congestion, Home Internet customers may notice speeds lower than other customers due to data prioritization. For use only at location provided at activation. Credit approval required. AutoPay: $5/mo. discount may not reflect on 1st bill. Regulatory fees included in monthly service price for qualifying accounts. If canceling Home Internet service, return gateway or pay up to $370. $30/mo. for families with 2+ qualifying Magenta MAX lines and Home Internet Service. Via $20 monthly bill credit. Credits may take up to 2 bill cycles; credits will stop if you cancel any lines or change plans. Price Lock guarantees your regular monthly rate for your current qualified home internet service plan (excludes taxes/fees, limited-time promotions, per-use charges, third-party services, devices and network management practices).

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.


© Business Wire 2022
