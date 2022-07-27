Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. T-Mobile US
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMUS   US8725901040

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:56 2022-07-27 pm EDT
140.63 USD   +5.02%
02:38pFormer U.S. congressman pleads not guilty to insider trading charges
RE
01:22pWall St rises on Microsoft, Alphabet earnings as Fed decision looms
RE
12:15pGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Adidas, Alphabet, Chipotle, Spotify, Shopify...
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Former U.S. congressman pleads not guilty to insider trading charges

07/27/2022 | 02:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Manhattan Federal Courthouse is seen in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former U.S. congressman Stephen Buyer pleaded not guilty in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday to insider trading charges over purchases of Sprint shares before the telecommunications company merged with T-Mobile US Inc in 2018.

Prosecutors have accused Buyer, a 63-year-old who represented Indiana as a Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives between 1993 and 2011, of making $349,000 in profit from the Sprint trades and another insider scheme in 2019. Buyer had been a T-Mobile consultant at the time of its merger with Sprint.

William Schwartz, a lawyer for Buyer, told U.S. District Judge Richard Berman at a hearing that Buyer did not receive material inside information before his trades.

"We think that the case is weak, frankly," Schwartz said.

Berman set bail at $250,000 and ordered Buyer not to leave the continental United States. Another court appearance was scheduled for Aug. 31.

Buyer was one of seven people arrested this week on insider trading charges, as part of a crackdown on financial crime by Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan.

A former Goldman Sachs banker, a former FBI trainee and a technology executive were among those arrested. The seven defendants also face parallel civil charges by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)


© Reuters 2022
All news about T-MOBILE US
02:38pFormer U.S. congressman pleads not guilty to insider trading charges
RE
01:22pWall St rises on Microsoft, Alphabet earnings as Fed decision looms
RE
12:15pGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Adidas, Alphabet, Chipotle, Spotify, Shopify...
10:58aT-Mobile US Raises Subscriber Growth Outlook After Beating Quarterly Views Despite Surp..
MT
10:14aT-MOBILE US : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
09:31aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : It's Fed day - What's in the bag for September?
08:17aT-Mobile says it will not raise plan prices
RE
08:00aTRANSCRIPT : T-Mobile US, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2022
CI
07:50aT-Mobile Offers Deals on Back-to-School Tech Plus the New Alcatel JOY TAB KIDS 2 FREE
AQ
07:43aT-MOBILE : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on T-MOBILE US
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 81 280 M - -
Net income 2022 3 205 M - -
Net Debt 2022 67 424 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 51,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 168 B 168 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,89x
EV / Sales 2023 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 47,8%
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 133,91 $
Average target price 171,38 $
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Osvaldik Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
Abdul Saad Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Brian King Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T-MOBILE US15.46%167 868
AT&T INC.-1.49%131 007
KDDI CORPORATION31.71%71 349
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.4.55%66 135
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-13.14%58 810
VODAFONE GROUP PLC9.34%41 120