Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. T-Mobile US
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMUS   US8725901040

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:41 2022-10-24 am EDT
138.00 USD   +1.13%
10/21Verizon profit drops 23% as pricier plans result in subscriber loss
RE
10/19T-Mobile, America's Leader in 5G, to Offer the New iPad Pro and iPad
BU
10/19T-Mobile to Offer the New iPad Pro and iPad
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Get a Free OnePlus Nord N300 5G Exclusively at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile

10/24/2022 | 09:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

No trick, All treat. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that the OnePlus Nord N300 5G will be available at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile — both in store and online — beginning November 3. The Un-carrier is the ONLY wireless provider in the U.S. to offer the latest OnePlus smartphone, and customers can get it FREE. New and existing T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get it free when adding a line, and Metro customers can get it free when switching.

And while other wireless providers are still up to their tricks, the Un-carrier is all about treating its customers. Only T-Mobile customers get the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network AND great value packed into their plan—no trade-off’s required. T-Mobile customers get $225 in FREE perks every month like Apple TV+, Netflix, high-speed data abroad, in-flight Wi-Fi and streaming, Scam Shield Premium and more—all included on their Magenta MAX plan with two or more lines. No joke.

The OnePlus Nord N300 5G taps into T-Mobile’s Extended Range and Ultra Capacity 5G lighting up America’s most awarded 5G network, that continues to rack up even more awards. The Un-carrier’s Extended Range 5G covers nearly everyone in the country — 320 million people across 1.8 million square miles. 235 million people nationwide are covered with super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G, and T-Mobile expects to cover 260 million in 2022 and 300 million next year.

The OnePlus Nord N300 5G features a large 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, perfect for streaming the latest shows. The smartphone is also packed with a 16MP front camera and a dual 48MP+2MP rear camera system, in addition to a 5000mAh large battery for all day usage and 33W fast-charging capabilities. More details can be found in the unboxing video here.

T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get the OnePlus Nord N300 5G in Midnight Jade for free with 24 monthly bill credits and after tax when adding a line or for $9.50/month ($0 down) on T-Mobile’s no interest Equipment Installment Plan. Metro customers can also get it for free via instant rebate when switching or for $39.99 plus tax when adding a line on eligible plans with valid ID. Full retail price starts at $228.

For more information on the OnePlus Nord N300 5G, visit www.t-mobile.com/offers/oneplus-phone-deals or www.metrobyt-mobile.com/cell-phones/brand/oneplus on November 3rd.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Limited time offers; subject to change. Plus tax. T-Mobile offer: Contact us before cancelling service to continue remaining bill credits or balance on required finance agreement is due. Qualifying credit required. Must be active and in good standing to receive bill credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Metro: Switcher offer requires eligible port-in (excludes numbers on Metro or T-Mobile within last 180 days). New line offer requires $40+ plan and ID validation. Limit 2 smartphone instant rebates per household. Fastest: Based on median, overall combined 5G speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 5G download speeds for Q2 2022. Most Reliable: According to independent third party umlaut from crowdsourced user experience data including task completion (Jan to July 2022). See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about T-MOBILE US
10/21Verizon profit drops 23% as pricier plans result in subscriber loss
RE
10/19T-Mobile, America's Leader in 5G, to Offer the New iPad Pro and iPad
BU
10/19T-Mobile to Offer the New iPad Pro and iPad
CI
10/19T-MOBILE US : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
10/18T-Mobile to Donate Up to $1 Million to Hurricane Recovery this MLB Postseason
BU
10/17T-mobile Us, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Finan..
AQ
10/17T-Mobile's 5G Network Continues to Lead the Nation
BU
10/17Credit Suisse Adjusts T-Mobile US' Price Target to $175 from $188, Retains Outperform R..
MT
10/14T-MOBILE US : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
10/13T-Mobile to Host Q3 2022 Earnings Call on October 27, 2022
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on T-MOBILE US
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 80 820 M - -
Net income 2022 2 319 M - -
Net Debt 2022 69 169 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 72,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 171 B 171 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,97x
EV / Sales 2023 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 47,8%
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 136,46 $
Average target price 175,10 $
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Osvaldik Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
Abdul Saad Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Brian King Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T-MOBILE US17.66%171 126
AT&T INC.-7.95%121 853
KDDI CORPORATION27.66%63 443
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.5.96%59 263
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-21.35%54 314
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-12.18%30 479