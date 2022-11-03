Introducing the Un-carrier On from T-Mobile - the Smartest, Flyest Carry-On Ever

T-Mobile's industry-leading travel benefits get the perfect adventure companion from Samsara Luggage just in time for the holiday travel season.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleek design. Incredible storage. Wireless charging. The Un-carrier's latest product is stylish AF (and functional) and ready to roll … literally. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today unveiled the Un-carrier On—a new smart, very-magenta suitcase in collaboration with Samsara Luggage (OTCQB: SAML). Because yes, the Un-carrier really is that passionate about helping people explore the world. Earlier this year, T-Mobile introduced Coverage Beyond to make travel easier. Now, T-Mobile is making travel look good too, with the one-of-a-kind Un-carrier On. It's not only the smartest, magenta-est carry-on ever, it's also the ultimate statement piece that's sure to stand out in a sea of black bag boringness. The limited-edition Un-carrier On is available for pre-order starting today at TravelMagenta.com.



"I know there's a lot to unpack here. Why is T-Mobile, a wireless provider, launching a suitcase? Well, we're the Un-carrier—and travel is kind of our bag. So we made one. A bag. An actual bag," said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. "T-Mobile customers are already covered with the best travel benefits, keeping them connected in America's skyways and around the world with Coverage Beyond. But in true Un-carrier fashion, we didn't stop there. We made a smart suitcase to keep your belongings covered, too. Literally."

Holiday travel is expected to be busy, and 68% of people in the U.S. say they rely heavily on their smartphones while traveling1. But this season, people can keep calm and Un-carrier On with the suitcase that's ready for any adventure.

The Un-carrier On is packed with features to keep you connected, powered up, productive and/or entertained on the go, including:

Wireless and USB-C Charging – The Un-carrier On is the only carry-on suitcase on the market with wireless charging, and it also comes with a removable battery pack with USB-C charging to ensure all your devices are always powered up. Say goodbye to frantically searching for an outlet in the airport or devices running out of battery on a road trip.

– The Un-carrier On is the only carry-on suitcase on the market with wireless charging, and it also comes with a removable battery pack with USB-C charging to ensure all your devices are always powered up. Say goodbye to frantically searching for an outlet in the airport or devices running out of battery on a road trip. Tag Smart Technology –Turn up the relaxation and rest easy knowing the Un-carrier On helps keep track of belongings from takeoff to touchdown and nearly everywhere in between.

–Turn up the relaxation and rest easy knowing the Un-carrier On helps keep track of belongings from takeoff to touchdown and nearly everywhere in between. Workstation on Wheels – Its flat top work surface provides the perfect place to rest a laptop while sending that final email before entering vacation mode, or streaming movies and shows while drowning out the chaos at your gate.

– Its flat top work surface provides the perfect place to rest a laptop while sending that final email before entering vacation mode, or movies and shows while drowning out the chaos at your gate. Eight-Bag Packing Set – As if the Un-carrier On isn't already a standout, it also comes with an eight-bag packing set to ensure your underwear and toothbrush never touch again. Just let that one sit a minute.

The Un-carrier On is a suitcase like no other and it's the perfect travel companion for T-Mobile's travel benefits that keep customers connected even outside of the signal of T-Mobile's network.

Thanks to Coverage Beyond, T-Mobile customers on qualifying plans get free Wi-Fi all flight long on the biggest U.S. airlines, 5GB of free high-speed data per month and free texting in 215+ countries and destinations, a year of AAA on Us and exclusive deals on travel, including up to 40% off select hotels and rental cars, when booking on T-MobileTravel.com .

"This collaboration is a natural fit, aligning two companies with a strong drive to use technology to reimagine the travel experience," said Atara Dzikowski, Co-founder and CEO of Samsara Luggage. "The Un-carrier On is a game changer for travelers and shows how combining durable design with functional tech can pave the way forward for the world of travel and technology. As a travel lifestyle brand, we believe in the power of connection and connectivity and know that the Un-carrier On will meet the needs of travelers as they enter the busy travel season and beyond."

The Un-carrier On will be available just in time for holiday travel, so whether you're visiting family (or escaping them), jet setting with your friends or burning PTO on that long-awaited trip, the Un-carrier On will be ready for whatever your merry looks like. A bag as smart and stylish as this won't last long, though. The Un-carrier On will be available for $325, plus tax, with free shipping and pre-orders begin today at TravelMagenta.com while supplies last. Orders are expected to ship later this month.

For more information on all of T-Mobile's travel benefits, head to T-Mobile.com/travel .

Follow T-Mobile's Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

The battery in the Un-carrier On bag is subject to FCC rules as well as consumer protection, contractual, and other provisions of federal or state laws. The bag cannot be sold or delivered until the FCC's authorization process for the battery is complete. The bag will be available for sale within 30-60 days.

1According to a study conducted by T-Mobile of over 3,000 people in the U.S., completed Oct. 20 – Nov. 2, 2021.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America's supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile's customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-the-un-carrier-on-from-t-mobile--the-smartest-flyest-carry-on-ever-301667677.html

SOURCE T-Mobile; Samsara Luggage