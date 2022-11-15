Advanced search
    TMUS   US8725901040

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
 It's No Powerball Jackpot… But T-Mobile's Holiday Offers Could Save up to $1000

11/15/2022 | 11:38am EST
 Americans have way more than a 1 in 292.2 million chance to get a free 5G device at the Un-carrier this holiday season – and a 100% chance to experience the nation’s leading 5G network paired with value-packed plans

The Un-carrier is here … with a jackpot full of deals. Today T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced early holiday offers starting this Thursday, November 17 at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. New and existing T-Mobile customers – including small businesses – can get $800 off any of the latest Samsung Galaxy 5G smartphones when trading in an eligible device on Magenta MAX with 24 monthly bill credits. Add another $200 off with virtual prepaid Mastercard when switching or adding a new line for a total of $1000 off. Cha-ching! That’s a free Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 on T-Mobile’s most popular plan.

Prepaid customers get in on the savings too. Switchers to Metro by T-Mobile can choose from the largest selection of FREE 5G phones in prepaid and score a 5G tablet on Us after their third month … and that’s just a few of the season’s best deals.

“We know most people are watching their spending and looking for ways to save this holiday season, so we’re kicking things off early with major savings on the latest tech," said Jon Freier, President, Consumer Group at T-Mobile. "And it’s not just about a free device, T-Mobile customers also unlock America’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network and all the extras that come with just being an Un-carrier customer … like over $225 worth of perks each month with 2+ lines on Magenta MAX.”

And for savings for the whole family … the Un-carrier has a laundry list of even more offers – all starting this Thursday, November 17.

New and existing T-Mobile and Sprint customers — including small businesses — can get the following offers, each with 24 monthly bill credits:

Switchers to Metro by T-Mobile can get:

  • One line of unlimited 5G for just $40.
  • A free 5G phone from the largest selection of free 5G phones in prepaid, including the Samsung A23 5G and A13 5G.
  • A TCL TAB 10 5G tablet for just $49.99 plus tax out the door and On Us with rebate on virtual prepaid Mastercard after your third monthly payment when adding a qualifying tablet plan. And FYI, Metro by T-Mobile is the only prepaid provider to offer a free 5G tablet right now.

Check out all of T-Mobile’s holiday deals, at t-mobile.com/offers and Metro by T-Mobile’s deals at metrobyt-mobile.com/shop/deals – all starting Thursday November 17. For T-Mobile for Business deals head here: t-mobile.com/business/offers/business-deals-hub.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Limited time offers; subject to change. Plus sales tax. If you cancel wireless service before receiving 24 bill credits, credits stop and balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g. $999.99 – Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128GB / $799.99 – Galaxy S22 5G 128GB / $219.99 – REVVL 6 Pro 5G / $329.99 – Galaxy Watch5 40mm / $359.99 – Galaxy Watch5 44mm / $174 – SyncUP Kids Watch); if you are a legacy Sprint customer, contact us first to continue remaining bill credits. Qualifying credit, service, & trade-in (e.g. Save $800– Samsung Galaxy S21 /$400 – Samsung Galaxy S8) required. $35 device connection charge due at sale. Up to $1,000.00 via trade-in and bill credits; must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Max 4/account. May not be combinable with some offers or discounts. $200 on MAX and $100 internet: Via virtual prepaid card; allow 8 weeks. For credit on MAX, complete port-in from AT&T, Verizon, Claro, US Cellular, Spectrum, Liberty Puerto Rico, or Xfinity and register code within 30 days. $10 internet discount: Via monthly credit, which may take up to 2 bill cycles and will stop if you cancel any lines or change plans. Metro: Eligible port-in required. Applicable tax due at sale. One time activation fee may be required. Free phones via instant rebate. Limit 2/household. Free Tablet: Metro smartphone plan required. Limit 4/household. Redemption required for virtual prepaid Mastercard. Virtual Mastercards issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., Member FDIC.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.


© Business Wire 2022
