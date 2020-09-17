Landing at T-Mobile: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G and Galaxy Tab S7 5G and S7+ 5G

Un-fold the power of 5G with the Un-carrier. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G and the first 5G tablets in the U.S., the Galaxy Tab S7 5G and S7+ 5G, are all coming to T-Mobile stores on September 18. And T-Mobile has two offers to choose from when picking up the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G: pick up one Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G and get a second for half off with 24 monthly bill credits when you activate a new line or get $500 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with 24 monthly bill credits and eligible device trade in. But the best part? All of these devices tap into T-Mobile’s 600 MHz, 2.5 GHz and mmWave 5G spectrum on America’s first and largest nationwide 5G network where customers get more 5G coverage than the other guys combined.

T-Mobile’s 5G network covers over 250 million people across 1.3 million square miles. And thanks to the Un-carrier’s massive supply of ideal mid-band 5G spectrum (2.5 GHz), in many places, mid-band 5G average download speeds are already around 300 Mbps with peak speeds approaching 1 Gbps…that’s 7.5X faster than today’s average LTE speeds.

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is the latest foldable smartphone that opens up to a 7.6” Infinity-O display, perfect for all that work-from-home multitasking or just kicking back and watching the latest shows with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate while you’re on the go. The Galaxy Z Fold2 5G comes with triple rear 12MP cameras and 10MP front facing camera. And thanks to the foldable design and paired with Flex Mode, it makes taking the perfect shot even easier — you can preview your last photo taken on one side and lineup the next shot on the other — or capture videos and group shots hands-free!

Galaxy Tab S7 5G sports an 11” LCD display and the S7+ 5G has a 12.4” Super AMOLED display, both have a 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth streaming experience. The tablets come in Mystic Black and feature dual rear cameras, quad speakers and come with the new and improved S Pen, now with 9ms latency for a more pen-to-paper-like experience. And to power all its 5G capabilities, the Tab S7 5G is packed with an 8000 mAh battery and the S7+ 5G comes with a 10,090 mAh battery.

Customers can get the Galaxy Tab S7 5G for $30.00/month ($129.99 down, Full Retail Price: $849.99), the Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G for $30.00/month ($329.99 down, Full Retail Price: $1049.99) now online and starting in retail on September 18. The Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is available online, via phone or in store on September 18 for $58.34/month ($599.99 down, Full Retail Price: $1999.99) — all for 24 months on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan. Check with your local retail store beginning September 18 for Galaxy Tab S7 5G and Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G availability.

Limited time offers; subject to change. If you cancel wireless service, remaining balance on device becomes due. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Qualifying service, credit, and finance agreement(s) required. If you’ve cancelled lines in the past 90 days reactive them first. Allow 2 bill cycles for credits. $10 SIM card and $20 support charge may be required. $500 via trade-in credit and bill credits. 5G coverage not available in some areas. While 5G access won't require a certain plan or feature, some uses/services might. See Coverage details, Terms and Conditions, and Open Internet information for network management details (like video optimization) at T-Mobile.com. Double the 5G coverage based on Ookla CoverageRight® data released 8/15/2020. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.

