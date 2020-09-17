Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  T-Mobile US    TMUS

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Landing at T-Mobile: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G and Galaxy Tab S7 5G and S7+ 5G

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 10:03am EDT

Un-fold the power of 5G with the Un-carrier. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G and the first 5G tablets in the U.S., the Galaxy Tab S7 5G and S7+ 5G, are all coming to T-Mobile stores on September 18. And T-Mobile has two offers to choose from when picking up the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G: pick up one Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G and get a second for half off with 24 monthly bill credits when you activate a new line or get $500 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with 24 monthly bill credits and eligible device trade in. But the best part? All of these devices tap into T-Mobile’s 600 MHz, 2.5 GHz and mmWave 5G spectrum on America’s first and largest nationwide 5G network where customers get more 5G coverage than the other guys combined.

T-Mobile’s 5G network covers over 250 million people across 1.3 million square miles. And thanks to the Un-carrier’s massive supply of ideal mid-band 5G spectrum (2.5 GHz), in many places, mid-band 5G average download speeds are already around 300 Mbps with peak speeds approaching 1 Gbps…that’s 7.5X faster than today’s average LTE speeds.

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is the latest foldable smartphone that opens up to a 7.6” Infinity-O display, perfect for all that work-from-home multitasking or just kicking back and watching the latest shows with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate while you’re on the go. The Galaxy Z Fold2 5G comes with triple rear 12MP cameras and 10MP front facing camera. And thanks to the foldable design and paired with Flex Mode, it makes taking the perfect shot even easier — you can preview your last photo taken on one side and lineup the next shot on the other — or capture videos and group shots hands-free!

Galaxy Tab S7 5G sports an 11” LCD display and the S7+ 5G has a 12.4” Super AMOLED display, both have a 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth streaming experience. The tablets come in Mystic Black and feature dual rear cameras, quad speakers and come with the new and improved S Pen, now with 9ms latency for a more pen-to-paper-like experience. And to power all its 5G capabilities, the Tab S7 5G is packed with an 8000 mAh battery and the S7+ 5G comes with a 10,090 mAh battery.

Customers can get the Galaxy Tab S7 5G for $30.00/month ($129.99 down, Full Retail Price: $849.99), the Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G for $30.00/month ($329.99 down, Full Retail Price: $1049.99) now online and starting in retail on September 18. The Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is available online, via phone or in store on September 18 for $58.34/month ($599.99 down, Full Retail Price: $1999.99) — all for 24 months on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan. Check with your local retail store beginning September 18 for Galaxy Tab S7 5G and Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G availability.

Check out the following for more details on Galaxy Tab S7 5G and Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Limited time offers; subject to change. If you cancel wireless service, remaining balance on device becomes due. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Qualifying service, credit, and finance agreement(s) required. If you’ve cancelled lines in the past 90 days reactive them first. Allow 2 bill cycles for credits. $10 SIM card and $20 support charge may be required. $500 via trade-in credit and bill credits. 5G coverage not available in some areas. While 5G access won't require a certain plan or feature, some uses/services might. See Coverage details, Terms and Conditions, and Open Internet information for network management details (like video optimization) at T-Mobile.com. Double the 5G coverage based on Ookla CoverageRight® data released 8/15/2020. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about T-MOBILE US
06:28aT-MOBILE US : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
09/15T MOBILE US : Mobile o Offer he New Apple Wach Series 6, Apple Wach SE, iPad (8h..
BU
09/15Fresh From Deals, SoftBank Has Pile Of Cash to Spend -- WSJ
DJ
09/14T MOBILE US : Mobile Kicks-Off 5G Research Challenge wih Universiy of Kansas o r..
PU
09/14T MOBILE US : Mobile Kicks-Off 5G Research Challenge wih Universiy of Kansas o r..
BU
09/14AMERICA MÓVIL B DE C : Verizon to buy pre-paid mobile service Tracfone in $6.25 ..
RE
09/14T MOBILE US : Missing the Ballpark? T-Mobile Brings MLB Stars to YOU with New &l..
BU
09/14T-MOBILE US, INC. : to Present at the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Communacopia Con..
BU
09/14T MOBILE US : Verizon to buy pre-paid mobile service Tracfone in $6.25 bln deal
RE
09/14Nvidia To Buy SoftBank Chip Unit -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 66 563 M - -
Net income 2020 1 801 M - -
Net Debt 2020 64 140 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 71,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 141 B 141 B -
EV / Sales 2020 3,08x
EV / Sales 2021 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 53 000
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 134,09 $
Last Close Price 113,76 $
Spread / Highest target 89,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
Peter Osvaldik EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Neville R. Ray President-Technology Department
Cody Sanford Executive VP & Chief Information & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T-MOBILE US45.07%140 813
AT&T INC.-25.18%208 344
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-18.93%140 287
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.40.96%120 404
NTT DOCOMO, INC.-7.90%86 151
KDDI CORPORATION-12.33%62 557
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group