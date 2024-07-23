Now with flashlight, dual-cameras, Bluetooth and so much more — plus, score the new watch free when adding a qualifying watch line

Just in time for back to school, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is introducing the new SyncUP KIDS Watch 2 — launching online tomorrow, Wednesday July 24. The second generation of the Un-carrier’s signature smartwatch for kids comes loaded with new features including an LED flashlight, Bluetooth and dual cameras for video calling and selfies galore. That’s all on top of the watch’s many safety and security features that parents rely on to stay connected to their kids who aren’t yet ready for a smartphone. And it’s affordable: new and existing customers can pick it up free when adding a SyncUP KIDS watch plan!

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240722550248/en/

Meet T-Mobile's SyncUP KIDS Watch 2: Keeping Families Connected Safely and Affordably (Photo: Business Wire)

Kids’ wearables continue to grow in popularity with many parents opting to buy them over smartphones, especially when it comes to younger children, as a simple solution to stay connected. Today’s parents face so many decisions around how to navigate screen time, social media and technology, and smartwatches like the SyncUP KIDS Watch 2 are a great first piece of tech to unleash kid friendly fun and provide families safe communication — and peace of mind.

“Parenting in today’s digital, mobile age is fraught with challenges. We created SyncUP KIDS smartwatch to help parents with young kids navigate those challenges,” said Clint Patterson, SVP of Product Marketing & Prepaid CMO at T-Mobile. “In this update, SyncUP KIDS Watch 2 incorporates a host of new features, including the most important things parents and kids told us they needed, like real-time location-tracking and new cameras so kids can capture content and video chat with approved contacts. And it’s hard to beat that price: FREE with a SyncUP KIDS watch plan.”

Get More with SyncUP KIDS Watch 2

Designed for kids ages 5-12, the SyncUP KIDS Watch 2 is the perfect entry-level gadget to stay connected AND fit the back-to-school budget. New and existing T-Mobile customers can pick it up free when adding a SyncUP KIDS Watch standalone plan (FRP: $174) (via 24 monthly credits; plus tax). Or get it for just $7.25/month on a 24-month T-Mobile equipment installment plan.

Check out everything — including what’s new! — for the SyncUP KIDS Watch 2:

LED flashlight for added safety, enhanced photography in the dark and slumber party ghost stories.

for added safety, enhanced photography in the dark and slumber party ghost stories. Dual cameras for capturing content and video calls (a feature not available on popular smartwatches nearly double the price!).

for capturing content and video calls (a feature not available on popular smartwatches nearly double the price!). More games for more playtime and to make car rides and long lines better for all.

for more playtime and to make car rides and long lines better for all. Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with wireless earbuds (cue a little more calm and a little less Baby Shark).

To communicate with the device, it must be turned on and in an area with coverage. Not intended for use outside US/CA/MX. Location information is approximate & may not always be available. Intended to be used by a child and monitored by a parent or legal guardian; use as intended and only for lawful purposes.

Unlock more with a SyncUP KIDS watch plan:

Enjoy unlimited talk, text, and international data roaming in over a dozen countries including Canada and Mexico (the watch deserves a vacation too!).

A SyncUP KIDS watch line starts at just $12/month with AutoPay and can be added to any T-Mobile voice plan keeping families connected wherever they go.

Plus, T-Mobile customers with T-Mobile Tuesdays and a voice line get so much more on top of shiny new devices — including VIP treatment with Magenta Status, giving them one-of-a-kind premium deals and experiences with some of the biggest brands including Hilton, Hertz, Dollar and more. When doing the math, that adds up to $1,500 a year in Magenta Status perks alone … it’s like getting dollars back in your pocket, just for being a customer.

Customers who pick up the new SyncUP KIDS Watch 2 can activate and control it directly from the T Life app. For more information on the watch visit: www.t-mobile.com/devices/iot/syncup-kids-smartwatch. The watch can be purchased directly from T Life or at: www.t-mobile.com/smart-watch/t-mobile-syncup-kids-watch.

Follow @TMobileNews on X, formerly known as Twitter, to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Limited-time offers; subject to change. With 24 monthly bill credits when you add a qualifying line. For well-qualified customers; plus tax & $35 device connection charge. If you cancel entire account before receiving 24 bill credits, credits stop and balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $174 – SyncUP Kids Watch 2). Bill credits end if you pay off early. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Qualifying credit & service required. If you have cancelled wearable lines in past 90 days, you may need to reactivate them first. $174 via bill credits; line with promo must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. May not be combinable with some offers or discounts.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240722550248/en/