  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. T-Mobile US
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMUS   US8725901040

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-08 pm EDT
135.21 USD   -2.44%
09:15aNOW INTRODUCING : The T-Mobile 5G Hotspot
BU
06/03TRANSCRIPT : T-Mobile US, Inc. Presents at UBS Future of 5G Investor Conference, Jun-03-2022 11:00 AM
CI
06/03T-Mobile Advances Standalone 5G Capabilities with Commercial Launch of Voice Over 5G
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Now Introducing: The T-Mobile 5G Hotspot

06/09/2022 | 09:15am EDT
Snag the Un-carrier’s 5G Hotspot for the low, low price of FREE

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced the first-ever T-Mobile® 5G Hotspot, bringing the power of the Un-carrier’s 5G network on the go. The new 5G-capable hotspot will be available next Thursday, June 16, and new and existing customers can pick it up for FREE with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a line on an eligible 50GB or 100GB Mobile Internet (MI) plan or for $99 when adding a line on an eligible 5GB MI plan.

The new 5G Hotspot from T-Mobile is an affordable way to light up the nation’s largest, fastest and most reliable nationwide 5G network with more 5G bars in more places. It taps into T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G signal for broad nationwide coverage and Ultra Capacity 5G for super-fast speeds – as fast as Wi-Fi – in hundreds of cities.

It sports a lightweight and portable design that’s easy to throw in your bag on-the-go, wherever, whenever. Not to mention, users can connect up to 32 devices for simultaneous connectivity. That’s enough to power a party of your closest friends at the park, the beach, the café — all day — or enough to power your office on the go. The T-Mobile Hotspot also features a 6460mAh battery for all-day usage and is a great option for seamless 5G connectivity that doesn’t break the bank.

T-Mobile customers – including T-Mobile for Business customers – can take advantage of the above offers or pick up the T-Mobile 5G Hotspot for $8.25/month ($0 down, Full Retail Price: $198) for 24 months for well qualified customers on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan.

To learn more about the latest deals and devices at T-Mobile, visit T-Mobile.com.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Quanta 5G Hotspot: Plus tax on pre-credit price due at sale. If you cancel wireless service before receiving 24 bill credits, credits stop and balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $198 - Quanta 5G Hotspot). Limited-time offer; subject to change. In stores & on customer service calls, $35 assisted or upgrade support charge may be required. T-Mobile has America's largest 5G network. Most reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third-party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience including task completion collected from 11/22/21 to 5/8/22. Full details at: https://www.umlaut.com/uploads/documents/Reports-Certificates/202205_umlaut_US_5G_AuditReport.pdf. Fastest based on median, overall combined 5G speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 5G download speeds for Q1 2022. Fast as wi-fi based on analysis by T-Mobile of Speedtest Intelligence® data from Ookla® U.S. median 5G T-Mobile results from cities with 2.5GHz speeds compared to mobile wi-fi results for Q1 2022. See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 81 208 M - -
Net income 2022 3 387 M - -
Net Debt 2022 66 877 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 48,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 169 B 169 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,91x
EV / Sales 2023 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 47,8%
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 135,21 $
Average target price 167,60 $
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Osvaldik Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
Abdul Saad Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Brian King Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T-MOBILE US16.58%169 497
AT&T INC.13.31%150 694
KDDI CORPORATION33.97%74 123
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.2.37%66 780
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-8.02%64 174
VODAFONE GROUP PLC10.89%43 877