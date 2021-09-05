Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. T-Mobile US
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMUS   US8725901040

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of T-Mobile US, Inc. - TMUS

09/05/2021 | 06:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of T-Mobile US, Inc. ("T-Mobile" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TMUS).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether T-Mobile and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 15, 2021, Vice published an article entitled "T-Mobile Investigating Claims of Massive Customer Data Breach."  The Vice article reported, in part, that T-Mobile was "investigating a forum post claiming to be selling a mountain of personal data" that "came from T-Mobile servers" and purportedly "includes social security numbers, phone numbers, names, physical addresses, unique IMEI numbers, and driver licenses information[.]"  Then, on August 16, 2021, T-Mobile issued a press release confirming that the Company had "determined that unauthorized access to some T-Mobile data occurred" and was "continuing our deep technical review of the situation across our systems to identify the nature of any data that was illegally accessed." 

On this news, T-Mobile's stock price fell $4.21 per share, or 2.9%, to close at $140.74 per share on August 16, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-t-mobile-us-inc---tmus-301369529.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about T-MOBILE US
06:02aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
09/02T MOBILE US : 5G Is Putting a Whole New Woodstock on the Map — T-Mobile Cr..
BU
08/31T MOBILE US : Mobile Acceleraor Kicks Off Fall Program Fueling 5G Innovaion in W..
BU
08/31NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Futures Point to -3-
DJ
08/30Congressional panel tells telecom firms to preserve Jan. 6 records
RE
08/30T MOBILE US : Faces 'Difficult Path' to Achieving Long-Term Targets Amid Increas..
MT
08/30T MOBILE US : KeyBanc Downgrades T-Mobile US to Sector Weight From Overweight on..
MT
08/27THE CYBERATTACK AGAINST T MOBILE AND : What happened, and what we are doing abou..
PU
08/27Communications Services Up As Powell's Speech Viewed As Dovish -- Communicati..
DJ
08/27SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on T-MOBILE US
More recommendations