Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. T-Mobile US
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMUS   US8725901040

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

T-MOBILE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating T-Mobile Us, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

12/03/2021 | 09:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) on behalf of long-term stockholders following numerous consumer class action complaints that were filed against T-Mobile. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of T-Mobile have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaints allege that defendants were long aware of red flags demonstrating that the Company did not have an effective system of internal controls to ensure the safety and security of customers’ personal identifying information in the face of this threat. Since 2015, hackers and other malicious actors have frequently exploited weaknesses in the Company’s cybersecurity, from software bugs on the Company’s website to unrestricted access on inadequately protected servers. Indeed, in February 2021, the Federal Communications Commission (the “FCC”) levied a nearly $92 million fine on T-Mobile for its failure to protect customer location information and finding that the Company’s privacy safeguards were “fundamentally weak.”

The Defendants failed to heed the red flags demonstrating the lack of cybersecurity over customer data and repeatedly committed to do better next time, representing that data security was a priority at T-Mobile. The Defendants’ failure caused substantial damage to the Company and its stockholders.

If you are a long-term stockholder of T-Mobile, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra B. Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about T-MOBILE US
12/03T-MOBILE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating T-Mobile Us, Inc. on Behalf ..
BU
12/03Deutsche Telekom's Polish Unit Attacked by Hackers
MT
12/02T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunica..
BU
12/02To Support the Advancement of Women's Athletic Programs, T-Mobile Donates $700,000 to S..
BU
12/02T-Mobile Subsidiary to Sell $3 Billion Senior Notes in Private Offering
MT
12/01T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $3.0 Billion of Senior Secured Notes
BU
12/01T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the UBS Global TMT Conference
BU
12/01T-Mobile US Unit Plans Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes
MT
12/01T-Mobile Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Secured Notes
BU
11/29User reports indicate t-mobile is having problems - downdetector
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on T-MOBILE US
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 79 967 M - -
Net income 2021 2 846 M - -
Net Debt 2021 70 753 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 49,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 141 B 141 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,65x
EV / Sales 2022 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 112,77 $
Average target price 167,04 $
Spread / Average Target 48,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Osvaldik Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
Cody Sanford Executive VP, Chief Information & Product Officer
Abdul Saad Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T-MOBILE US-18.16%140 856
AT&T INC.-18.43%164 600
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-31.01%84 872
KDDI CORPORATION7.44%64 880
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.33.95%59 346
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-8.73%39 967