T-MOBILE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating T-Mobile Us, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) on behalf of long-term stockholders following numerous consumer class action complaints that were filed against T-Mobile. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of T-Mobile have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaints allege that defendants were long aware of red flags demonstrating that the Company did not have an effective system of internal controls to ensure the safety and security of customers’ personal identifying information in the face of this threat. Since 2015, hackers and other malicious actors have frequently exploited weaknesses in the Company’s cybersecurity, from software bugs on the Company’s website to unrestricted access on inadequately protected servers. Indeed, in February 2021, the Federal Communications Commission (the “FCC”) levied a nearly $92 million fine on T-Mobile for its failure to protect customer location information and finding that the Company’s privacy safeguards were “fundamentally weak.”

The Defendants failed to heed the red flags demonstrating the lack of cybersecurity over customer data and repeatedly committed to do better next time, representing that data security was a priority at T-Mobile. The Defendants’ failure caused substantial damage to the Company and its stockholders.

