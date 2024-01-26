T-Mobile US, Inc. specializes in mobile telecommunication services. Sales break down by activity as follows: - mobile telecommunication services (77.1%): mobile telephone service, long-distance telephone service, data transmission, Internet access, directory services, etc. serving over 113.6 million subscribers at the end of 2022; - equipment sales (21.5%): primarily handsets and accessories; - other (1.4%). Products and services are marketed through a network of approximately 3,400 retail stores under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile names, and via Internet.

Sector Wireless Telecommunications Services