T-Mobile US
Equities
TMUS
US8725901040
Wireless Telecommunications Services
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|159.9 USD
|-1.58%
|-1.45%
|+1.35%
|02:14pm
|T-MOBILE US : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
|ZD
|01:19pm
|Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Ahead of Pending Inflation Report; Asia Mixed, Europe Gains
|MT
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+1.35%
|188 B $
|+2.38%
|123 B $
|+8.31%
|69 535 M $
|+3.61%
|66 207 M $
|+1.59%
|23 425 M $
|+8.57%
|21 331 M $
|+0.46%
|18 133 M $
|+3.64%
|16 042 M $
|-5.63%
|10 255 M $
|-1.01%
|8 781 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock T-Mobile US - Nasdaq
- News T-Mobile US
- T-MOBILE US : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating