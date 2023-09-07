T-Mobile US, Inc. specializes in mobile telecommunication services. Sales break down by activity as follows: - mobile telecommunication services (73.7%): mobile telephone service, long-distance telephone service, data transmission, Internet access, directory services, etc. serving over 102.1 million subscribers at the end of 2020; - equipment sales (25.3%): primarily handsets and accessories; - other (1%). Products and services are marketed through a network of approximately 3,400 retail locations (T-Mobile and MetroPCS names), and via Internet.

Sector Wireless Telecommunications Services