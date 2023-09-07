T-MOBILE US : UBS gives a Buy rating
Today at 12:49 pm
John Hodulik from UBS retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price continues to be set at USD 180.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01:13:31 2023-09-07 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|139.05 USD
|+3.66%
|+2.10%
|-0.63%
