Official T-MOBILE US press release

T-Mobile is quadrupling down on entertainment for Go5G Next customers by adding Hulu as its 4th free streaming service included It all adds up to $400 in streaming benefits annually, included on T-Mobile’s best new plan

Happy New Year to all who stream! T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced Hulu on Us is joining its incredible suite of complimentary streaming services — giving Un-carrier customers the best entertainment bundle in the wireless industry. That’s right. Starting January 24, Hulu and its lineup of thousands of popular TV shows and hit movies will be included at no extra cost as a part of the Un-carrier’s most value-packed plan, Go5G Next. And Hulu on Us isn’t something customers only get for a few months like some of the streaming benefits other providers offer … new and existing Go5G Next customers can simply enjoy it as a part of their plan. At no additional cost.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240103473533/en/

T-Mobile Adds Hulu to its Streaming Suite, Un-carrier Customers Now Get the Best Entertainment Bundle in Wireless (Graphic: Business Wire)

With Hulu on Us joining Apple TV+ on Us and Netflix on Us already included with Go5G Next, T-Mobile now offers the best entertainment streaming bundle in wireless. Plus, T-Mobile customers can get free season-long subscriptions to MLB.TV every year. That adds up to over $35 per month — or $400 per year — just in streaming benefits included on Go5G Next. This, all on top of wireless service, all just for being a T-Mobile customer.

“As the Un-carrier, we go beyond delivering the incredible service that customers expect from America’s 5G leader. T-Mobile customers get the best value and the best entertainment streaming bundle in wireless — just for being customers, without having to pay a penny more,” said Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Strategy and Products at T-Mobile. “In addition to Apple TV+, Netflix and MLB.TV, Go5G Next customers now also get a subscription to Hulu … all four on us. That’s over $400 a year in streaming benefits, from the very best services in the market, all included in your plan at no extra cost."

With Hulu on Us — $95.88 annual value for the Hulu (With Ads) monthly plan option — T-Mobile customers on Go5G Next can access thousands of hit TV shows, movies and more like “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “Only Murders in the Building,” all from the Hulu streaming library. Better yet, they can stream from their favorite personal TV, mobile device or tablet, at home or on the go … even at 30,000 feet while enjoying complimentary Wi-Fi on T-Mobile where available.

Not to mention, only T-Mobile customers can get the best streaming experience on America’s largest, fastest and most-awarded 5G network. The Un-carrier’s 5G network covers more than 330 million people across two million square miles — more coverage area than AT&T and Verizon combined. 300 million people nationwide are covered by T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G with over 2x more square miles of coverage than similar mid-band 5G offerings from the Un-carrier’s closest competitors.

In addition to sweet streaming benefits, Go5G Next customers also get free in-flight Wi-Fi and streaming on the largest U.S. airlines, free high-speed data in 215+ destinations, Scam Shield protection and so much more. And it’s the first plan in wireless where customers are upgrade-ready every year with the promise that existing customers will always get the same great device deals as new customers on Go5G Next — now and in the future.

Visit t-mobile.com/benefits starting January 24 for details on how to redeem Hulu on Us and to learn more about all the unbeatable customer benefits at T-Mobile.

Hulu: Offer includes Hulu (With Ads). After 12 months, consumer action is required to continue complimentary subscription. If no action is taken, subscription auto-renews at $7.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Hulu is available in the U.S. only. Additional terms apply. Yearly Upgrade: Qualifying new financed device & Go5G Next plan req'd. Then upgrade qualifying device in good condition after 6+ months with 50% paid off; upgrade ends current financing & any promo credits. Not combinable with some offers.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240103473533/en/