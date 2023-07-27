By Will Feuer

T-Mobile US continued to gain wireless customers in the second quarter, picking up its pace of growth amid concerns about a post-pandemic industry slowdown.

The cell carrier reported a second-quarter profit of $2.22 billion, or $1.86 a share, compared with a loss of $108 million, or 9 cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting earnings of $1.69 a share.

Revenue fell 2.6% to $19.20 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting revenue of $19.36 billion.

T-Mobile added 760,000 of its most lucrative connections-postpaid phone subscribers, above the 723,000 it added in the same period a year ago, and above the nearly 694,000 that analysts surveyed by FactSet expected.

Earlier this week, Verizon said it eked out a gain of 8,000 phone connections under postpaid billing plans in the second quarter. AT&T earlier this week reported a gain of 326,000 postpaid phone subscribers.

T-Mobile also reported a gain of 509,000 fixed-wireless internet customers, down from a gain of 560,000 reported a year earlier.

