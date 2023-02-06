Advanced search
    TMUS   US8725901040

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:53:34 2023-02-06 am EST
142.59 USD   -1.79%
02/03T-mobile Us, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/03T-Mobile US, Inc. Announces Bavan Holloway Decide Not to Stand for Re-Election to the Board of Directors
CI
02/03Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on T-Mobile US to $176 From $174, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

T-Mobile Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Notes

02/06/2023 | 08:46am EST
T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) (“T-Mobile”) announced today that T-Mobile USA, Inc., its direct wholly-owned subsidiary (“T-Mobile USA” or the “Issuer”), plans to offer, subject to market and other conditions, senior notes (the “notes”) in a registered public offering. T-Mobile USA intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include among other things, share repurchases and refinancing of existing indebtedness on an ongoing basis.

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are the joint book-running managers for the offering of the notes.

The Issuer has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the offering of notes to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and the related prospectus supplement and other documents the Issuer has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Issuer and the offering of notes. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the Issuer, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the notes offering will arrange to send you the prospectus and related prospectus supplement if you request it by contacting Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., 1 Columbus Circle, New York, NY 10019, Attention: Prospectus Group, Telephone: (800) 503-4611, Email: prospectus.CPDG@db.com; Morgan Stanley, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department, Telephone: (866) 718-1649, Email: Prospectus@morganstanley.com; RBC Capital Markets, LLC, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, Telephone: (866) 375-6829, Fax: (212) 428-6308, Email: rbcnyfixedincomeprospectus@rbccm.com, Attention: Syndicate Operations; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: WFS Customer Service, Email: wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com, Telephone: 1-800-645-3751.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes, the related guarantees or any other securities, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on T-Mobile management’s current expectations. Such statements include, without limitation, statements about the planned offering of the notes and statements regarding the intended use of proceeds from the offering of the notes. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, prevailing market conditions and other factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. More information about potential risk factors that could affect T-Mobile and its results is included in T-Mobile’s filings with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on T-MOBILE US
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 79 962 M - -
Net income 2022 2 520 M - -
Net Debt 2022 68 138 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 73,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 179 B 179 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,09x
EV / Sales 2023 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 145,19 $
Average target price 179,76 $
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Osvaldik Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
Abdul Saad Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Brian King Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T-MOBILE US3.71%179 159
AT&T INC.7.71%141 312
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.12.12%70 686
KDDI CORPORATION-1.76%65 156
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.80%63 428
VODAFONE GROUP PLC8.19%29 947