T-Mobile honors visionary business customers at futuristic Mobile World Congress event featuring a 5G-powered drone show and special guest Malcolm Gladwell

Special guest George Fischer, SVP of Sales T-Mobile Business Group (Photo: Business Wire)

What’s the news: T-Mobile unveiled the winners of its second annual Unconventional Awards at Mobile World Congress in Las Vegas, NV, with top honors going to The Walt Disney Studios’ Technology teams, Infosys, Boston Children’s Hospital and the City of Bellevue.

Why it matters: 5G is fueling innovation and this year’s winners are leading the way. From elevating fan experiences to reimagining video production and empowering communities, these companies are reshaping the business landscape through the power of the T-Mobile network.

Who it’s for: Businesses that are transforming their industries with unconventional ideas.

Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) named the 2023 Unconventional Awards winners, with Disney’s Studio Technology, Infosys, Boston Children’s Hospital and the City of Bellevue taking top spots across four categories. The second annual awards ceremony at Mobile World Congress in Las Vegas recognized business customers who leveraged T-Mobile’s network to transform their industries. Each winner scored a $25,000 donation to a charity of their choice.

The first place Unconventional Awards winners in each category include:

Customer Experience : Infosys (Richardson, TX) – Pioneered the Infosys Tennis Platform, leveraging the latest 5G technology to integrate data-driven analytics, AI, and VR for an unparalleled fan experience.

: (Richardson, TX) – Pioneered the Infosys Tennis Platform, leveraging the latest 5G technology to integrate data-driven analytics, AI, and VR for an unparalleled fan experience. Employee Enablement : The Walt Disney Studios (Burbank, CA) – T-Mobile collaborated with The Walt Disney Studios’ Technology teams – StudioLAB and Production Technology – to make on-set production wireless via T-Mobile's 5G network, enabling near real-time communication and file sharing between creative executives and production teams from thousands of miles apart.

: (Burbank, CA) – T-Mobile collaborated with The Walt Disney Studios’ Technology teams – StudioLAB and Production Technology – to make on-set production wireless via T-Mobile's 5G network, enabling near real-time communication and file sharing between creative executives and production teams from thousands of miles apart. Industry: Boston Children’s Hospital (Boston, MA) – T-Mobile and Boston Children’s Hospital collaborated to create healthcare’s first 5G Hybrid Network. The technology supports seamless connections for thousands of devices and opens the door to innovative healthcare technologies like remote patient monitoring and AI-enhanced clinician workflows, leading to better patient care.

(Boston, MA) – T-Mobile and Boston Children’s Hospital collaborated to create healthcare’s first 5G Hybrid Network. The technology supports seamless connections for thousands of devices and opens the door to innovative healthcare technologies like remote patient monitoring and AI-enhanced clinician workflows, leading to better patient care. Community: City of Bellevue (Bellevue, WA) – In support of their Vision Zero initiative, which aims to eliminate road-related fatalities and serious injuries by 2030―T-Mobile collaborated with the City of Bellevue to launch a joint project that uses network-based Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) technology and T-Mobile 5G to provide near real-time communications between cars, traffic infrastructure and vulnerable road users ― including pedestrians and cyclists.

Second and third place winners in each category were awarded in-kind donations of $10,000 and $5,000, respectively, to their charity of choice, and include:

Customer Experience: 2 nd — Delta; 3 rd — Easterseals Southern California

2 — Delta; 3 — Easterseals Southern California Employee Enablement: 2 nd — Southland Holdings; 3 rd — Black & Veatch

2 — Southland Holdings; 3 — Black & Veatch Industry: 2 nd — Royal Caribbean Group; 3 rd — ComEd

2 — Royal Caribbean Group; 3 — ComEd Community: 2nd — Hampton Tennessee Fire Department; 3rd — Chicago Public Schools

T-Mobile rolled out the magenta carpet for winners at the event, which featured robot bartenders and an animated drone show — comprised of 350 5G-powered drones that illuminated the Las Vegas sky. And Malcolm Gladwell, esteemed New York Times bestselling author and Pushkin Industries co-founder, kicked off the program with a speech underscoring the importance of challenging norms and offering fresh perspectives.

“The Unconventional Awards honor bold visionaries who harness the power of 5G technology to redefine what's possible,” said Gladwell. “In their audacious pursuits, they remind us that the future belongs to those who embrace the extraordinary. I’m eager to see how companies use 5G to drive unimaginable innovation.”

A panel of judges joined Gladwell in recognizing the winners’ exceptional work, including Phillipa Leighton-Jones, Barron's Group SVP, The Trust, The Wall Street Journal; Will Townsend, VP & Principal Analyst — Networking & Security, Moor Insights & Strategy; Matthew Griffin, Founder, 311 Institute; and Kimberly Wyman, VP of Customer Care for Business, T-Mobile. Entries were evaluated based on their unconventional DNA, creativity and impact.

"While the potential of 5G is widely recognized, these customers are translating it into tangible outcomes," said Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group. "We see these awards as an annual guidepost for businesses across the country who are exploring what’s possible with unconventional thinking.”

To prepare for Mobile World Congress and flagship events like the Grand Prix and the Big Game in 2024 in Las Vegas, T-Mobile bolstered its 5G network citywide for people to enjoy new technologies and experiences – like this futuristic event, cutting-edge AR/VR applications, and enhanced broadcast capabilities to capture live content. This is all powered by 5G Advanced Network Solutions for customers and iconic Las Vegas venues, along with permanent upgrades across the region and in iconic Las Vegas venues. And it's all part of T-Mobile’s commitment to give attendees and the local community the best possible wireless experience, for upcoming events and beyond.

For more information about T-Mobile's Unconventional Awards, please visit www.t-mobile.com/business/unconventional-awards.

