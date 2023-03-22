Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  T-Mobile US
  News
  Summary
    TMUS   US8725901040

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:36:16 2023-03-22 am EDT
144.21 USD   -0.32%
10:02aT-Mobile Contributes $1 Million to The Smithsonian's New Exhibit on the Impact of Wireless Connectivity
BU
05:18aAAA Chooses T‑Mobile as Exclusive Wireless Partner ‑ T‑Mobile Newsroom
AQ
03/21T-Mobile Enters Agreement With AAA to Offer Connectivity for Roadside Vehicles
MT
T-Mobile Contributes $1 Million to The Smithsonian's New Exhibit on the Impact of Wireless Connectivity

03/22/2023 | 10:02am EDT
Un-carrier Advances Importance of STEM Education by Supporting Interactive Exhibition Focused on Technology’s Role in Connecting People to their World

Today T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced a $1 million contribution toward the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History’s new upcoming Cellphone: Unseen Connections exhibition to share the journey and impact of wireless connectivity – past to present – and inspire tomorrow’s innovators to think about what’s possible into the future.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230322005500/en/

T-Mobile Contributes $1 Million to The Smithsonian’s New Exhibit on the Impact of Wireless Connectivity (Photo: Business Wire)

T-Mobile Contributes $1 Million to The Smithsonian’s New Exhibit on the Impact of Wireless Connectivity (Photo: Business Wire)

From the first brick-style devices and flip phones to the smartphones we all rely on today, cell phones and wireless networks have revolutionized the ways we communicate and interact. And the mobile revolution has just begun. The Smithsonian’s new exhibit will share the technological, environmental and cultural impact of wireless connectivity, showcasing leaders who built the industry and the technology and infrastructure that make mobile devices work. T-Mobile, an industry leader in providing wireless and broadband connectivity to customers on America’s leading 5G network, is one of two key supporters of the exhibit that will open for visitors on June 23 in Washington, D.C.

“I love that T-Mobile is helping bring the dynamic story of how wireless connectivity has changed the ways we work and live to life through this new Smithsonian exhibit,” said Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group. “Our hope is that the rich history in this exhibit will not only educate those who visit and further their understanding of the power of technology today, but also inspire the next generation of leaders who will be the innovators of tomorrow!”

T-Mobile’s contribution to the Smithsonian complements the Un-carrier’s ongoing initiatives to use its network, scale and resources for good to connect people to the possibilities that technology enables. These include:

About the Cellphone: Unseen Connections Exhibit

Through a focus on cultural objects and the raw materials, human labor, technology and infrastructure that makes our devices work, the exhibition tells the global story of cellphones that helped usher in the means to both sustain cultural traditions and create new ones globally. Educational programming and outreach — including an after-hours opening celebration, ongoing workshops and games within the exhibit along with field trip, after-school and drop-in programs — will further complement exhibition content to inspire and educate the public around the nation.

For more information, go to Cellphone: Unseen Connections.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 80 943 M - -
Net income 2023 8 563 M - -
Net Debt 2023 74 701 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 176 B 176 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,10x
EV / Sales 2024 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 71 000
Free-Float 47,5%
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 144,67 $
Average target price 179,85 $
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Osvaldik Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
Neville R. Ray President-Technology
Abdul Saad Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T-MOBILE US3.34%176 408
AT&T INC.0.71%132 188
KDDI CORPORATION2.06%66 325
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-14.05%53 632
VODAFONE GROUP PLC10.01%30 508
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.-1.61%23 065
