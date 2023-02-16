Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. T-Mobile US
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMUS   US8725901040

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:25:52 2023-02-16 pm EST
147.09 USD   -0.32%
12:09pT-Mobile Customers Score MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV App On Us
BU
10:46aGoldman Sachs to Reportedly Pause Bidding for New Credit Card Programs
MT
02/14T-MOBILE US, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

T-Mobile Customers Score MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV App On Us

02/16/2023 | 12:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MLS Season Pass. Every Match. Every Screen. No Blackouts.

For All T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers. On Us.

Please view launch video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O14rfDkyBmM

What’s the news: Soccer fans, let’s go! T-Mobile customers can soon experience MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV App on Us — the unprecedented subscription service bringing the action and excitement of Major League Soccer to the Apple TV app. MLS Season Pass ($99 annual value) features every live regular-season match, all MLS Cup playoff matches, and the Leagues Cup – all with no blackouts. Available for all T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers on Us beginning Feb. 21 in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app.

What they’re saying: “T-Mobile customers already get unbeatable value with entertainment benefits like Apple TV+ on Us and now we’re giving them yet another with one year of MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app on Us,” said Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Innovation and Experience at T-Mobile. “With the Un-carrier, you don’t just get access to the nation’s leading 5G network, you also get some serious value with so much included on top of your wireless plan.”

Who it’s for: T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers who love soccer.

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app on Us will be available in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app starting Feb. 21 for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers. To access, T-Mobile customers just need to download the app and sign in with their phone number. For more information on T-Mobile Tuesdays, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/offers/t-mobile-tuesdays.

With an MLS Season Pass subscription, fans can watch every MLS match on billions of devices through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can sign up for MLS Season Pass now to enjoy hundreds of hours of on-demand content and tune-in for MLS is Back opening weekend on February 25. For more information about MLS Season Pass, visit https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Limited-time offer; subject to change. Qualifying plan required. Sign up through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app from 2/21-3/14/23. 2023 MLS Season Pass expires 1/31/24. Apple ID, compatible products & services required. 13+. Receive Apple TV+ and Netflix Basic (1-screen, up to $9.99/mo. value) while you maintain 1 qualifying Magenta Max line. One offer per account. See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com


© Business Wire 2023
All news about T-MOBILE US
12:09pT-Mobile Customers Score MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV App On Us
BU
10:46aGoldman Sachs to Reportedly Pause Bidding for New Credit Card Programs
MT
02/14T-MOBILE US, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
02/14Inflation is back (on the calendar)
MS
02/14T‑Mobile's President of Technology Neville Ray to Retire This Fall;Ulf Ewaldsson ..
AQ
02/14Reports : T-Mobile users experience service outages across US
AQ
02/13Rapidly working to resolve issue that has created intermittent i…
RE
02/13T-mobile's jon freier says co's network team is urgently investi…
RE
02/13T-Mobile down for thousands of users in U.S. - Downdetector
RE
02/13T-Mobile down for thousands of users in U.S. - Downdetector
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on T-MOBILE US
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 81 003 M - -
Net income 2023 8 508 M - -
Net Debt 2023 74 894 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 180 B 180 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,15x
EV / Sales 2024 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 71 000
Free-Float 47,5%
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 147,55 $
Average target price 179,61 $
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Osvaldik Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
Abdul Saad Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Brian King Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T-MOBILE US5.39%179 920
AT&T INC.4.56%137 250
KDDI CORPORATION1.03%64 788
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.2.60%63 070
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.92%63 050
VODAFONE GROUP PLC17.78%32 333